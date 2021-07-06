JEE Mains Phase 3 exams from July 20 to 25, Phase 4 between July 27 and August 2

New Delhi, July 6: Two phases of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains, which were postponed in April and May due to Covid-19 outbreak, will be held from July 20 to 25 and July 27 to August 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Tuesday.

“The third phase of JEE-Mains will be conducted from July 20-25, while the fourth phase will be held from July 27 to August 2,” the minister said.

JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges is being conducted four times a year from the current academic session to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores amidst the second wave of the pandemic in India.

From this year, the National Testing Agency has decided to hold the exam in four phases, allowing students to keep the best of the four grades. The first phase was held in February, followed by the second phase in March.

Students who could not register for the exams due to Covid-19 will now be allowed to apply again, Pokhriyal said.

The NTA has allowed students to submit applications from Tuesday night, till the night of July 8. Aspirants can register for the fourth session from July 9 to July 12.

During the registration process, candidates can also change their choice of examination centres.

“To change the exam centre according to your desire or convenience, you have to inform us within these three days. We will try to give you the centre of your choice,” the minister said.