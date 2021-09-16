Kasaragod: BJP Kerala chief K Surendran quizzed by crime branch in election bribery case

Kasaragod, Sept 16: The Crime Branch police, investigating the Manjeswaram Assembly election bribery case, on Thursday questioned K Surendran, Kerala state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The investigating agency had recently summoned Surendran to be present for interrogation before crime branch DySP at the guest house.

Surendran is accused of threatening and later bribing the BSP candidate in Manjeswaram Assembly constituency K Sundara to withdraw his nomination papers. Surendran was a candidate in the constituency.

Sundara had given statement that Surendran had given Rs 2.5 lakh and a mobile phone to make his exit from the election fray. Based on this, the police had registered a case under sections 171 B and E of the IPC, for bribery aimed at sabotaging an election.

Talking to media after the quizzing, Surendran said the case was among the many politically-motivated cases against him.