  2. India's Omicron tally reaches 21 as Delhi, Rajasthan, Maha report new cases

News Network
December 5, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 5: India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Sunday - nine persons in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania - taking the tally to 21 in the country.

Most of those who tested positive either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people. With this, four states and the national capital have now reported cases of the potentially more contagious variant which has sparked a fresh alert across the world.

The nine people who tested positive in Jaipur include four members of a family who returned from South Africa recently.

"Genome sequencing has confirmed that nine persons are infected with the omicron variant," Rajasthan health secretary Vaibhav Galriya said.

The new cases in Maharashtra include a woman who along with her two daughters came from Nigeria, her brother and a man who returned from Finland in the last week of November, officials said.

The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Maharashtra has gone up to eight now.

In a statement, the state health department said, "The 44-year-old, woman, who is a Nigerian citizen of Indian origin, her daughters aged 18 and 12, arrived on November 24 from Lagos in Nigeria to meet her brother in Pimpri Chinchwad area.

"The woman, her two daughters, her 45-year-old brother and his two daughters aged 7 and one-and-a-half years, have tested positive for the Omicron variant as per the report given by the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV)."

Their thirteen contacts had been traced and tested, it said.

The country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Thursday in Karnataka -- a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history. Both men are fully vaccinated.  

On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane tested positive for the new strain.

The marine engineer, who had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai, is currently undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 care centre in Kalyan town, located about 50 km from Maharashtra capital.

"He is stable and responding well to treatment," deputy director of health services, Mumbai circle, Dr Gauri Rathod told PTI.

The first patient to test positive for Omicron in Delhi is a resident of Ranchi and had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week, officials told PTI.

The person is “fully vaccinated” and is currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital with “mild symptoms”, an official said.

“He had to take a connecting flight to Ranchi, where he lives with his family. Since he gave his sample at the IGI Airport which came out positive, we admitted him to LNJP hospital,” the official said.

Authorities are trying to locate and isolate 10 people who occupied the seats close to this passenger on the flight.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 17 Covid-19 patients and six of their contacts have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital so far.

“The Omicron variant has been found in one of the 12 samples sent for genome sequencing so far, according to a preliminary report," he said.

"The patient complained of sore throat, fever and body ache. He is stable now," Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

The Delhi health minister said banning international flights is the most effective way to contain the spread of the Omicron variant even as he appealed to people to wear masks and take Covid-19 vaccine.

He said there is a 99 per cent chance that the mask can save people from all Covid-19 variants, be it Alpha, Beta, Delta or Omicron.

Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Also, two per cent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries will be subjected to the test randomly.

India saw a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities with Bihar and Kerala carrying out a reconciliation exercise of Covid-19 data, pushing the country's death toll to 4,73,326, while 8,895 new infections were reported, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

As many 2,426 deaths in Bihar and 263 deaths in Kerala were added.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,46,33,255, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has remained below 50,000 for 161 consecutive days now.

The active cases stand at 99,155, comprising 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the health ministry said.

Even amid the emergence of new variants like Omircron, vaccination remains one of the strongest pillars of protection against disease and infection, according to experts.

The issue of administering an 'additional' dose of Covid-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals will be deliberated upon in the meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation scheduled to be held on December 6, official sources said.

According to officials, an additional dose of vaccine is different from a booster dose.

A booster dose is given to an individual after a predefined period when the immune response due to primary vaccination is presumed to have declined, while an additional dose is given to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals when a primary schedule of vaccination does not provide adequate protection from the infection and disease, they explained. 

akki
 - 
Sunday, 5 Dec 2021

why Indian govt. suspend all the flights from high risk African countries like all other countries did. if not stopped then there will be huge like before and another one year will be disaster for the people of India under this govt.

News Network
December 5,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 5: The Karnataka government has begun distribution of eggs to school children in seven districts of the state where the malnourishment indicator is alarming from December 1. The decision has angered a section of society who are demanding that eggs shouldn’t be distributed inside schools as it encourages discrimination among school going children.

