  1. Home
  2. ISRO launches 1 earth observation satellite, 8 nano-satellites from Sriharikota

ISRO launches 1 earth observation satellite, 8 nano-satellites from Sriharikota

News Network
November 26, 2022

isro.jpg

Chennai, Nov 26: Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C54 carrying an earth observation satellite and eight nano-satellites lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota near here. 

The PSLV-C54 took off at 11.56 am on Saturday at the end of a 25.30-hour countdown which began at 10.26 am on Friday. This is the 56th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle of ISRO and 24th flight of the extended PSLV-XL version. 

While the primary satellite (EOS-06) will be separated in Orbit-1, two Orbit Change Thrusters (OCTs) introduced in the propulsion bay ring of the rocket will subsequently change the orbit. The passenger payloads (PPLs) will be placed in different orbits in Orbit-2.

The customer payloads are ISRO Nano Satellite-2 for Bhutan (INS-2B), Anand, four satellites of Astrocast, and two satellites of Thybolt. Scientists said the mission will be one of the longest undertaken by the ISRO as they have to engage the rocket to change orbits.

EOS-06, which is the third generation satellite in the Oceansat series, is aimed at providing continuity in services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas. 

Scientists said the other objectives of the primary satellite is to ensure the data continuity of Ocean colour and wind vector data to sustain the operational applications, and to develop and improve related algorithms and data products to serve in well- established application areas and to enhance the mission utility.

The satellite will also improve applications, some additional datasets such as sea surface temperature and more number of bands in optical region for florescence and in infrared region for atmospheric corrections are accommodated.

ISRO nano satellite-2 spacecraft is configured with INS-2 bus which will have two payloads -- NanoMx and APRS-Digipeater. While NanoMx is a multispectral optical imaging payload developed by Space Applications Centre (SAC), APRS-Digipeater payload is jointly developed by DITT- Bhutan and URSC.

The Anand Nano satellite will to demonstrate the capabilities and commercial applications of miniaturized earth-observation camera for earth observation using a microsatellite in Low Earth Orbit.

Astrocast, a 3U spacecraft is a technology demonstrator satellite for the Internet of Things (IoT) as the payload. There are 4 nos. of Astrocast Satellites in this mission. These spacecraft are housed within an ISISpace QuadPack dispenser, while Thybolt is a 0.5U spacecraft bus that includes a communication payload to enable rapid technology demonstration and constellation development for multiple users. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 14,2022

qatar.jpg

Home to gleaming skyscrapers and upmarket shopping malls, World Cup host Qatar is also a conservative Muslim country deeply attached to its customs and traditions.

Here are some of the cultural conventions football fans should know when visiting the gas-rich Gulf emirate, which, like other Arab nations, prides itself on its hospitality.

In public places, it is customary to stand up when greeting others, particularly the elderly, as a sign of respect.

When men are greeting Qatari women, it is best to wait for them to take the lead before reaching for a handshake. Some prefer to avoid physical contact with members of the opposite sex, often for religious reasons.

By the same token, Qatari men might not always offer a handshake when meeting women.

Instead of a handshake, Qataris often place their right hand over their heart as a warm gesture of greeting.

Public displays of affection, including kissing, should largely be avoided. Holding hands, however, is generally accepted.

While use of English is ubiquitous in a country that is 90 percent expat, a knowledge of basic Arabic greetings and expressions of gratitude is greatly appreciated by Qataris.

If you are lucky enough to be invited into a Qatari home, remember to take off your shoes before entering the house.

When sitting with your legs crossed -- in any setting -- it is considered rude if the soles of the feet are facing the host.

It is common for Qataris to eat by hand from large communal plates placed on the floor -- a dining etiquette that dates back to Bedouin desert culture.

And it is important to accept offerings by Qatari hosts, as turning them down could be taken as an offence.

Qatar shares the Gulf passion for Arabic coffee, which is prepared by roasting coffee beans then boiling them with cardamom and saffron.

The yellowy, tea-like brew is poured out of traditional, long-spouted "dallah" pots into miniature cups and often served with dates.

The dallah, a cultural symbol across much of the Gulf region, is even erected as a monument in public spaces.

When served to guests, it is customary for hosts to try the coffee first, to test for taste.

Guests must always drink with their right hand. The coffee keeps coming until you wave your cup to signal you have had your fill.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 16,2022

hitech.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 16: Karnataka will build six new "high-tech" cities and a dedicated "startup park", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said during his inaugural speech at the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

The six “high-tech” cities will be built near Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru regions. 

