Kharge crowned new Congress President as he defeats Tharoor by huge margin

New Delhi, Oct 19: Mallikarjun Kharge was on Wednesday elected as the Congress president defeating Shashi Tharoor by around 6,700 votes.

Kharge recieved 7,897 votes while Tharoor got 1,072 votes. The Tharoor camp described the senior MP crossing the 1000-mark a milestone.

Around 9,500 or 96 per cent of 9,915 eligible Congress leaders and workers on Monday cast their vote to the elect a non-Gandhi as party chief for the first time in 24 years.

Conceding defeat to the senior leader, Shashi Tharoor said, "The decision of the party delegates is final and I accept it humbly. It is a privilege to be a member of a party that allows its workers to choose their President.

"Our new President is a party colleague and senior who brings ample leadership and experience to the table. Under his guidance, I am confident that we can all collectively take the party to new heights," he said.