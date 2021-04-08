Kuwait bound AIE flight makes emergency landing at Kozhikode airport

Kozhikode, Apr 9: An Air India Express aircraft, flying from Kozhikode to Kuwait, had to make an emergency landing at the airport in Kerala early Friday, after the pilots received a warning about a fire in the cargo compartment of the plane.

Air-India Express IX 393, a Boeing 737 aircraft, which was carrying 17 passengers on board, landed back at the airport safely.

"It was a precautionary landing. After departure the pilot received fire warning, so he chose precautionary landing," said an airline spokesperson.

"Upon landing it was found that the alarm was false," the spokesperson added.

Air India Express, a no-frills subsidiary of national carrier Air India Limited, operates flights mostly to Middle East and SouthEast Asia.

In August 2020, an Air India Express flight from Dubai, carrying 191 people, skidded off a wet runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport and crashed into a ravine, breaking into two and leaving 21 people, including the two pilots dead and several critically injured.