"The city near Bengaluru will be very close to the airport and will be well-planned and will have the best universities and R&D centres," Bommai said, adding that the detailed plan for the new cities will be unveiled in six months.

The "startup park" will be a "multi-modal" one catering to nascent enterprises across sectors and will also be set up near the Bengaluru airport, Bommai said in his 15-minute-long speech.

The CM used his speech to highlight the need for sustainable innovation in the technology sector.

"The globe is shrinking...global life is reducing year by year. Resources are dwindling second by second. It is alarming," he said, adding that the current pace of growth is often seen as "stealing from the future".

"Hence, whatever technology and whatever innovations there are, their goal should be to conserve for the future and connect so that global thinking starts to save this planet, and break down the digital divide happening across the world," he said.

He appealed to the innovators to focus on sustainable solutions. "I give a call that we will have eco-friendly tech, eco-friendly innovations and eco-economies," Bommai said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 15,2022

india.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 15: The global population reaching eight billion should be seen as an opportunity with people as creators of resources, experts said on Tuesday but stressed that focus should be on equity and equality as well as caring for the aging populace.

The world population touched eight billion on Tuesday and India was the largest contributor to the milestone, having added 177 million people, the United Nations said, noting that for China, which added 73 million people, the projection is its contribution to the next billion in the global population is to be in the negative.

The Population Foundation of India (PFI) said this milestone should be seen as an opportunity for India to plan better and provide a healthy and happy life for all eight billion people. "We must celebrate the day the world population reaches eight billion," it had earlier said.

According to the United Nations' World Population Prospects-2022, released on July 11 (World Population Day), the global population was projected to reach eight billion on November 15.

The report also stated that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under one per cent in 2020.

"Given the fact that India is projected to become the most populous country in the world in 2023, some sections have been expressing fear that a high population would be a problem for governance. However, this milestone should be seen as an opportunity to plan better and provide a healthy and happy life for all eight billion of us," the PFI said.

PFI executive director Poonam Muttreja said, "We know that population growth is stabilising across the world. While it took 12 years for the world population to grow from seven to eight billion, it will take approximately 15 years, until 2037, to reach nine billion, suggesting that population growth is slowing down."

"We should now focus on eliminating unmet need for contraception, so that women can decide if they want to have children and if yes, when, how many and at what intervals," she said.

There also must be a stop at creating a false dichotomy between population and limited resources, Muttreja said.

She said a skilled population is a strength and "we must see people as creators of resources".

The obsession with numbers needs to end and the need is to start thinking of "our population as people, in line with the principles of equality and equity", the PFI executive director said.

"We must also broaden our view on the multidimensional relationship between the population and the planet," Muttreja said.

Global evidence shows that a small portion of the world's people use most of the earth's resources and produce most of its greenhouse gas emissions. Over the past 25 years, the richest 10 per cent of the global population has been responsible for more than half of all carbon emissions, she claimed.

Muttreja said going forward, countries such as India also need to put in place public measures to address the needs of the growing aging population. These would include attaining universal health care and improving social security systems, she said.

With the world's population crossing 8 billion, "let us not become knee-jerk and insist that it is the root cause of all our problems nor take the diametrically opposite position that population growth produces no stress especially at a time when climate threats are exacerbating inequality and loss of livelihood, impacting adversely women and all marginal communities the most", Executive director at the Centre for Advocacy and Research, Akhila Sivadas,

"Today more than ever before we need to engage with population increase from a gender equality perspective and focus on human development and build resilience in every sense of the word," she said.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA), in a special graphic to mark the global population reaching eight billion, said Asia and Africa have driven much of this growth and they are expected to drive the next billion by 2037, while Europe's contribution will be negative due to declining population.

The world added a billion people in the last 12 years, it said, adding that as the world adds the next billion to its tally of inhabitants, China's contribution will be negative.

"India, the largest contributor to the eight billion (177 million) will surpass China, which was the second largest contributor (73 million) and whose contribution to the next billion will be negative, as the world's most populous nation by 2023," the UNFPA said.

The UN said it took about 12 years for the world population to grow from seven to eight billion, but the next billion is expected to take about 14.5 years (2037), reflecting the slowdown in global growth.

The world population is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and is expected to remain at that level until 2100.

For the increase from seven to eight billion, around 70 per cent of the added population was in low-income and lower-middle-income countries. For the increase from eight to nine billion, these two groups of countries are expected to account for more than 90 per cent of the global growth, the UN said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.