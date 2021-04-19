  1. Home
  2. Ishrat Jahan encounter case disposed of without trial after case against last two IB officers dropped

April 20, 2021

The 2004 Ishrat Jahan encounter case on Monday was closed for good, with a metropolitan court allowing applications of two accused Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers including former special director Rajinder Kumar challenging issuance of summons against them.

The court had issued summons against them for taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed against them. 

The duo challenged the summons on the ground that since the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), their cadre-controlling authority, denied sanction to prosecute them, the summons were illegal.

The metropolitan court while allowing their pleas ordered that case was being disposed of.

"The court allowed the applications of the two remaining accused and ordered that the case was being disposed of," special public prosecutor, CBI, R C Kodekar said.

With the relief to two officers, the case of Ishrat Jahan encounter stands closed as all accused including seven Gujarat policemen, one of the them died last year, and two other IB officers, getting dropped from the case. The seven policemen included former Director General of Polce P P Pandey, who was discharged, while cases against ex IPS officer D G Vanzara, ex Superintendent of Police N K Amin, Inspector General of Police G L Singhal, ex Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarun Barot and SRP commando Anaju Chaudhary were dropped for want of government sanction. The seventh accused J G Parmar passed away last year. The CBI has told the court in writing that it accepted all orders and won't challenge them.

The Gujarat high court monitored CBI investigation had found that 19 years old Ishrat Jahan, her friend Pranesh Pillai alias Javed Sheikh and two alleged Pakistani nationals- Amjadali Rani and Zeeshan Johar in the killed in fake encounter in a joint operation of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch and officials of Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau which was then headed by Rajinder Kumar. However, the sessions court while deciding applications seeking dropping of the case for want of sanction that "there was not enough evidence that they were not terrorists and "there is no question of any fake encounter on the part of any such police officers."

Apart from Kumar, his three juniors- Rajiv Wankhede, T Mittal and Mukul Sinha were also involved in the operation. Kumar along with Gujarat policemen were accused of conspiracy, murder, abduction, illegal confinement and sections of arms acts while the three IB officials, who were then Assistant Central Intelligence Officers (ACIO), were chargesheeted for conspiracy, abduction and illegal confinement.

The case was dropped against all the accused persons from state police and IB on the ground that government refused to grant sanction under section 197 of code of criminal procedure (CrPC) to prosecute them. The section mandates prior approval of government before prosecuting government servants. Only former DGP PP Pandey was discharged on merit of the case and want of sanction.  

The CBI had filed the chargesheet against the four IB officers in February 2014 before the metropolitan court and since then it remained pending for cognizance. In 2015, MHA denied sanction to CBI for prosecuting them. The chargesheet was never committed to trial (sessions) court, as the law prescribes, and remained with the metropolitan court. The court had summoned two other accused IB officers who challenged them and was quashed by a sessions court.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 20,2021

Puttur, Apr 20: Two youths met watery graves in Gundia rivulet at Kumbulaya in Noojibalthila of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada yesterday. 

Mohammed Zakir (19), son of Umar from Nellyadi 'Shanthibeettu, and Mohammed Sinaan (21), nephew of Umar from Uppinangady Saralikatte were taking bath in the rivulet when the tragedy took place. 

Zakir was a college student while Sinaan worked in the poultry farm.

The two, who arrived in a motorbike, had ventured into the rivulet from near the bridge. 

Umar called Badruddin sometime later to inform him that his son, Mohammed zakir, and Mohammed Sinan, son of his sister, Asma, had not returned after leaving for Kallugudde at 2 pm for the stated purpose of buying a goat. 

Umar made several calls but the mobile phone was ringing and no one was responding. Badruddin went searching for the two, and during enquiry with some people engaged in fishing in the rivulet, got to know about finding some clothes of men and mobile phones Kumbulaya in Noojibalthila.

With the help of expert divers in the region, a search was conducted deep inside the rivulet, and the bodies were recovered in the evening.

The complainant stated that the family does not have any suspicion of any foul play in these deaths. Kadaba police assistant sub-inspectors Suresh and Chandrashekhar visited the spot. The mortal remains were taken to Kadaba community health centre for post-mortem.

Allegedly, sand extraction takes place at the spot even though the road leading to the rivulet had been closed by the police by digging a trench.

April 17,2021

Ranchi, Apr 17: The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to RJD president Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury case of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, paving way for his release from jail.

The bail was allowed to Prasad by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. The court directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.

Prasad had acquired bail in three other cases of the fodder scam and was waiting for judgement in the instant case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in 90s to come out of the jail. The septuagenarian RJD supremo was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi in January last in view of his bad health.  

April 17,2021

Mumbai, Apr 17: As India is struggling with the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar expressed concern that people returning from Kumbh Mela will further add to the woes.

Drawing comparison with the Tablighi Jamaat incident last year wherein only a few hundred covid positive cases were found, Kishori said that the Kumbh Mela returnees will spread Covid-19 across the country like "prasad".

“I don’t know who has gone and who is coming back from the Kumbh Mela. But just like the event of our Muslim brothers in Delhi last year, those who are returning will spread the disease like prasad in every state and the situation will become worse,” she said.

The Mumbai Mayor further said that all those returning from Kumbh Mela should be mandatorily quarantined and tested at their own expenses.

