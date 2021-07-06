  1. Home
  2. JEE Mains Phase 3 exams from July 20 to 25, Phase 4 between July 27 and August 2

News Network
July 6, 2021

New Delhi, July 6: Two phases of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains, which were postponed in April and May due to Covid-19 outbreak, will be held from July 20 to 25 and July 27 to August 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Tuesday.

“The third phase of JEE-Mains will be conducted from July 20-25, while the fourth phase will be held from July 27 to August 2,” the minister said.

JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges is being conducted four times a year from the current academic session to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores amidst the second wave of the pandemic in India.

From this year, the National Testing Agency has decided to hold the exam in four phases, allowing students to keep the best of the four grades. The first phase was held in February, followed by the second phase in March.

Students who could not register for the exams due to Covid-19 will now be allowed to apply again, Pokhriyal said.

The NTA has allowed students to submit applications from Tuesday night, till the night of July 8. Aspirants can register for the fourth session from July 9 to July 12.

During the registration process, candidates can also change their choice of examination centres.

“To change the exam centre according to your desire or convenience, you have to inform us within these three days. We will try to give you the centre of your choice,” the minister said.

News Network
July 1,2021

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka on Thursday reported 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases of the variant in the state to 518.

Till June 30, there were 318 Delta variant cases in Karnataka. 

The Kappa variant of the virus went from 112 cases to 145, an increase of 33 infections. 

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and toll to 35,134, the health department said.

News Network
July 6,2021

New Delhi, July 6: India on Tuesday reported 34,703 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, a statement from the Health Ministry said.

The death toll stood at 4,03,281, with 553 deaths occurring in the last 24 hours, the lowest in nearly three months.

The active cases declined to 4,64,357 and the recovery rate rose to 97.17 per cent.

In the past one day, 51,864 patients have recovered. 

News Network
June 23,2021

Russia on Wednesday fired warning shots at a British Navy destroyer in the Black Sea after it violated the country's territorial waters, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement to news agencies.

The HMS Defender "was given a preliminary warning that weapons would be used if the state borders of the Russian Federation were violated. It did not react to the warning," the ministry said as quoted by the Interfax news agency.

According to the ministry, the incident took place off the coast of Cape Fiolent on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The defence ministry added that "a border patrol ship fired warning shots" and then a Su-24 aircraft dropped four bombs along the destroyer's path.

The ministry said the ship left Russian waters after the shots were fired.

After the incident, Russia's defence ministry summoned Britain's military attache, Interfax reported.

The Royal Navy said earlier in June that the HMS Defender had "peeled away" from its strike group conducting NATO operations in the Mediterranean to carry out "her own set of missions" in the Black Sea.

Incidents involving aircraft or ships are not uncommon at Russia's borders, especially during heightened tensions with the West, but rarely result in open fire.

