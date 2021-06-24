‘Jammu & Kashmir to become state again 'at right time’: PM Modi’s new promise and other points

  1. Home
June 25, 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a 3-hour meeting with political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, spoke about removing "Dilli ki Doori as well as Dil Ki Doori" and assured his commitment to restoring full statehood at the right time.

1.    Fourteen mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders from eight political parties, including four Chief Ministers, attended the three-hour meeting aimed at getting the political process back on course in the region after it lost its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019 and was downgraded from a state to two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

2.    PM Modi, say sources, said statehood would be restored "at an appropriate time" but urged the parties to get on board with delimitation or the redrawing of assembly constituencies to enable elections. Elections can happen soon after delimitation, it was said, and "most participants expressed willingness for it", said sources.

3.    "The main focus of the meeting was to strengthen the democratic process. PM said that we are fully committed to the democratic process in J&K. He stressed that the holding assembly elections just like the successful District Development Council elections is a priority," government sources said.

4.    Former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of the National Conference met with PM Modi last on August 1, 2019. They were stunned when three days later on August 4, they were detained and hours later, the abrogation of Article 370 was announced in parliament.

5.    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while announcing the colossal move in parliament, had said that full statehood would be "restored at an appropriate time". After today's meeting, Mr Shah tweeted: "The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament."

6.    Omar Abdullah, however, told reporters that "almost all leaders" were unhappy with delimitation only in Jammu and Kashmir. "In other states, delimitation will be taken up in 2026, why has been Jammu and Kashmir been singled out? We told the PM delimitation is not needed," said the former Chief Minister, adding that "trust has broken between the Centre and Kashmir".

7.    The seven-party Gupkar alliance led by Farooq Abdullah and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, accorded front row status with the PM in photos of the meet, pressed for restoration of full statehood and special status. "We will struggle for 370, be it months or years. We didn't get this (special status) from Pakistan, but from India, Nehru. There can be no compromise on this," Ms Mufti said after the meeting.

8.    The Prime Minister, said sources, "patiently heard suggestions and inputs from all participants" and expressed happiness that all participants shared their frank and honest views. "It was an open discussion which revolved around building a better future for Kashmir," they said.

9.    This was the Centre's first major outreach since August 2019 towards political leaders who have been severely critical of the Article 370 decision. Many of the leaders attending the meeting had been detained as part of security measures to prevent any protests over the sweeping changes.

10.    At the meeting, it was also decided that the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would set up a committee to review cases of political prisoners, be it those released - like the Abdullahs and Ms Mufti - and those still in detention.

June 16,2021

New Delhi, June 16: A day after remaining unchanged following a record hike in rates, fuel prices rose again slightly on June 16, with petrol in Mumbai rising from Rs 102.58 per litre to Rs 102.82 per litre and diesel rising from Rs 94.70 per litre to Rs 94.84 per litre.

Petrol in the national capital Delhi is now priced at Rs 96.66 a litre (after a 25 paise rise) while diesel costs Rs 87.41 a litre, up by 13 paise.

Bhopal continued to shock with a further increase in petrol prices to Rs 104.85 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 96.05 per litre.

In Bengaluru, the petrol rate was just shy of Rs 100, costing Rs 99.89 per litre and diesel costs Rs 92.66 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. The increase in prices is due to a combination of rising international oil prices and central and state taxes.

In the international crude market, oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent gaining for a fifth consecutive session, as falling stockpiles and a recovery in demand encouraged investors.

Brent crude was up 69 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $74.68 a barrel by 0200 GMT, having risen 1.6 per cent on Tuesday.

US crude gained 66 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $72.78 a barrel, after rising 1.7 per cent in the previous session.

News Network
June 18,2021

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 40 lakh on Thursday, according to a news agency tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations.

While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the United States and Britain, several nations have vaccine shortages as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain around the world.

It took over a year for the Covid-19 death toll to hit 20 lakh, while the next 20 lakh were recorded in just 166 days, according to a media analysis.

