  Kuwait bound AIE flight makes emergency landing at Kozhikode airport

Kuwait bound AIE flight makes emergency landing at Kozhikode airport

News Network
April 9, 2021

Kozhikode, Apr 9: An Air India Express aircraft, flying from Kozhikode to Kuwait, had to make an emergency landing at the airport in Kerala early Friday, after the pilots received a warning about a fire in the cargo compartment of the plane.

Air-India Express IX 393, a Boeing 737 aircraft, which was carrying 17 passengers on board, landed back at the airport safely.

"It was a precautionary landing. After departure the pilot received fire warning, so he chose precautionary landing," said an airline spokesperson.

"Upon landing it was found that the alarm was false," the spokesperson added.

Air India Express, a no-frills subsidiary of national carrier Air India Limited, operates flights mostly to Middle East and SouthEast Asia.

In August 2020, an Air India Express flight from Dubai, carrying 191 people, skidded off a wet runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport and crashed into a ravine, breaking into two and leaving 21 people, including the two pilots dead and several critically injured.

News Network
March 27,2021

Pratapgarh, Mar 27: A 52-year-old man was beaten to death by a few unidentified men after he allegedly took sugarcane from their field, police said on Saturday.

Additional superintendent of police Surendra Dwivedi said Dhirendra Bahadur Singh's body was found on a road outside Peethapur village.

"Singh had gone to an agriculture field to take sugarcane around 9 when some persons beat him up with sticks, resulting in his death," he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.

News Network
April 7,2021

Kannur, Apr 7: A 22-year-old Youth League activist, who was seriously injured in a post-poll clash between workers of the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League in Koothuparamba constituency, died in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The clash broke out in the Paral area around 8 pm on Tuesday over allegations of bogus voting, they said.

The Youth League worker, Mansur, had suffered injuries to his leg and was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode. He succumbed to the injuries, police said.

The Youth League is the youth wing of the IUML, a key ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Mansur's brother, a UDF poll agent, was also injured in the clash, police said.

The IUML has alleged that a group of CPI(M) workers hurled bombs at them before attacking the two with sharp weapons.

Koothuparamba assembly constituency in the northern Kerala district of Kannur witnessed a fierce contest between K P Mohanan of the Lok Janatantrik Dal, a partner of the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Pottankandy Abdullah of the IUML.

News Network
March 25,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 25: BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently had to quit minister post over sex scandal, today claimed that he had ‘shocking’ evidence to show who was behind the sex scandal in which he is embroiled. 

“I have (evidence) right here in my pocket. You’ll be shocked. I’ll let it out when I have to,” Ramesh told reporters. 

Ramesh said this evidence was against that ‘great leader’ whom he believes orchestrated the sex scandal. “I haven’t revealed the name of the ‘great leader’ because what if he’s innocent and someone else was just using his name? So, let’s wait,” he said.

The former minister downplayed a second video by the unidentified woman, who has accused him of sexual exploitation, seeking protection for her parents.

“Please think about the puppetry and conspiracy involved in this,” Ramesh said. “First, her video came out half-an-hour after I filed my complaint on March 13. Now, she says her video had been sent on March 12 itself. There’s politics behind this,” he said. “I’m ready to face ten more CDs.” 

The woman, according to Ramesh, was under pressure. “Also, look at the planning...what was (her) voice then and what is it now?” 

The Belagavi strongman said he will not keep quiet till those involved in this ‘conspiracy’ are put behind bars. “We have also readied evidence over the last ten days,” he said. “I haven’t wronged and I will 100% succeed. With God’s blessings, I’ll come out of this.”

On the Congress’ demand that he should be booked for rape, Ramesh said: “Till a few days ago, I had a lot of respect for (Congress Legislature Party leader) Siddaramaiah. I don’t know why he’s pressing for a rape case against me. God bless him.”

