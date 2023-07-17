  1. Home
ISRO performs 2nd orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully

News Network
July 17, 2023

Benglauru, July 17: The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully performed the second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

"The spacecraft is now in 41603 km X 226 km orbit", the national space agency headquartered here said on Monday.

The next firing is planned for Tuesday between 2 pm and 3 pm. it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14. 

News Network
July 17,2023

Bengaluru, July 17: The Janata Dal (Secular) has decided not to take part in the two-day Opposition meeting being held at the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru from July 17. 

"There is no question of the JD(S) participating in the opposition parties meeting, but on participating in the NDA meeting, we are yet to get an official invitation from the BJP chief. We will let our stand known once we get the invitation," Deve Gowda was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

Congress sources said that inviting the JD(S) would not have yielded any result as JD(S) leaders HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda have made it amply clear over the last few weeks that they will never align with the Congress, a party with which they had aligned in 2018 to form a government in the state. 

Meanwhile, senior functionaries of BJP and JD(S) said they are willing to forge a pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. However, the ongoing negotiations between the parties, including discussions on local leadership, have led to a delay in making a formal announcement.

BJP state general secretary N Ravikumar said: "We have got to know that our party leadership has already invited JD(S), and I hope it will make up its mind and participate in the NDA meet on Tuesday''. 

Former Chief Minister Bommai Basavaraj on Sunday indicated that there is a possible alliance between the BJP and JD (S). “The talk is between our high command and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Already, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has expressed his feelings. The talks will be held in this regard and the next political development depends on the outcomes of the meetings."

With regard to this alliance, former CM H D Kumaraswamy will soon visit Delhi.  

The opposition meet will see 23 political parties come together, this includes the Nationalist Congress Party which is likely to skip the first day of the meet due to its internal problems.

The opposition meet in Bengaluru will also include the Aam Aadmi party (AAP). AAP agreed to take part only on Sunday after the Congress assured its support in the Delhi assembly to pass the Delhi ordinance that wlll enable the government to take back some powers from the LG.

Along with AAP the other parties who will participate in the opposition meeting includes: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML), Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), PDP, IUML, Kerala Congress and Kerala Congress (M) among others. 

A few regional parties from the south who are not part of this group are BRS, YSRCP and AIMIM.

News Network
July 14,2023

New Delhi, July 14: After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna here came down to 208.35 metres at 11 am on Friday even as several key areas in Delhi remained inundated.

On Thursday, the water level had started rising after remaining stable for three hours and reached 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres on Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level in the Yamuna was 208.42 metres at 8 am, 208.38 metres at 10 am and 208.35 metres at 11 am.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Meanwhile, the floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was damaged.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to seek help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army to prevent the entry of floodwaters to new areas in the national capital.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said he will visit ITO to take stock of the situation.

"This breach is causing flooding of ITO and surroundings. Engineers have been working whole nite. I have directed the Chief Secretary to seek help of Army/NDRF but this shud be fixed urgently," he said.

Commuters faced difficulties as traffic was diverted due to waterlogging at ITO road, a key stretch connecting east Delhi to Lutyens's Delhi.

"No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Some commuters were seen dragging their vehicles on the waterlogged road. 

News Network
July 3,2023

Mumbai, July 3: A day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a mutiny within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government with eight other party leaders, NCP chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar said "there is no problem in the family".

"There's no problem in the family. We don't discuss politics in the family. Everyone takes their own decision," he said in a television interview.

Mr Pawar left for Satara this morning, where he would visit the memorial of freedom fighter YB Chavan. "I didn't approach anybody since yesterday. I haven't contacted anybody. I am just leaving now for Satara," he said.

Jayant Patil, MLA and Maharashtra chief of NCP, had yesterday said Mr Pawar will pay his respects to the freedom fighter and start working for the future of Maharashtra.

On the legal battles facing the party in the aftermath of Ajit Pawar's rebellion, Mr Pawar said, "About legal issues, I don't know, our state president Jayant Patil is consulting. This info will be available only with him at this point of time," he said.

The rebellion within the NCP has come at a time when the veteran politician is among the heavyweight leaders working to stitch a united Opposition front to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election.

Mr Pawar indicated that the mutiny in his party will not alter the joint Opposition front plans.

"The opposition meeting will happen in Bengaluru. Yesterday, those who contacted me include (Trinamool chief) Mamata Banerjee, (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar, (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, (DMK president) and MK Stalin. "We have discussed that we will meet, sometime between July 16-18. The meeting will decide the future course of action," he said.

In a shocking move, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders took oath in a hurriedly arranged ceremony at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan yesterday. They were accompanied by veteran party leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, long-time aides of Sharad Pawar.

In a letter to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Ajit Pawar has claimed that over 40 NCP MLAs and six members of Legislative Council back him, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

