  Kasaragod-Rooted Nagma Mohamed Mallick Appointed India's New Ambassador to Japan

Kasaragod-Rooted Nagma Mohamed Mallick Appointed India’s New Ambassador to Japan

October 17, 2025

Nagma Mohamed Mallick, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan. Mallick is presently posted as Ambassador to the Republic of Poland.

“She is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the government said, announcing the new assignment on 16 October.

Mallick joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1991. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and a Master’s degree in Sociology. She speaks English, French, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam, according to her profile on official websites.

India's first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol

Mallick began her diplomatic career in Paris, where she served in the Indian Embassy and in the Indian Mission to UNESCO. 

She has also served in New Delhi in various capacities in the Government of India, beginning as Desk Officer in the West Europe Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and then on the personal staff of Prime Minister IK Gujral in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Mallick has also served as the first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonial) after her tenure at the PMO between 1997 and 1998. She served thereafter in India’s diplomatic Missions in Nepal and Sri Lanka as First Secretary and Counsellor, respectively.

Back in Delhi, she was Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs. She was then the Director in the Eurasia Division, where she oversaw India’s bilateral relations with Russia and the CIS countries. From July 2010 to September 2012, she served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy in Thailand.

She was the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia from October 2012 to November 2015. From December 2015 to December 2018, she was High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam.

Educational Qualification

Mallick was born in New Delhi to Keralite parents from Kasaragod and studied at St Stephen's College and Delhi School of Economics before cracking the civil services.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

She was head of the Policy Planning Division of the Ministry from February 2019 till January 2020 and then Additional Secretary (Africa) till August 2021, as Head of Division for relations with Eastern and Southern African nations, with supervisory duties over ties with all of Africa.

She has been the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland since September 2021.

Kochi: The parents of a student who was asked not to wear a hijab at a church-run school in Palluruthy here have decided to transfer their daughter to another institution.

The father of the eighth-class student at St Rita’s Public School told PTI on Friday that she would not be sent back to that school. "My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn’t want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes," he said.

He said that the family has approached other schools for admission. "We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options," he said.

According to him, neither the teachers nor the management of St Rita’s School have contacted the family since the controversy began. "My daughter has not attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school," he said.

The dispute erupted after the school objected to the student wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy.

On October 10, the student’s parents, along with others, visited the school and questioned the management’s stance, following which the school declared a two-day holiday.

The Kerala High Court later directed that police protection be provided to the school.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who had initially criticised the school, later said the issue was resolved amicably.

He recently asked the management to refrain from any remarks against the government and the education department.

The al-Mayadeen television news channel reported that the civilians were targeted in a series of air raids that struck an area between Msayleh and an-Najjariyah towns in the Sidon district of South Lebanon governorate early on Saturday.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli assaults hit excavation equipment and bulldozers, adding that efforts are being made to reopen the road linking the cities of Sidon and Nabatieh after it was cut off by the raids.

The military announced in a brief statement that it struck sites where Hezbollah was storing heavy machinery to use “for rebuilding its infrastructure in southern Lebanon.”

After nearly 14 months of war marked by heavy losses and the failure to achieve its objectives in the aggression against Lebanon, Israel was forced to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which came into effect on November 27, 2024.

Since then, Israeli forces have been carrying out attacks on Lebanon, which involve airstrikes, breaching the ceasefire.

On January 27, Lebanon announced its decision to extend the ceasefire with Israel until February 18.

This comes as Israel also maintains its occupation of five important locations in southern Lebanon, including Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all of which are located near the border.

Despite almost daily Israeli airstrikes and ongoing breaches of Lebanese airspace and sovereignty, Hezbollah continues to be the sole credible military entity capable of challenging the occupation and thwarting additional Israeli intrusions.

As demands from Washington and Israel to disarm the Lebanese resistance group intensify, many in Lebanon say that such attempts overlook the fundamental problem of Israel's ongoing infringements on Lebanese sovereignty.

Nagma Mohamed Mallick, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan. Mallick is presently posted as Ambassador to the Republic of Poland.

“She is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the government said, announcing the new assignment on 16 October.

Mallick joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1991. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and a Master’s degree in Sociology. She speaks English, French, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam, according to her profile on official websites.

India's first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol

Mallick began her diplomatic career in Paris, where she served in the Indian Embassy and in the Indian Mission to UNESCO. 

She has also served in New Delhi in various capacities in the Government of India, beginning as Desk Officer in the West Europe Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and then on the personal staff of Prime Minister IK Gujral in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Mallick has also served as the first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonial) after her tenure at the PMO between 1997 and 1998. She served thereafter in India’s diplomatic Missions in Nepal and Sri Lanka as First Secretary and Counsellor, respectively.

Back in Delhi, she was Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs. She was then the Director in the Eurasia Division, where she oversaw India’s bilateral relations with Russia and the CIS countries. From July 2010 to September 2012, she served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy in Thailand.

She was the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia from October 2012 to November 2015. From December 2015 to December 2018, she was High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam.

Educational Qualification

Mallick was born in New Delhi to Keralite parents from Kasaragod and studied at St Stephen's College and Delhi School of Economics before cracking the civil services.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

She was head of the Policy Planning Division of the Ministry from February 2019 till January 2020 and then Additional Secretary (Africa) till August 2021, as Head of Division for relations with Eastern and Southern African nations, with supervisory duties over ties with all of Africa.

She has been the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland since September 2021.