Another section supporting egg supplements to school children claims that this project should not stop as protein supplement is badly needed by the students. They say children who have easier access to better nutrition have better education outcomes.

The BJP-JD (S) coalition government in 2007, then headed by HD Kumaraswamy, had rolled back its project of distributing eggs to school children, succumbing to pressure from Brahmin groups. However, it is to be seen how the BJP government responds to the issue now.

Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the scheme has been implemented with people opposing and favouring it. "There is no substitution for egg as such. There is soyabean, but children won't eat it. The project has been implemented with an intention to address malnutrition among children," he stated.

From December 1, the Karnataka government has started providing boiled eggs and bananas to children studying in government aided schools, aged between six and 15 years and suffering from malnutrition, anaemia and deficiency of proteins.

As many as 14,44,322 students studying in the first standard to the eighth standard in Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballary and Vijayapura districts would be the beneficiaries. The programme will end in March 2022.

Yadgir district has 74 per cent of students suffering from malnutrition and anaemia. Kalaburagi (72.4 per cent), Ballary (72.3 per cent), Koppal (70.7 per cent), Raichur (70.6 per cent), Bidar (69.1 per cent) and 68 per cent of students in Vijayapura were found to be malnourished.

However, the move by the government is facing stiff opposition. Channa Basavananda Swamiji, National President of Lingayat Dharma Mahasabha, has demanded a rollback of the decision. "There is uniformity among school-going children in terms of dress code, syllabus. There shouldn't be discrimination in terms of food. The government should provide food which is acceptable to all," he said.

"We are discussing a future course of action considering the prevailing Covid situation in the state, and a decision will be taken. Fifteen seers are gathered to discuss the issue," he stated.

Niranjan Aradhya, a development educationist and a former faculty of National Law School of India University, described the opposition to providing eggs to students as a ploy to divide the country based on food. "The government shouldn't succumb to religious threats. The scheme has to be extended to the whole of Karnataka. Eggs have to be given to small children going to anganwadis and students from class one to 10 have to get eggs," he said.

"I don't know why religious seers are getting into it. According to the National Family Health Survey 5th round (2019), in Karnataka, most children are not reaching their ideal height and weight, with stunting (less height for age) of 35.4 per cent, underweight (less weight for age) of 32.9 per cent even before starting their school life at 6 years, and this is more so in children from vulnerable communities," he explained.

When asked how important it is to provide eggs to students in the region, Yadgir District Commissioner Dr Ragapriya R said, "We have seen over the course of three to four months of continuous monitoring, that the children who are being given the nutritional supplement and eggs tend to improve their height, weight and circumference of upper hand, all these parameters do improve."

"In my district (Yadgir) I have not received a single objection so far. No one has come to our office with such a demand."

Providing eggs to students will help. Indian children have the least height in the whole world. One of the biggest reasons is high malnourishment rates. If you give protein automatically the height and weight of the children is going to increase. Even if the children who are getting good nutrition at home are given a supplement of one egg per day definitely their nutritional status improves. Usually better nutritional levels are associated with better learning outcomes, she said.

Basavaraj Dhanur, National President of Basava Dal, stated that they are not opposing eggs for students. "We are only requesting not to distribute them in schools. Let them deliver it to the homes of students or make other arrangements," he said.

Mahaling Swamy Chatnalli of Rastreeya Basava Dal said that Jain, Brahmin and Lingayat community leaders had staged a protest before then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's residence opposing distribution of eggs at school in 2007. The decision was reversed. "It hurts religious sentiments. It has to be revoked," he added."

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu introduced eggs with midday meals 50 years ago during the tenure of then Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The Women and Child Welfare department has been providing eggs to malnourished children for many years. The supply of protein in the form of eggs and pulses is seen as crucial during the Covid pandemic as the virus affects those with less immunity. 

Agencies
December 3,2021

What happens when two nasty Covid-19 variants get together and share their most effective mutations? Omicron and delta have brought us closer to the answer, says Peter White, a virologist at the University of New South Wales who warns of the inevitability of a new Covid-19 "super strain."

