JEE Advanced result 2022 out! Here’s the list of toppers

Kolkata, Sept 10: A search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has led to the recovery of at least ₹ 17 crore from the premises of a businessman in Kolkata. The anti-money laundering agency has raided six locations in Kolkata including one in Garden Reach area, where the ED has brought in cash-counting machines to count the amount recovered.

The search started this morning and counting of cash is still underway at the premises of Aamir Khan, who ED officials say is not cooperating with the agency. The ED had taken up the investigation of the mobile gaming app fraud based on a case registered by the Kolkata Police.

Visuals of the raids show stacks of currency notes mostly in the ₹ 500 denomination. There are ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 200 notes as well.

The probe agency said the raids are connected to a mobile gaming application, which has been cheating people and the money recovered is what the accused amassed after duping the public.

The gaming app called "E-Nuggets" is promoted by the accused, Aamir Khan, the probe agency said in a statement.

The case stems from a first information report, or FIR, of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

Officials of the agency were accompanied by personnel from the central forces to ensure law and order during the raids. Bank officials also accompanied the ED officers.

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other "Chinese controlled" apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates and trapping people in a debt trap.