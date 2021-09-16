  1. Home
  2. Kasaragod: BJP Kerala chief K Surendran quizzed by crime branch in election bribery case

September 16, 2021

Kasaragod, Sept 16: The Crime Branch police, investigating the Manjeswaram Assembly election bribery case, on Thursday questioned K Surendran, Kerala state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The investigating agency had recently summoned Surendran to be present for interrogation before crime branch DySP at the guest house.

Surendran is accused of threatening and later bribing the BSP candidate in Manjeswaram Assembly constituency K Sundara to withdraw his nomination papers. Surendran was a candidate in the constituency.

Sundara had given statement that Surendran had given Rs 2.5 lakh and a mobile phone to make his exit from the election fray. Based on this, the police had registered a case under sections 171 B and E of the IPC, for bribery aimed at sabotaging an election.

Talking to media after the quizzing, Surendran said the case was among the many politically-motivated cases against him.

September 12,2021

Ahmadabad, Sept 12: Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat on Sunday. Patel is MLA from Ghatlodia seat. Patel (55) was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader. His name was proposed by CM Vijay Rupani, whose resignation from the post on Saturday surprised many.

Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel.

Vijay Rupani (65) resigned on Saturday from the chief minister's post. It is not clear what prompted the development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, where elections to the 182-member Assembly are due in December next year.

Rupani (65), the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister – his second stint as CM - in December 2017.

"I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat,” Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.

"I was allowed to serve the state for five years. I have contributed to the development of the state. I will further do whatever is asked by my party,” said Rupani, who completed five years in office on August 7 this year.

He first became the chief minister on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.

September 10,2021

Ghaziabad, Sept 10: Journalist Rana Ayyub has been booked by the Ghaziabad police on charges of money laundering and misappropriating donations meant for Covid patients and flood victims in some eastern states.

Other charges that journalist Ayyub faces are the criminal breach of trust and cheating by using computer resources under the Information Technology Act.

The FIR was lodged earlier this week on Tuesday on the complaint of Vikas Pandey, founder of an NGO “Hindu IT Cell.”

The police will take further legal action against the journalist only after investigating the case and finding evidence against her, city Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh said.

Ayyub’s name also figures in a recent case of circulation of a video in which a 72-year-old Bulandshahr resident had accused four men of beating him up and chopping his beard to force him to chant Jai Shri Ram.

The Ghaziabad police had, however, later found that the communal allegations made by the elderly Muslim man were false and he had made them on the instigation of a Samajwadi Party worker.

IKKU
 - 
Sunday, 12 Sep 2021

WHAT ABOUT OTHER TOP BRASS FROM BJP WHO HAD NEVER GIVEN SINGLE RS. STATEMENT OF THE FUNDS COLLECTED FOR COVID SINCE BEGINNING... WHAT POLICE DONT DARE TO FILE CASE ON THEM......

September 12,2021

Managluru, Sept 12: After months of sustained protests by local social activists, the tag 'Adani airports' has been removed from the name boards of the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

The original name boards, prior to the Adani group taking over the handling of operations of the airport, have now been restored, social activist Dilraj Alva, who took up the issue with the airport authorities, told reporters here on Saturday. 

Alva said the Adani group had changed the name, adding 'Adani airports' to the name boards after it took over the handling operations.

However, as per the agreement for operations and maintenance of the airport, there was no provision to change the airport name, which was revealed through an RTI reply. A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director questioning the 'Adani' tag attached to the name boards.

The legal battle waged in this regard has now yielded result and the original name board has been restored from Friday. The changes have been made in MIA's official Facebook and twitter accounts also, Alva said.

