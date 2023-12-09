  1. Home
  2. ISIS link suspicion: NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra; 13 held

December 9, 2023

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday, December 9, arrested 13 people in Maharashtra's Pune in connection to an alleged ISIS terror conspiracy case, ANI reported.

The arrests came after the investigation raided 44 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka in the case related to a conspiracy by the global terror group ISIS to carry out terror attacks across the country.

Of the total locations being raided by the NIA, the agency sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and one in Bhayandar.

The anti-terror agency sleuths raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, officials said, according to the news agency.

The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit’s plans to spread terror and violence in India.

The case relates to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates, who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda and ISIS and had formed a terrorist gang.

November 27,2023

A Palestinian prisoner hugs a relative after detainees were released from Israeli jails and returned to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on November 26, 2023.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says it seeks to extend a four-day truce with the Israeli regime after it expires on Monday.

"We are seeking to extend the four-day truce with Israel if serious efforts are made [by the regime] to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israeli prisons," the group said in a brief statement carried by the Palestinian Information Center on Sunday.

The truce took effect on Friday after a night of intense Israeli bombardment, requiring the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in the regime's jails. It mandated the release of 50 Israeli captives in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

So far following the deal, the regime has released three 39-strong batches of Palestinian prisoners. In return, Hamas has freed nearly 40 Israeli captives and a number of foreign nationals.

Following the statement, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau, Khalil al-Hayya, confirmed the movement's seriousness about extending the truce into a "comprehensive prisoner exchange deal," the agency reported.

"We were concerned from day one about the return of detained women and children to their families," he said, adding, "We will strive with full diligence to secure the release of more civilian detainees."

He added that once the movement makes sure about the possibility of securing the freedom of more Palestinian detainees, it will inform concerned parties about extension of the truce.

"We want to stop the aggression against our people and [make sure about] the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip," the official said.

After the truce entered into force, Ziyad Nakhalah, the secretary general of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad resistance movement, said the Israeli regime agreed to the truce because it failed to achieve its stated goals in the Gaza war and also due to its "losses on the battlefield."

"Had it not been for the losses on the battlefield, the Zionist regime would not have agreed to the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners," Nakhalah added in a televised address.

He said the resistance would "force the Zionist enemy to exchange all the prisoners on a wider scale."

"The rest of the enemy's prisoners, including officers and soldiers, will not be released without the release of the rest of our prisoners, and this issue is related to the end of the war and aggression," Nakhala asserted. 

December 7,2023

Hyderabad, Dec 7: Anumula Revanth Reddy, chief of Telangana Congress who played a key role in the party's thumping victory in the November 30 Assembly polls, was today sworn in as the state's second Chief Minister.

Mr Reddy was administered the oath of office by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a ceremony at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

Besides Mr Reddy, 11 members of his cabinet took the oath of office. This included Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka, who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, and former Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, among those who opposed Revanth Reddy's choice as Chief Minister. 

The eight others to join the cabinet are Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao.

The ceremony was attended by the Gandhi family - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Before he took the oath of office, Mr Reddy and Mrs Gandhi held a victory lap inside the stadium in an open vehicle.

Telangana is one of the newest states of India. It was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 with Hyderabad as its capital. Bharat Rashtra Samithi    leader K Chandrashekhar Rao served as the chief minister of the state for over nine years. 

November 28,2023

Mangaluru, Nov 28: A woman lost her life after a fire mishap led to an explosion at a flat in an apartment building at Attavar area in Mangaluru on Tuesday, November 28. 

The deceased is identified as Shaheena Nusba (58), wife of Abdullah Kola.

It is learnt that the fire erupted at around 4 a.m. due to an electrical short circuit which led to the explosion of an aquarium. 

Nine people including five children were present in the home at the time of the mishap. Shaheena who was a cardiac patient, breathed her last when the smoke engulfed the house. 

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in Mangaluru. All are said to safe and out of danger.

