  1. Home
  2. Kerala reports suspected case of monkeypox; UAE returnee isolated

Kerala reports suspected case of monkeypox; UAE returnee isolated

News Network
July 14, 2022

A person in Kerala who returned from abroad recently is suspected to be infected with monkeypox, Kerala health minister Veena George said on Thursday, July 14. 

Samples were collected from the person and were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Results are expected later today.

The person travelled from the UAE and was isolated when he displayed symptoms. Without revealing more details, George said he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 9,2022

quake.jpg

Bengaluru, July 9: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Vijayapura district on Saturday morning, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 6:22:14 am, epicentred at 2.3 kms NW of Kannur GP, Vijayapura Taluk, Vijayapura district (Bordering Vijayapura and Maharashtra region), it said in a statement. 

KSNDMC Director Manoj Rajan said, as per the Seismic Intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 30-40 kms from the epicentre.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as it is moderate, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicenter falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map," he said, adding that the community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate.

Tremors felt in Belagavi district

Mild tremors were felt at Shirhatti village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district too resulting in the residents running out of their houses in panic.

Tremors were felt between 6.10 am and 6.20 am on Saturday. Those sleeping on their roof sheds and the first floor of their houses felt the tremors and ran out. 

The walls of old houses developed cracks due to the tremors.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 13,2022

Jeddah, July 13: US President Joe Biden will sign an agreement with Israel this week pledging that both countries will use “all elements of national power” to ensure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, Israeli officials said on Tuesday.

The declaration of a joint stance against Iran’s nuclear program and regional aggression will be the centerpiece of Biden’s visit to Israel this week, after which he will travel to Saudi Arabia.

Iran is at the top of Israel’s agenda for meetings with US representatives at all levels, including Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s meeting with Biden, one official said. “Iran is continuing to violate its obligations and continues to deceive the international community.”

The official said Iran was “playing for time” in talks aimed at reviving the collapsed 2015 deal to curb its nuclear program. “As long as Iran believes time is on its side, it will not give in or make any concessions. Time has run out and it is crucial to exert pressure on Iran.”

Collaboration with the Biden administration on the Iran front was “very strong,” and Israel was grateful for it, the official said, and work on a joint strategy would be taken “to the next level” during Biden’s visit.

The new joint declaration would be “a living testimony to the unique quality, depth and scope of the US-Israel relationship,” an Israeli diplomatic source said on Tuesday. “It expresses the warmth and profound commitment to the relationship on both sides, specifically to Israel’s security, prosperity and wellbeing.”

Before traveling to Jeddah Biden is expected to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, and visit Augusta Victoria, a Palestinian hospital in east Jerusalem, where he will announce that the US is restoring aid to Palestinian hospitals in the city.

The Biden administration refused to allow Israeli officials to accompany the president in occupied EastJerusalem, indicating that they do not recognize that part of the city as Israeli.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 2,2022

Mumbai, July 2: A chemist in Amravati district of Maharashtra was stabbed to death after he allegedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, whose abusive and provocative remarks against Prophet Muhammad snowballed into a major political issue.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was killed on June 21, and five persons have been arrested so far in this connection, an official said.

The incident is being compared with the Udaipur murder in which tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed in an apparent act of "vengeance" on June 28.

Amravati Police Commissioner Dr Aarti Singh said that five people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far, and the police is searching for the prime accused.

The police have also seized the knife used in the crime and obtained the CCTV footage that captured the events.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

The incident took place when Kolhe (54) was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop while his son Saket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him on a different vehicle.

"When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

BJP MLC Dr Anil Bonde has demanded investigation into the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.