He joined Stephanie Topp, a global public health expert at James Cook University in Townsville, Australia, and Bloomberg Opinion columnist David Fickling for a Twitter Spaces discussion on the implications of the newest coronavirus variant shaking up the world. Leading the conversation, which has been lightly edited for length and clarity, is Bloomberg Opinion columnist Anjani Trivedi.

Anjani Trivedi: Here we are again. Omicron. Were you surprised, Peter?

Peter White: No, I wasn't surprised because this is what viruses do. Viruses are built to change quickly. That's why every year we have to adjust the flu vaccine. Some viruses change quicker than others. We have to adapt as the virus adapts.

Trivedi: Why is it so difficult for scientists to work out, and for us to understand, how a virus actually works on its hosts?

White: Each of these viruses is somewhere in the order of 50 mutations different from the previous variant of concern. So the first thing we need to do is look at the mutations and where they are and what changes could be important. And then, what is the effect. You cannot tell from the sequence exactly what the virus is going to do.

Trivedi: Is there anything that we're able to conclude with any certainty right now about immune resistance and how contagious this specific variant is?

White: From what I've seen, it looks to be about the same severity as delta, and the fact that it's actually taken over Delta indicates that it's more transmissible. We're seeing quite a rapid spread of it across the globe. But it doesn't seem to be more severe. There's no more hospitalizations in South Africa compared to delta.

Trivedi: Many emerging economies really struggled through previous waves, India being a case in point. How has South Africa gotten so far ahead?

Stephanie Topp: They got there by making good decisions based on need. I would say that the imperative to manage and respond to the HIV epidemic in the 1990s and 2000s, has resulted in a great deal of investment in public health, human and material infrastructure. Developing or developed isn't particularly helpful context. We've also seen the United States of America struggle. A lot can be learned about the way public health and politics intersect, and the way that influences what is seen as a priority.

Trivedi: When we think about the resilience of these health systems, how does that translate into distribution of vaccines?

Topp: What we're talking about here is the fair and equitable distribution of these medical technologies. The reason we're failing the so-called self-interest test is because our global economy is not set up to protect the interests of global populations. It's set up to protect the interests of shareholders. So we lack vaccine equity today, because you see very tight knit relationships between governments and large corporations. That result in political choices to benefit a certain very small segment of the global community.

Trivedi: What are your thoughts on why the death toll hasn't been as bad in South Africa and in Sub Saharan Africa so far?

White: It's a much younger population. That's a major factor. I also think there'll be a big underreporting aspect to this. But I don't really know the answer to that question.

Trivedi: How do we tackle this issue of vaccine demand? Something like one in six people in the US have had Covid-19, and nearly 800,000 people have died. What does that mean for going forward, especially in the next few months?

Topp: This is where education and information — not just risk messaging — of a public health response becomes so critical. Because if people haven't heard about it before, then they are susceptible to misinformation. And in our incredibly hyper social-networked world, the capacity of misinformation to reach people before official information is ever-more present. And that abuts, I think, a growing mistrust of politicians who are in charge of delivering those messages.

Trivedi: What should we be watching out for in the next few months? What answers are you looking for in the data, especially with the new variant?

White: You've got to look at the severity of the new variant. The next thing you've got to ask is, "Does the vaccine cover us?" And the answer that we're seeing at the moment is, "Yes." But in the future, it might be, "No." And so I'll be asking Moderna and Pfizer: "Can you tweak your vaccine?" And they are doing this already. And then the thing I think people haven't realized is that we're going to see the largest-scale mutations, known as recombination in virology terms, between variants of concern. So if we mix the best bits of delta with the best bits of omicron, we might create a super new strain that could be better than both of them [at infecting or sickening people]. And so we need to be looking for these hybrid viruses, and they will pop up in the future. They will come.

Trivedi: If we're going to keep getting new variants, how does that work in terms of vaccines and gaining immunity?

White: Vaccines reduce the severity of the disease. The chances of you dying if you've been vaccinated are many, many times reduced. So it's much better to get the vaccine than it is to get the real virus because you could die. So you can still get the virus even if you'd double vaccinated, but you've got less chance of getting it and you're going to be less ill and you've got less chance of passing it on.

