  2. Lakhimpur violence: Priyanka Gandhi on 'hunger strike' after detention

Lakhimpur violence: Priyanka Gandhi on 'hunger strike' after detention

October 4, 2021

Lucknow, Oct 4: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on a hunger strike on Monday after being detained in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur while she was en route to Lakhimpur Kheri, her party said.

Gandhi and other Congress leaders accompanying her, including Deepender Hooda, had reached the Lakhimpur border in the morning but were not allowed to meet the families of the farmers who died in the violence during a protest a day earlier, the party alleged.

"Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested. She is on hunger strike. Congressmen are protesting. Government will have to bow to our demands. Voice for justice will be raised with more strength," the UP Congress said in a tweet.

In a video released by the party, Gandhi was seen sweeping the floor of a room where she was apparently kept.

Stopping them in such a way is "undemocratic", Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

On their way to the violence-hit district, Congress leaders had to take alternative routes to reach the bordering Hargaon area in Sitapur as heavy security was deployed on the main roads.

"We are waiting outside Lakhimpur Kheri. We have been prevented by the police from entering. We have come here to meet the victims of the violence," Congress national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar told PTI over the phone at 4.30 am.

Gandhi's convoy was earlier briefly stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police officials in Lucknow, where the Congress general secretary had arrived on Sunday night, within a few hours of violence being reported during an anti-farm laws protest here.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of Lakhimpur district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144 -- which prohibits assembly of four or more people -- has also been imposed, according to officials.

The UP Police took to Twitter early Monday to describe the incident as "unfortunate" and said eight casualties have been reported so far as per the district administration.

"ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range & Commissioner are on the spot & situation is under control. Adequate deployment has been done to prevent any untoward incident," it added.

News Network
September 29,2021

New Delhi, Sept 29: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here on Wednesday, raising speculation over his future plans ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

The meeting that lasted for around 45 minutes came amid indications that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources said the former Punjab chief minister is learnt to have discussed the farmers' issues, besides the internal security situation in Punjab with Shah.

Singh has been alleging that instability in Punjab may give Pakistan a handle to create disturbance in the border state. He has also accused Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu of being "close to (Pakistani Prime Minister) Imran Khan" and alleged that he is "dangerous" for the border state.

Singh arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, days after he quit as the chief minister of Punjab.

The sources said the veteran Congress leader may also meet some of the "Group of 23" leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Singh's meeting with Shah assumes significance as the Congress leader had not opened his cards and had claimed that he had not quit politics and would fight till the end.

He had also launched a scathing attack on his bete noire, Sidhu, who was appointed as the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress.

Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. As regards his political future, Singh had said there were several options before him.

News Network
September 25,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 25: Passengers had to face hardships after two Manglauru-bound flights from the Middle East were diverted to Calicut International Airport today morning. 

Airport officials confirmed that the flights coming from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam and UAE’s Dubai had to be diverted due to unfavorable weather conditions on Saturday morning here.

The two flights that were scheduled to land at the Mangaluru Airport around 5 am on Saturday morning were diverted to Calicut owing to bad weather conditions.

Another flight from Dubai is scheduled to land at the airport around 3 pm, according to Indian Airlines Station Manager, Pradeep.

News Network
October 4,2021

Lakhimpur, Oct 4: The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a case against a Union Minister's son, 14 others over the death of eight, including four farmers, during violence at Lakhimpur on Sunday, according to multiple media reports. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained early morning today by the Uttar Pradesh police as she headed to meet the families of four farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest in the state the previous day.  

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, officials said.

The security outside former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg has been beefed up ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri. 

Reports said the violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over four anti-farm law protesters over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on his way to his village after a programme for UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in Lakhimpur city.

After the incident, angry farmers who were present at the spot, allegedly torched a vehicle belonging to the minister’s convoy.

UP DGP Mukul Goel said a total of eight persons died in the incident. “Out of the eight, four were farmers and the remaining four were others who were in the vehicles,” he said, assuring that action would be taken against the culprits.