The top five countries by total number of deaths – the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and Mexico – represent about 50% of all deaths in the world, while Peru, Hungary, Bosnia, the Czech Republic and Gibraltar have the highest death rates when adjusted for population.

Countries in Latin America are facing their worst outbreak since March, with 43 of every 100 infections in the world being reported in the region, according to a Reuters analysis. The top nine countries reporting the most deaths per capita over the last week were all in Latin America.

Hospitals in Bolivia, Chile and Uruguay are largely seeing Covid-19 patients between the ages of 25 and 40 as the trend toward younger patients continued. In Brazil's Sao Paulo, 80% of intensive care units (ICU) occupants are Covid-19 patients.

Soaring deaths are straining the operating capacity of crematoriums in developing nations and gravediggers in several countries have been forced to expand cemeteries with row after row of new tombs.

India and Brazil are the countries reporting the most deaths each day on a seven-day average and are still troubled with cremation woes and lack of burial space. India accounts for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to an analysis.

Many health experts believe that official death toll to be undercounted globally, with the World Health Organization (WHO) last month estimating fatalities to be much higher.

Last week, the Indian state of Bihar raised its Covid-19 death toll sharply higher after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases, lending weight to concerns that India's overall death tally is significantly more than the official figure.

As poorer nations struggle to inoculate their populations due to vaccine shortages, wealthier countries have been urged to donate more to control the pandemic.

"The primary issue in the Americas is vaccine access, not vaccine acceptance," Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa Etienne said Wednesday, urging donor countries to send shots as soon as possible.

The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations had pledged to provide 1 billion Covid-19 vaccinations to help poorer countries vaccinate their populations.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

GLOBAL COVID-19, DEATH

Is only a guess not supported by irrefutable evidence. More than 40 lakh dead bodies are floating in the rivers of India.
I was born in a village district Prayagraj UP. One member of my distant family is a fake Sadhu, his two sons and another member from his family for a fee during the night secretly through dead bodies in the river. They are born as orthodox brahmins, each family has a Hindu temple in their homes, in reality, they are the merchant of death.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 15,2021

sanchari.jpg

Bengauru, June 15: National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay passed away at 3:34 am on Tuesday morning, news agencies reported quoting a statement from Apollo Hospital.

Vijay, known for his performances in Nathicharami and Nanu Avanalla Avalu was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after meeting with a road accident while heading home.

On Monday, doctors had declared him brain dead and his family members had agreed to donate his organs.

Vijay Kumar Basavarajaiah, known by his stage name Sanchari Vijay, was known for his work in Kannada cinema. He also appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, after beginning his career as a stage actor. He trained on stage from Sanchari Theatre, a culture centre with its own drama troupe, based in Bengaluru.

Vijay hailed from Chikmagalur. His father Basavarajaiah was an actor and his mother Gowramma, a folk singer. As a child, Vijay played minor roles on stage. In a 2017 interview, he recalled, "I had never imagined that I will end up being an actor. Yes, I did have some qualities like enacting my favourite roles after watching a film or a drama, but all of this was in the past, as later, I started getting serious about education. In fact, even while studying, my friends would notice my acting skills."

After graduating with a bachelor of engineering degree, Vijay worked as a lecturer in a college before moving to Bangaluru and taking up stage acting professionally.

Vijay made his debut in films with the 2011 Kannada film Rangappa Hogbitna. It was followed by a minor role in Rama Rama Raghu Rama, before he received recognition for his performance in Dasavala. He was later cast in Oggarane (2014) and as lead actor subsequently in Harivu.

In Naanu Avanalla...Avalu, his portrayal of a transgender person won him the Best Actor Award at the 62nd National Film Awards. With the award win, Vijay became the third actor after M. V. Vasudeva Rao and Charuhasan to win the National Award for Best Actor for performing in a Kannada film. At the same awards, Harivu won the award for Best Feature Film in Kannada.

