JEE Advanced result 2022 out! Here’s the list of toppers

The IIT Bombay declared the result of one of the toughest entrance exams – JEE Advanced today, September 11.
Students can download their scorecards, and final answer keys from official websites, jeeadv.ac.in.
Those who crack the result will be eligible for admission, after the counseling process.
Only 40712 Students Passed
A total number of 155538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. A total of 40712 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2022. Of the total qualified candidates, 6516 are females.
Meet Top 10 Rank Holders
Rank 1: RK Shishir
Rank 2: Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohit Reddy
Rank 3: Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
Rak 4: Vangapalli Sai Sidhartha
Rank 5: Mayank Motwani
Rank 6: Polisetty Karthikeya
Rank 7: Pratik Sahoo
Rank 8: Dheeraj Kurukunda
Rank 9: Mahit Gadhiwala
Rank 10: Vetcha Gnana Mahesh
What to Check in Scorecard
Students need to check their scorecards well. They need to ensure there is no error, in case of any error, they need to raise their concerns with authorities. Basic things to check in the scorecards to ensure its error-less includes –
— Name and personal details
— Exam centre, venue etc
— Score calculation, rank
— Spelling
