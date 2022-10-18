  1. Home
  2. Kharge crowned new Congress President as he defeats Tharoor by huge margin

Kharge crowned new Congress President as he defeats Tharoor by huge margin

News Network
October 19, 2022

mallikarjunakharge.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 19: Mallikarjun Kharge was on Wednesday elected as the Congress president defeating Shashi Tharoor by around 6,700 votes.

Kharge recieved 7,897 votes while Tharoor got 1,072 votes. The Tharoor camp described the senior MP crossing the 1000-mark a milestone.

Around 9,500 or 96 per cent of 9,915 eligible Congress leaders and workers on Monday cast their vote to the elect a non-Gandhi as party chief for the first time in 24 years.

Conceding defeat to the senior leader, Shashi Tharoor said, "The decision of the party delegates is final and I accept it humbly. It is a privilege to be a member of a party that allows its workers to choose their President.

"Our new President is a party colleague and senior who brings ample leadership and experience to the table. Under his guidance, I am confident that we can all collectively take the party to new heights," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 5,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 5: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderous rainfall in Bengaluru and other districts of Karnataka on Wednesday.

Yellow alert has also been issued in Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of the state.

Most of the districts in the state have been receiving rain in the recent past. However, IMD has stated that the rain will slow down in the regions of north Karnataka.

Bengaluru is experiencing cold weather due to the cloudy environment. The surrounding districts of Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural are also likely to get light showers.

Yellow alert has also been issued in districts located in the central region of Karnataka -- Chitradurga, Davanagere districts.

Authorities in Bengaluru are keeping their fingers crossed as the drive against encroachment drive was yet not complete in areas which experienced rain fury recently.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 18,2022

umarkhalid.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to activist and former student leader Umar Khalid in the alleged Delhi riots conspiracy case.

"There is no merit in the bail appeal. Bail appeal is dismissed," said a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar.

Umar Khalid was arrested two years ago in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar had on September 9 reserved its order on the plea.

Khalid had argued that neither did he have a “criminal role” in the violence in North-east Delhi nor any “conspiratorial connect” with the other accused in the case.

The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 18,2022

New Delhi, Oct 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case registered to probe the "emerging nexus" between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.

The raids were carried out at 50 places which covered residences of noted gangsters, officials said.

The NIA had registered the case on August 26 after it identified some of the "most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad" who were spearheading and carrying out terror and criminal activities.

On September 12, the agency had conducted raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi after taking over cases from the Delhi Police. Those covered under the raids also included gangsters involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Six pistols, a revolver and a shotgun were seized along with ammunition during those raids besides drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of benami property and threat letters.

Many gang leaders and members, who fled from India, are operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia, the officials said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.