  2. Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan accuses CM Vijayan of sending people to attack him

News Network
December 12, 2023

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is sending these people to hurt him physically. Khan said that his vehicle was hit with hands by members of SFI (Students Federation of India) and DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) on both sides after being surrounded by them on Monday.

"It is the CM, he is conspiring and he is sending these people to hurt me physically. The constitution seems to be collapsing. The collapse of the constitutional machinery cannot be allowed," Kerala Governor said.

He added, “Today the 'gundas' are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram. When they came, I stopped my car and I got down (from my car). Why have they fled? What have I done? Because I do not wish to be pressurised by their tactics, therefore they are trying to threaten me. They are trying to scare me. I am not the person to take things lightly".

Khan also accused the state police of colluding with them under the direction of the Chief Minister.

“They came before my car. They hit my car from both sides. I got down. Will they allow anyone to come near the car of the Chief Minister? Police knew them but what can the police do when the CM is directing them? When I got down they all got into their jeeps and they ran away," Governor Khan said.

Meanwhile, BJP State President K Surendran condemned the alleged attempt to manhandle the Kerala Governor by the members of the student and youth organisations of Vijayan's party.

"SFI and DYFI criminals tried to manhandle Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in Trivandrum City yesterday and today," Surendran said.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been facing protests from these organisations of the ruling party over the university appointment issue.

A pro-RSS leader

Arif Mohammed Khan, who proudly recalls his close association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1986 and asks as to why he cannot have friendly relations with the outfit. 

Khan had earlier said there are people in various Raj Bhavans in the country who are openly and officially affiliated with the RSS.

News Network
December 11,2023

The Yemeni Armed Forces have blocked the passage of a merchant vessel bound for the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories as it was sailing in the Red Sea, after declaring a decision to block the passage of all ships heading toward Israeli ports in support of the Gaza Strip.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, citing a statement released by Yemen’s Defense Ministry, reported on Sunday that “a proper interaction was carried out with the ship, but it did not pay heed to our warnings.”

The statement added that the vessel was subsequently “blocked from passing through and was forced to turn back.”

On Saturday, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned that if Gaza does not receive the food and medicines it needs, all the ships passing through Yemen’s territorial waters towards the occupied territories would turn into a “legitimate target.”

He also emphasized that all ships from around the world can continue their commercial activity, except those related to the Israeli regime or destined for the ports of the occupied territories.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 17,997 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza since. More than 49,229 people have been wounded as well.

On December 4, the Yemeni army targeted two Israeli ships in the Red Sea as they were attempting to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Reports have shown that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine after the occupying regime’s aggression on Gaza.

News Network
November 28,2023

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he aims to put an end to hatred in the country and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be defeated at the Centre for the purpose.

Addressing an election rally at Nampally here, he alleged that RSS, Modi and 'hardliners' have spread hatred in the entire country.

Congress coined a slogan of 'opening a 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) in the 'nafrat ke bazaar' (market of hate)' during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, adding that as he fights Modi, 24 cases have been filed against him in various states -- and the courts summon him from time to time.

"First time, for defamation, I got two years' punishment. My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled. My government house was taken away. I said I don't want it. My home is in the hearts of the crores of poor people in the country," he said.

An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday summoned Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case over alleged 'objectionable' comments he made against Union minister Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi made no reference to the UP court summoning him in his speech in the rally at Nampally here.

"The fight is ideological and I cannot compromise on it," Gandhi said.

Attacking AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, he asked how many cases are there against him.

Claiming that agencies like ED and CBI are behind himself all the time, Gandhi asked if any agency is behind Owaisi.

The question arises why there is no case against Owaisi, and the answer is that the AIMIM president helps Modi, he claimed.

He also accused AIMIM of fielding its candidates to damage the Congress and help the BJP in various states.

My aim is to erase hatred in the country and, for that, Modi should be defeated in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said.

If Modi is to be defeated in Delhi, BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should be defeated in Telangana first, he said.

He alleged that the BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together, and pointed out that the BRS had supported the Modi government in Parliament.

He also sought to know if there are any cases against KCR. 'He (KCR) runs the most corrupt government,' he said.

Agencies like ED, CBI and IT are not behind KCR or AIMIM, he said. 

News Network
December 10,2023

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders on Sunday said party president Mayawati had named her nephew Akash Anand her successor as party chief. The announcement was made during a meeting in Lucknow to discuss the coming Lok Sabha elections. The BSP president has yet to make an official declaration.

Party leaders said the BSP chief gave Akash the responsibility to strengthen the party in states apart from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a task he had already been handling in the run-up to the recent Assembly elections.

Akash, the son of Mayawati’s younger brother Anand Kumar, oversaw the party’s poll preparation in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. In a departure from the party’s usual strategy of not organising padayatras and demonstrations, in August he led a 14-day padayatra in Rajasthan where he has been in charge of the party’s affairs since last year. The party failed to match its 2018 performance of winning six seats, bagging only the constituencies of Sadulpur and Bari.

Akash played a role in the campaigns in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana too. In June, the BSP chief deployed him and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, the central coordinator for these states, to prepare and launch the election campaign on issues concerning Dalits, religious minorities, OBCs, and tribals. On August 9, Akash led a foot march in Bhopal during which there was an attempt to gherao the Raj Bhavan, raising the issues of the marginalised. Despite its efforts, the party failed to open its account in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

Akash completed his schooling in Delhi and his MBA degree in London. He returned to India in 2017 and in May of that year accompanied Mayawati to Saharanpur where a Thakur-Dalit clash had occurred. He was introduced to party workers in September 2017, a few months after the BJP came to power in the state after registering a massive victory in an election in which the BSP finished third with 19 seats.

Akash became more active politically in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election and was credited with bringing his aunt over to social media platform X. In 2019, a day after the Election Commission banned Mayawati from campaigning for 48 hours, Akash took to the stage and addressed his first rally, urging people to vote for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. 

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and then RLD president Ajit Singh also joined him on stage. A few weeks after the alliance’s defeat, Mayawati appointed him the party’s national coordinator and tasked him with reaching out to the youth, especially those from the Dalit community, and bringing them into the BSP fold.

After the UP Assembly polls last year, the BSP chief told the cadre that she would send Akash to different parts of UP to collect “truthful progress reports of work done by the party” and encourage youth workers.

