  Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who had represented Amit Shah in fake encounter case, appointed 49th CJI

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who had represented Amit Shah in fake encounter case, appointed 49th CJI

News Network
August 10, 2022

CJI.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 10: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.

He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent N V Ramana demits office the day before.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022," a law ministry notification said.

Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months. He will turn 65 on November 8 when he demits office.

Lalit is the second judge elevated directly from the bar to become chief justice of india. Justice SM Sikri was the first.

Maharashtra-born Lalit began his legal career in 1983. He practised in the Bombay High Court till 1985 and moved to Delhi in 1986.

In 2004, he became a senior Supreme Court advocate. Having experience in criminal law, he handled many high-profile cases. He has represented Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter case.

Lalit has also served as the special public prosecutor in the 2G scam case.

He was appointed a Supreme Court judge in August 2014.

As an apex court judge, Lalit's landmark hearings include the "triple talaq" case. He was part of a five-judge bench that by a 3-2 majority in 2017 ruled that the practice was "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

He recused himself from the Ayodhya hearing because he had appeared for former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in a case related to the Babri Masjid demolition.

Last year, a bench led by Lalit had reversed the Bombay High Court's controversial "skin to skin" ruling.

The High Court had held that “skin-to-skin contact” between an accused person and a child was required to make a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.  The Supreme Court had said the judgement would set a dangerous precedent.

In July this year, a bench comprising Justice UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha had sentenced fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya to four month jail in contempt of court case. Mallya was held guilty of contempt for disbursing $40 million to his family members in violation of the court orders.

News Network
July 28,2022

Mangaluru, July 28: Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) K V Rajendra has directed the closure of all the bars and liquor shops in Bantwal, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk limits till Friday midnight.

Section 144 is in force in order to maintain law and order at Bellare, Belthangady, Bantwal, Puttur and Kadaba to prevent untoward incidents by miscreants in view of the recent murder of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member Praveen Nettar, the DC said in a statement.

The situation in Bellare police station limits is sensitive and it is likely to spread to other places. The orders are issued due to possibilities of people consuming alcohol and spoiling public peace and law and order, he said.

The ban will be in force from July 28 midnight till July 29 midnight. No liquor may be stored or transported during that period. 

The DC directed the Excise assistant commissioner that all the liquor shops should be closed compulsorily and the seal of the Excise department mandatorily affixed on the doors of bars and liquor shops during the period of the ban.

News Network
July 30,2022

London, July 30: Rishi Sunak’s campaign to be elected the Conservative Party leader and the next British Prime Minister suffered a blow on Saturday as a former candidate endorsed his rival Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Tom Tugendhat, the Tory backbencher and chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee who was in the initial shortlist before being knocked out of the race earlier this month, said he preferred Truss’ campaign pitch with its promise of immediate tax cuts.

The former soldier in the British Army said that after watching the candidates go head-to-head in live TV debates, "only one has convinced me she's ready".

 “Liz has always stood up for British values at home, and abroad. With her at the helm, I have no doubt that we will move with determination to make this country safer and more secure,” he writes in The Times newspaper.

He said both contenders have "huge qualities and many talents" but Truss has an advantage on the world stage because of her Cabinet position.

“As foreign secretary, Liz is starting with a huge advantage. She can make our voice count,” he writes.

It follows the endorsement of another Tory heavyweight Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who also threw his support behind Truss — describing her as "authentic, honest and experienced".

Sunak was initially the frontrunner in the race in the ballots of his party colleagues, winning the most support from MPs in the first few rounds of voting. But since then, polling among the Tory membership that will vote for the winner has shown Truss is more popular.

According to another report in The Times, even Sunak’s former boss is feeling sorry for him.

He told friends he did not think that Sunak, the man he blames for his downfall, was going to make it.

“He almost feels sorry for him,” a friend of Johnson’s was quoted as saying.

“[Rishi] got in with a crowd of malcontents who used him as part of their vendetta against Boris. What future is there for him now?” it said.

The two finalists are next scheduled to go head-to-head in the TV debate on Thursday, when the first postal ballot papers will start landing at Tory members’ addresses.

