  Keeping beard in a 'disciplined force' not constitutional right: High Court tells Muslim cop

News Network
August 24, 2021

Allahabad, Aug 24: In a controversial verdict, the Allahabad High Court has ruled that keeping a beard by a member of a 'disciplined force', is not a constitutional right and is therefore not protected by Article 25 (freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion).

A single bench headed by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court delivered the judgement while rejecting the writ petition filed by a Muslim police constable Mohammed Farman, who was suspended for disregarding the directive to cut his beard while being deployed at Khandasa police station in UP's Ayodhya district.

The court also observed that it was essential for the police, which was a law enforcing agency, to have a "secular image".

"A member of a disciplined force must strictly follow the executive orders or circulars issued by the department or the higher authority... such executive intimation/orders are issued to maintain the discipline in the force directing to keep the appearance and uniform befitting for the members of disciplined force... police force has to be a disciplined force and being a law enforcing agency, it is necessary that such force must have secular image which strengthens the countenance of national integration," the court said.

"Non-cutting the beard despite making the petitioner aware by the In-charge Station House Officer of police station Khandasa when the petitioner was posted as constable to the effect that the police personnel may not have beard as it is a violation of direction/circular being issued by the higher officials is not only a wrong behaviour but the same is misdemeanour, misdeed and delinquency of the petitioner," it further said.

The court also said that the rights given under Article 25 of the constitution are not absolute.

"Article 25 guarantees freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion, therefore, having beard by a member of disciplined force may not be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution of India... all the rights have to be viewed in the context and letter and spirit in which they have been framed under the Constitution... as a matter of fact rights guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India have inbuilt restrictions," the court remarked.

The petitioner had challenged his suspension and charge sheet after refusing to follow the directive to cut his beard.

News Network
August 12,2021

BJPMLAprotest.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Ruling BJP MLA from Mudigere M P Kumaraswamy on Thursday staged a protest accusing his own party's government in Karnataka of neglecting his constituency that has been ravaged by torrential rains, floods and landslides over the past few years. 

He staged a protest alone, with a placard, in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat here. "In 2019 we had heavy rains and about six people were washed away along with their houses and it took fifteen days to search for their bodies, several houses and coffee plantations were destroyed due to landslides, we asked for compensation, we were completely neglected, we remained quite," Kumaraswamy said. 

Noting that the situation continued last year and this year too, he said, "I did not want to question why other constituencies are being considered and we were not, but one name I will take- Shivamogga city- was considered for relief under NDRF norms, but Mudigere which is a hilly area that comes amid western Ghats and receives heavy rains, was left out." 

Pointing out that in 2018 when H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) was the Chief Minister, he had given grants and had promised to help in other ways, following his appeal on the social media not to neglect Mudigere constituency, the MLA said, but now despite our own party being in power we are neglected every year. "My constituency is facing a tough situation, we are facing floods every year, we have requested it to be declared as rain and flood prone area. 

There are seven to eight panchayats here that come under Western Ghats region, but the government is not declaring it rain and flood prone. They are completely neglecting us," he added. The protest by MLA against his own party government is being seen as an example for simmering discontent within the ruling BJP, after the recent cabinet formation exercise by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. M P Kumaraswamy was also a Ministerial aspirant and had openly expressed his desire to be part of the cabinet.

News Network
August 24,2021

Riyadh, Aug 24: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued directives to allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates from countries facing travel ban, diplomatic sources said.

The diplomatic missions of the concerned countries have received the directive in this regard.

This will be applicable only to those foreigners who have left the Kingdom on exit and reentry visa after taking two doses of vaccine against coronavirus from Saudi Arabia.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

News Network
August 12,2021

rahul.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he will be "thrown" out of power by a "storm" created by the voices of poor, Dalits, farmers and workers in the country.

He said that the people of the country understood the current situation in the country and the Congress and its frontal organisations have a job to remind them that they need not fear any force but challenge it.

"A voice of poor, Dalits, farmers and workers will be heard in the country. It will gather momentum gradually and turn into a storm that will throw Narendra Modi out of Prime Minister's residence," Gandhi said addressing partymen at the 'Halla Bol' protest at Jantar Mantar.

The SC/ST department of the Congress organised the protest against alleged atrocities on Dalits. "Our job is to remind people of India what Baba Saheb and Mahatma Gandhi said. They said - do not be afraid of anyone. These cowards and hollow people will run away, the day country starts fighting them.

"It's job of Congress, SC/ST department, Youth Congress and NSUI to remind people of India that they can challenge any force without fearing it," Gandhi said. He claimed that the Constitution is under attack from all sides in the country.

"We are not allowed to speak in Parliament if we raise the issues of farmers, Dalits, backward classes and women," he alleged. "For the first time in the history of the country, parliamentarians were beaten and shoved in the Rajya Sabha," he alleged further. The Congress leader attacked the prime minister, alleging he committed "atrocities" on farmers and destroyed the small and medium businesses in the country by demonetisation and GST.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, we demanded that people should be directly provided money and small and medium businesses needed to be helped. But, Narendra Modi gave money to his 4-5 industrialist friends and others got nothing," he alleged. The protest was also attended by many senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Nitin Raut, Sushmita Dev and Delhi unit president Anil Kumar.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 22 Aug 2021

RAHUL GANDHI;
India has become a lawless nation of the world. All the leaders from all the political party forgive Madi PM of India and try to maintain a honest law based India. Modi is operating a tyrannical regime and to replace tyrants in power is not a joke. Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka firstly protect themselves then secondly the people. Modi, his hench men/ women have no drop of human blood in them and they are money, power and glory hungry without moral and ethical fibre to govern. Modi has divided and doomed India. India now is a liability of the world, the negligence of the ruling elites has caused, hunger, death, rape, murder, suicide, black marketing, looting and counterfeit product and people all over India.
Ramesh Mishra, Victoria, BC, CANADA