Trivedi: What happens with a super-strain when variants combine? How does that play out?

White: We would then be asking the vaccination companies to adjust their vaccines to give us the immunity that we need to protect us from that variant. And we should be able to do that.

Trivedi: Does this change the business model for pharmaceutical companies? This virus is going to keep changing, and they're going to have to keep adapting their vaccines.

David Fickling: For pharma companies, vaccines are a bit of a backwater. It's not a very attractive business. You have to go through a very, very stringent development process that's very capital intensive. And then you basically have no repeat business. [For many vaccines] you are protected for life. And you're having a price negotiation with a very large and powerful buyer (governments). And so you're not going to get a good profit margin compared to something like drugs against diseases of aging, heart disease and cancer in rich countries. That's actually what they want to be spending money doing. Drug companies have been quitting vaccine development. Now Covid has blown this open to a large extent. We've got the whole world being vaccinated once, twice, three times, and then again with boosters reformulations, potentially.

Trivedi: Quarantines, border closures, how effective are these measures from a public health standpoint?

Topp: No single public health measure by itself is sufficient to manage communicable disease. Things like border shutdowns, quarantines, masking, physical distancing and so forth can be effective but come with substantial and unquantified costs. The fact that we now have a medical technology that can mitigate the acute clinical consequences of this disease is an absolute gift. It's gobsmacking to me that we're not making every effort to utilize this to the best advantage. I mean, here is something that would enable us to very much recapture aspects of our daily lives that we value. The fact that we're not is deeply demonstrative of the pathologies now in our governance systems.

White: we need to learn how to live with this virus. And the only way to do that is to stop people dying through vaccination, and then try to find a sensible balance between lockdowns and being back to normal.

Trivedi: What do you think is the single largest challenge we face right now?

Fickling: It's recognizing the type of business that vaccines are. For companies to make a proper return on vaccines, there has to be an unlevel playing field that produces suboptimal public health outcomes. So I think governments actually need to recognize they have a much bigger role to play. We need to regard the vaccine businesses as something that's much better suited to a public-private system.

Topp: Until we recognize that our health systems mirror the same weaknesses that we see in society, the problems we're having in improving coverage and quality and access to technologies like vaccines are going to continue.

White: To stay ahead of this virus will require funding of proper research and proper surveillance systems. What we don't have now is a proper antiviral [treatment]. We're close. In less than a year, we will have proper drugs targeting the virus and they will work well. And when we get those, are the rich countries going to keep them like they did with other viruses?

News Network
November 28,2021

New Delhi, Nov 28: The ruling BJP was on Sunday set to sweep the civic body elections in Tripura where counting of votes was underway in 222 seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 13 municipal bodies, officials said.

Officials of the State Election Commission said the BJP has established an absolute majority in the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) winning 37 seats. Counting is underway in others.

The saffron party has clinched the Khowai Municipal council, Kumarghat Municipal Council, Sabroom Nagar Panchayat and Amarpur Nagar Panchayat.

It is way ahead of its rivals in Dharmapur and Ambassa municipalities, Panisagar, Jirania and Sonapura Nagar Panchayats, besides Kailashahar, Teliamura, Melaghar and Belonia Municipal Councils.

The BJP had fielded candidates for all the 334 seats in the state where its nominees won in 112 places uncontested.

Reacting to the impressive performance by his party in the elections, BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh said in Kolkata the results of Tripura civic polls have exposed the "hollowness" of TMC’s claims of having made inroads into the northeastern state. He said people there have faith in the saffron party.

Describing TMC workers campaigning in Tripura as "hired people", Ghosh told reporters his party shares a "strong bond" with the residents of that state.

The TMC will not be able to open its account in Tripura "“unless the BJP decides against fielding candidate from any seat", he maintained.

"The civic poll results are on expected lines. The TMC did not have any chance to open its account in Tripura, they only made noises. This verdict shows hired people from West Bengal cannot help a party create a base in a state, which has faith in the BJP," Ghosh added.

