  Kharge slams Modi govt for 'deliberately suspending' MPs to pass Bills in haste

News Network
December 22, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 22: Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the government suspended MPs to pass the Bills in haste.

On Tuesday, the House suspended Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien.

Kharge said, "The government wanted to pass the Bills easily so it deliberately suspended the 12 MPs. We had requested the government to revoke the suspension a number of times so that the House could run smoothly but they refused to do so."

Suspended MP Derek O'Brien also joined the protesting 12 MPs in Parliament premises.

Trinamool Congress floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien becomes 13th MP to be suspended for the remaining part of the winter session after the resolution was moved for his suspension by Minister of State (MoS) Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the passing of Bill on electoral reforms. The government on Tuesday faced stiff resistance from the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha and the BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien threw the rule book on the Secretary General.

Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said, "We thought that the opposition would learn some lessons, but the same thing has been repeated."

Goyal said Derek O'Brien threw the rule book and he should not have done it. Goyal also sought apology from the 12 suspended MPs.

Bhupender Yadav raised a point of order and said that the opposition has been questioning the Chair repeatedly, but rules say that the Chair's ruling is binding on all.

After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha, O'Brien said in a tweet, "The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws. We all know what happened after that. Today, I was suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon."

Earlier, the Upper House had suspended 12 MPs for the entire winter session for creating a ruckus in the House during the monsoon session on August 11. The suspended 12 MPs are from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M and the Shiv Sena.

December 17,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 17: A day after he courted controversy over his remarks on rape, former Karnataka Speaker and senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar issued an apology on the floor of the House on Friday. 

Speaking at the start of the Assembly session on Friday, Kumar said, “If my remarks have hurt women, (or) if their feelings are hurt, I regret my remarks.” Kumar said that he had "just referred to a proverb" and his goal was not to insult women or the Assembly or to speak lightly (about rape). 

He said that the video of his comments in the House was aired out of context and "only a part was highlighted".

Kumar pointed out that even Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was a “co-accused”. But, Kageri did not apologise. 

“We’re one family. We also have family ties in our respective lives. I did say, “Let’s enjoy the situation”, to which Kumar said something that has become the subject of a controversy. This House, all of us, have respect for women. We’re committed to protecting that and increasing that,” Kageri said. 

Kageri did not allow Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and other MLAs to speak on the issue. Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar, meanwhile, sought an apology to women from the entire Assembly for the remarks.

On Thursday, Kumar stirred a controversy on Thursday evening at the Assembly after he he told Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, “There’s a saying... when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are."

"If anyone is hurt…I am not ashamed to apologise," he said.

Following his remarks, Speaker Kageri said, "We are bound to uphold their (women's) dignity." He requested members of the House not to drag the controversy further. 
 

December 21,2021

dribrahimhaji.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 21: Acclaimed educationist and entrepreneur in automotive and jewellery industries Dr P A Ibrahim Haji passed away today in Kerala’s Kozhikode. He was 78.
 
He was the chairman of PACE Education group (which runs P. A. College of Engineering), founder and vice-chairman of the Indus Motor Company and co-chairman and key investor of Malabar Gold. There are around 25,000 employees working within his group.

Ibrahim was born on 6 September 1943, in Pallikere, in Kasaragod, Kerala, India. His parents were Abdulla Ibrahim Haji, a textile merchant and Aysha. He attended the Government Mappila LP School, and later the Kottikulam Government Fisheries High School. After completing his schooling, he pursued his diploma in automobile engineering in Chennai.

In 1999, he created the PACE Education Group, an educational trust which provides education from kindergarten up to higher secondary school levels in Indian and British curricula, as well as providing undergraduate and post graduate degrees in engineering and management in the United Arab Emirates and India. The group has 1200 teaching staff and 500 non-teaching staff.

Selected by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University as a member of the Board of Governors of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University which is the affiliation body for technical education in Kerala.

Honours

C H Award in memory of C H Mohammed Koya, former Kerala Chief Minister of Kerala

Pravasi Ratna (SEP-2005) Awarded at the NRI Global Meet

Garshom Lifetime Achievement Award 2017

K. Avukader Kutty Naha Memorial Award 2013

K.S. Abdullah Memorial Award 2016 Presented by Kasaragod KMCC Sharjah Committee

Honorary degree of Doctor of Letters, Honoris Causa (Hon. D. Litt.), by the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya 

December 9,2021

saudiqatar.jpg

Doha, Dec 9: Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, arrived in Doha on Wednesday in an official visit during his Gulf tour.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, emir of the State of Qatar, received the Crown prince at the Amiri Diwan, where an official reception was held for him

The Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, held its sixth meeting, where the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means to develop them in all fields.

His visit to Doha is the third of his Gulf tour after he concluded his second stop in the United Arab Emirates after meeting with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai on Wednesday.

Prince Muhammad bin Salman will also visit Bahrain, and Kuwait. The tour comes ahead of the annual GCC summit, which will be held in Riyadh in mid-December.

