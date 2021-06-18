  1. Home
  2. Jailed journalist Siddique Kappan’s mother passes away waiting for his release

Jailed journalist Siddique Kappan’s mother passes away waiting for his release

News Network
June 18, 2021

KappanSiddeeq.jpg

The mother of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan’s mother passed away on Friday, June 18, according to local media reports. 

Kappan and three PFI men were booked on apparently false charges of breach of peace after being arrested in October 2020 while they were on their way to the Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village to meet the family of the Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and murdered. He has been in prison since then. 

Two days after the arrest, the UP Police had filed another case against them on various charges, including sedition and the stringent UAPA. The police later booked four more persons in the case.

In April this year, the police filed a charge sheet against all eight persons, including Kappan, in a local court in Mathura, charging them with sedition and conspiring to incite caste violence, among others.

In February, the Supreme Court had allowed Kappan to meet his ailing mother Khadeeja Kutty.

On Tuesday, a local court of Mathura had dropped proceedings against all four of them.

The sub divisional magistrate dropped the proceedings as limitation of the proceedings under section 116 (6) CrPC expired, Defence Counsel Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi said. 

“The accused denied the charges levelled against them. Recently, I moved an application in the court of sub-divisional magistrate, Maat, RD Ram requesting that the proceedings against the accused be dropped as the police, in the prescribed period of six months, could not produce evidence in support of their case. The court discharged the accused on technical grounds today,” the lawyer said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2021

New  Delhi, June 14: Five of the six Lok Janshakti Party MPs in Lok Sabha have joined hands against their leader Chirag Paswan and elected Pashupati Kumar Paras, the youngest brother of Paswan's late father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, in his place, causing a big churn in Bihar politics.

Paras on Monday lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a good leader and "vikas purush" (development-oriented man), highlighting the deep fault lines within the party as his nephew has been a strong critic of the supreme JD(U) leader.

"I have not broken the party but saved it," Paras, the MP from Hajipur, told reporters.

He asserted that 99 per cent of LJP workers were unhappy with the turn of events in Bihar as Paswan led his party against the JD(U) and it fared poorly in the 2020 assembly polls.

The LJP has been on the brink of collapse, he said in reference to its poor show in the polls, and lashed out at "anti-social" elements in the party, an apparent pointer to a close aide of Paswan whose proximity to him has not gone down well with many party leaders.

Paras said his group will continue to be part of the BJP-led NDA, and added that Paswan can remain in the organisation.

The group of five MPs has conveyed their decision of electing Paras as the LJP's leader in Lok Sabha to the Speaker.

The five MPs had met Speaker Om Birla on Sunday night to inform him about their decision to replace Paswan with Paras as their leader.

Sources in the Speaker's office said that their request is under consideration

There has been no comment from Paswan on the issue.

Soon after Paras spoke to reporters, Paswan drove to his uncle's residence in the national capital to meet him. Paswan's cousin and MP Prince Raj also stays there.

Paswan, who has not been keeping well for some time, waited for over 20 minutes in his car before he was let into the house and then left after spending more than an hour inside.

He left without saying a word to waiting media persons.

It is believed that neither of the two rebel MPs met him. A household help said the two were not at home when the LJP chief arrived.

Paras had long been unhappy with Paswan's style of functioning and was joined by other MPs, including Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser, as they believed that his campaign against Nitish Kumar had left them at a disadvantage in the state's politics.

Kaiser has been elected the party's deputy leader.

The group is also likely to stake claim in the Election Commission to represent the real LJP with its president now left isolated at the top after taking on the mantle following his father's death last year.

It may move to oust Paswan from the top party post in the coming days.

Sources close to him have blamed the JD(U) for the split, saying the party had long been working to isolate the LJP president after his decision to go all out against Chief Minister Kumar in the 2020 assembly polls.

The JD(U), which was for the first time reduced to the status of a junior partner to the BJP after it lost more than 35 seats due to the presence of LJP candidates, has been seething and had worked to woo over a number of LJP's organisational leaders to its fold. The lone LJP MLA joined the JD(U).

Paras denied the charge that Kumar's party had a role in the split.

The BJP, which has its share of pro-Paswan voices as well as his critics, maintained a silence over the matter, with some party leaders noting that it was an internal matter of the party.

Though he had left the ruling NDA in Bihar to fight independently in the assembly polls, he has maintained a strong pro-BJP and pro-Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand.

With buzz growing about a reshuffle in the Union cabinet, political watchers believe that the development is aimed at thwarting Paswan's chances to join the government but it remains to be seen as to how the saffron party sees the implosion in the LJP.

As such, the equation between the BJP and the JD(U) has been far from smooth despite both parties sharing power in Bihar, and Kumar has been taking various measures to bolster his party's strength after suffering a setback in the assembly polls.

Paras is seen as more pro-Nitish Kumar than pro-BJP, and Paswan's complete marginalisation is not something many BJP leaders will wish even though a section of the party has been miffed with his conduct, sources said.

That not a single MP, all of whom owe their current position to Ram Vilas Paswan, has stood by Chirag Paswan reflects poorly on him, they added.

What will also be a key aspect, while going ahead, is as to how core LJP voters, mostly members of Paswan community, react to the development. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 15,2021

maravoor.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 15: Amidst incessant rains in coastal Karnataka, Maravoor Bridge that connects to the Mangalore International airport with the city developed a major crack in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15.

The crack is visibly deep and wide that there is every possibility that the bridge might collapse at any time.

Keeping in mind the safety of the people vehicular movement has been cancelled on the bridge.

Traffic is diverted to two alternative routes. Those who want to go to other side of the Marvoor bridge from Kavoor can either use Kavoor-Kulur-KBS Jokatte-Porkody-Bajpe route or Pacchanady-Vamanjoor-Gurpur-Kaikamba-Bajpe route.

The relentless showers have piled on the misery in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts. Incidents of tree fall and damages to houses were reported from across the three coastal districts.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 16,2021

New Delhi: Amidst the cases of black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, being reported in India, now the first ever green fungus case has been detected in the country. 

For the uninitiated, Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, include nose bleeding and high fever. Besides, it is also suspected that green fungus causes severe weight loss and weakness. According to Dr Ravis Dosi, as reported by PTI, all the above symptoms were found in the patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. 

According to Dr Dosi, more research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19 is different from other patients.

The first case

According to the reports, a 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment, PTI quoted a senior doctor on Tuesday.

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) said that the man, who had recovered from Covid-19, underwent a test on the suspicion that he had contracted the dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis).

But he was instead found to have green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood.
More research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from Covid-19 is different from other patients, Dr Dosi said.

The man was admitted to a local hospital two months ago with almost 100 percent coronavirus infection in the lungs and was treated in the ICU for about a month.

“The patient recovered. But then he started having nose bleeds and high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss,” the doctor said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.