Krishna Janmabhoomi politics: Mathura court allows lawsuit seeking to remove masjid

New Delhi, May 17: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a new case of illegal gratification against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti for allegedly facilitating visa of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving Rs 50 lakh 'bribe'.

Following this, the CBI conducted coordinated raids on at least nine premises of Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Karti across multiple locations, including Mumbai and his Chennai residence on Tuesday morning.

In the new case, which is an off shoot of an ongoing probe, the CBI has alleged that Karti had received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate visa of 250 Chinese nationals during the UPA regime, the officials said.

The CBI got the whiff of the case during its ongoing investigation related to the INX media case, in which Karti is already under probe for allegedly getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media, they said.

Following the scrutiny of the transaction, the CBI had detected the payments worth Rs 50 lakh alleged to be illegal gratification for facilitating the visa of Chinese workers who were supposed to work at the firm, the officials said.

In connection with this, the searches were conducted at three locations in Chennai, three in Mumbai, and one each in Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha, according to CBI officials.

Soon Karti took to Twitter saying, "I have lost count, how many times has it been?"

His office also confirmed that the CBI is conducting searches at the residences and offices of Karti.

Earlier in 2017, the CBI had conducted raids at the residence of former finance minister Chidambaram and son Karti in connection with criminal misconduct in grant of FIPB approval. At least 14 locations in Chidambaram's home city of Chennai were searched by the CBI then.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed outside Chidambaram's residence in Chennai while CBI searches multiple locations of his son on Tuesday.