  1. Home
  2. Krishna Janmabhoomi politics: Mathura court allows lawsuit seeking to remove masjid

Krishna Janmabhoomi politics: Mathura court allows lawsuit seeking to remove masjid

News Network
May 19, 2022

shaiedgamosque.jpg

Mathura, May 19: A court here on Thursday allowed a petition seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque that it claims is built on the land belonging to the Keshav Dev temple, the alleged birthplace of Krishna, a lawyer for the idol worshippers side said.

Hari Shankar Jain said the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.

According to the petition, the mosque is built on the land that belongs to the temple.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 17,2022

New Delhi, May 17: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a new case of illegal gratification against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti for allegedly facilitating visa of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving Rs 50 lakh 'bribe'.

Following this, the CBI conducted coordinated raids on at least nine premises of Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Karti across multiple locations, including Mumbai and his Chennai residence on Tuesday morning.

In the new case, which is an off shoot of an ongoing probe, the CBI has alleged that Karti had received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate visa of 250 Chinese nationals during the UPA regime, the officials said.

The CBI got the whiff of the case during its ongoing investigation related to the INX media case, in which Karti is already under probe for allegedly getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media, they said.

Following the scrutiny of the transaction, the CBI had detected the payments worth Rs 50 lakh alleged to be illegal gratification for facilitating the visa of Chinese workers who were supposed to work at the firm, the officials said.

In connection with this, the searches were conducted at three locations in Chennai, three in Mumbai, and one each in Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha, according to CBI officials.

Soon Karti took to Twitter saying, "I have lost count, how many times has it been?"

His office also confirmed that the CBI is conducting searches at the residences and offices of Karti.

Earlier in 2017, the CBI had conducted raids at the residence of former finance minister Chidambaram and son Karti in connection with criminal misconduct in grant of FIPB approval. At least 14 locations in Chidambaram's home city of Chennai were searched by the CBI then.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed outside Chidambaram's residence in Chennai while CBI searches multiple locations of his son on Tuesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2022

Moscow, May 15: One person was injured after the village of Sereda in Russia’s Belgorod Region was shelled from Ukraine, the regional governor has said.

Another village in Russia’s Belgorod Region was shelled from Ukraine on Sunday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said. The Sereda settlement is located on the border between the two countries.

One person was hurt in the attack, “suffering a shrapnel wound,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that he’ll receive medical attention.

Sereda made headlines earlier this week when reports on social media emerged, claiming that the village had been seized by the Ukrainian military. Authorities in the Belgorod Region dismissed those reports as false.

Since the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in late February, numerous settlements in Russia's southwestern regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk have been struck from the Ukrainian side.

Moscow has warned that it will hit Ukrainian “decision-making centers, including Kiev” if such incidents continue.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 13,2022

Mumbai, May 13: An NCP youth wing leader on Friday approached the cyber cell of Mumbai police seeking action against the BJP for uploading an alleged edited version of Sharad Pawar's recent speech in order to portray him as a "Hindu hater".

The @BJP4Maharashtra on Wednesday tweeted a short video of the speech and claimed that "atheist Sharad Pawar always hated Hindu religion" and he would not have achieved his political success without taking such a stand.

However, some social media users pointed out it was an edited video and Pawar, in the speech made at an event on May 9 in Satara, was in fact referring to a poem by Jawahar Rathod that deals with casteism and untouchability.

In his complaint to the police, Suraj Chavan, president of the state unit of the NCP's youth wing, said, "An attempt was made to create a divide in communities and cause law and order problems by sharing such a tempered video on Twitter. Action must be taken against the Twitter handle (of the BJP) as per sections 499, 500, 66A and 66F."

Pawar had told reporters on Thursday that he was reading out lines from a poem that depicts the pain of the labour class, but went to take a swipe at the BJP by saying those who wanted to spread disinformation were free to do so. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.