  2. JEE Advanced result 2022 out! Here’s the list of toppers

JEE Advanced result 2022 out! Here’s the list of toppers

News Network
September 11, 2022

The IIT Bombay declared the result of one of the toughest entrance exams – JEE Advanced today, September 11. 

Students can download their scorecards, and final answer keys from official websites, jeeadv.ac.in. 

Those who crack the result will be eligible for admission, after the counseling process. 

Only 40712 Students Passed

A total number of 155538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. A total of 40712 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2022. Of the total qualified candidates, 6516 are females.

Meet Top 10 Rank Holders

Rank 1: RK Shishir

Rank 2: Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohit Reddy

Rank 3: Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

Rak 4: Vangapalli Sai Sidhartha

Rank 5: Mayank Motwani

Rank 6: Polisetty Karthikeya

Rank 7: Pratik Sahoo

Rank 8: Dheeraj Kurukunda

Rank 9: Mahit Gadhiwala

Rank 10: Vetcha Gnana Mahesh 

What to Check in Scorecard

Students need to check their scorecards well. They need to ensure there is no error, in case of any error, they need to raise their concerns with authorities. Basic things to check in the scorecards to ensure its error-less includes –

— Name and personal details

— Exam centre, venue etc

— Score calculation, rank

— Spelling

News Network
September 3,2022

New Delhi, Sept 3: The Bombay High Court has sought response from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and others on a petition filed by a man who blamed Covishield for his daughter's death and demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the Indian vaccine-maker.

Petitioner Dilip Lunawat has also made Microsoft founder Bill Gates whose foundation had partnered with the SII, the Union government, the Maharashtra government, and Drug Controller of India (DCGI) respondents to the plea. A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and Madhav Jamdar on August 26 issued a notice to all the respondents in the petition. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 17.

The petitioner claimed that his daughter Snehal Lunawat, a medical student, was compelled to take the anti-coronavirus Covishield vaccine made by the SII at her college in Nashik on January 28, 2021, as she was a health worker. A few days later, Snehal suffered severe headache and vomiting and was taken to a hospital where doctors said she had bleeding in her brain, the petition said. Snehal died on March 1, 2021, and side-effects of the vaccine were the cause, it claimed.

The petition relied on a report submitted by the Central government's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2, 2021, which purportedly admitted that his daughter's death was due to the side-effects of Covishield. The petition demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the SII. 

News Network
September 10,2022

Kolkata, Sept 10: A search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has led to the recovery of at least ₹ 17 crore from the premises of a businessman in Kolkata. The anti-money laundering agency has raided six locations in Kolkata including one in Garden Reach area, where the ED has brought in cash-counting machines to count the amount recovered.

The search started this morning and counting of cash is still underway at the premises of Aamir Khan, who ED officials say is not cooperating with the agency. The ED had taken up the investigation of the mobile gaming app fraud based on a case registered by the Kolkata Police.

Visuals of the raids show stacks of currency notes mostly in the ₹ 500 denomination. There are ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 200 notes as well.

The probe agency said the raids are connected to a mobile gaming application, which has been cheating people and the money recovered is what the accused amassed after duping the public.

The gaming app called "E-Nuggets" is promoted by the accused, Aamir Khan, the probe agency said in a statement.

The case stems from a first information report, or FIR, of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

Officials of the agency were accompanied by personnel from the central forces to ensure law and order during the raids. Bank officials also accompanied the ED officers.

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other "Chinese controlled" apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates and trapping people in a debt trap.

News Network
September 11,2022

