  2. Kerala Congress’ Thomas faction quits BJP-led NDA, will merge with Joseph faction to join UDF

March 17, 2021

Kozhikode, Mar 17: The PC Thomas faction of the Kerala Congress on Wednesday left the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and joined the Congress-led United Democratic Front, Malayam daily the Mathrubhumi reported. 

The Kerala Congress (Thomas) will now fight the upcoming Assembly elections in the state together with the PJ Joseph faction of the party, which was already an ally in the UDF.

The two factions will merge and file an application to contest on a common “cycle” symbol, according to Mathrubhumi. Thomas will also attend an election convention of the UDF in Kaduthuruthy town on Wednesday.

Thomas said that he was forced to leave the NDA as the BJP was not ready to give the party a single seat of its choice, against a demand of four, the Hindustan Times reported. 

“The BJP has asked me to contest from Pala constituency in Kottayam district and I told them I have some personal reasons for not contesting from there,” Thomas said.

The party had contested four seats in the last elections.

Joseph may reportedly become the chairperson of the newly merged entity, and Thomas will be the working chairperson, according to Mathrubhumi.

Elections for 140 Assembly seats in Kerala will take place in a single phase on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2.

Agencies
March 11,2021

The world's largest democracy is actually an 'electoral autocracy', according to a report.

According to a report by Sweden-based institute Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem), India is now among top 10 countries globally along with Brazil and Turkey where democracy has declined. 

In an electoral autocratic regime, "ruling governments first attack the media and civil society and polarise societies by disrespecting opponents and spreading false information," the report said.

Currently, countries moving toward autocratisation outnumber countries where democracy is advancing, it added.

V-Dem's report said that India's Liberal Democracy Index (LDI) "declined from 0.57 in 2010 to 0.34 in 2020, following the government led by Prime Minister Modi placing restrictions on multiple facets of democracy such as civil society and free speech."

According to the report, a "striking pattern" has emerged within (former) democracies. "After the attack on media and civil societies, there is disrespect for political opponents to feed polarisation while using the machinery of the government to spread disinformation. Finally, there is an attack on core democratic foundations: elections and formal institutions", it said.

In India, it is only after the election of the Bhartiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi in 2014 that reportedly led to India's 23-percentage point drop on the 0 to 1 LDI scale. 

It is under the regime of this government, the report finds, that the "diminishing of freedom of expression, the media, and civil society have gone the furthest" with censorship becoming a routine affair.

According to V-Dem's report, India is at the same level of autocraticity as Pakistan and is worse than Nepal and Bangladesh. The Modi-led government repeatedly used "laws on sedition, defamation and counterterrorism to silence critics," it added.

As for elections, "the overall freedom and fairness of elections also was hard hit, with the last elections held under Prime Minister Modi’s reign in 2019, precipitating a downgrading to an electoral autocracy," the report said.

The report also claims that the current government has stifled dissent in academia and opposition under the garb of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the government is repressing civil society organisations by controling which ones enter or exit the nation by using the Forign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA). On the other hand, it also alleges that civil society organisations that align themselves with Hindutva movement and ideology have gained more freedom.

Last week, a US 2021 Freedom House report downgraded India's status from "free" to "partly free." It cited India's "crackdown" on critics and its "ham-fisted" Covid-19 lockdown leading to "dangerous and unplanned displacement" of millions of migrant workers as the reasons for the slip in the country's status. The Indian government, however, strongly critiqued the report's claim, calling it 'misleading, incorrect and misplaced.'

News Network
March 7,2021

mithunchakravarti.jpg

Kolkatta, Mar 7: Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, ahead of the state Assembly elections. He is participating in PM Modi's mega rally in Kolkata, the first big campaign after the announcement of the eight-phase polls beginning March 27.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya met Chakraborty on Saturday evening at his Kolkata residence and announced that the actor will attend PM Modi's rally. He was present on stage with Chakraborty on Sunday and welcomed him to the party.

Chakraborty has been a successful actor, and was even sent to the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2014 after it stormed to power in state in 2011. His political sting was, however, short-lived, as Chakraborty resigned citing health reasons in 2016.

He was embroiled in the Saradha scam controversy as he was the brand ambassador of the group that ran a ponzi scam in Bengal. Many other TMC leaders were associated with the group.

Following this, he distanced himself from both politics and the public eye and was believed to have undergone treatment abroad for his chronic back problem.

Visuals tweeted by news agency ANI showed a decent crowd at Brigade Parade Ground. The BJP has claimed that 10 lakh people will attend PM Modi's rally.

The Prime Minister will be addressing the mega poll rally as West Bengal heads for an eight-phase assembly election starting March 27. This is one of his many rallies planned by the BJP which is aiming to utilise PM Modi's star power to intensify its campaign against the TMC.

Many BJP leaders have announced that they will dislodge the Mamata Banerjee government in this election. However, the TMC has rubbished all the claims saying that it will come to power once again.

A number of TMC leaders have joined the BJP in the run-up to elections, the most high profile being Suvendu Adhikari. He has been named as a contestant from Nandigram and will face the chief minister herself who has left her Bhawanipore constituency to take on Adhikari. While the BJP leader has vowed to defeat Banerjee, the chief minister has called it a "smiley contest" that she will win easily. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 4,2021

mudslide1.jpg

Puttur, Mar 4: Two labourers lost their lives when a mound of mud fell on them while they were working in a chicken waste pit in Dakshina Kannada district today morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi (24) and Babu (34), residents of Parkala Colony, Panaje village.

The incident occurred near Arlapadavu in Puttur taluk of the coastal district of Karnataka. 

It is reported that the labourers were trying to repair the pipe in which waste of chicken was being dumped. However, the fell into it as the pipe got broken. 

As the excavator was also digging mud nearby, the mud slid and fell into the pit burying them alive. 

Even though the sleuths from jurisdictional Sampya rural police rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation, they could only find the dead body under the mud. 

