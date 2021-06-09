  1. Home
  2. Lakshadweep admin withdraws order to deploy govt staff on fishing boats amid protests

News Network
June 10, 2021

Kavaratti, June 10: The Lakshadweep administration has withdrawn its order to deploy government officials on fishing boats for intelligence gathering following the widespread protests from the employees and the locals.

An order to increase security on ships has also been withdrawn. Amid protests by islanders against the proposed "reforms" by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, the island administration had taken a set of decisions, including deputing government officials onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

Hitting out the administration for its new directives, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal termed them as a "mockery" and urged the authorities to withdraw them immediately. It was on May 28, a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary cum Advisor to the Administrator decided to depute responsible government servants onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

It had also ordered measures for the installation of CCTV cameras at berthing ports and the helibase and baggage and passenger checking facility at Mangalore and Beypore ports.

The Lakshadweep administrator has been facing severe criticism from the Opposition leaders over his "anti-people" policies in the islands. However, the administration has refuted all the allegations levelled by the Opposition against Patel. 

Amid the huge public outcry, the Lakshadweep administration last week justified its reform push saying that it wants to develop islands on the lines of Maldives in two decades.

Calling the latest reforms "draconian", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier today said the latest "regulations penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy".

News Network
May 29,2021

Mumbai, May 29: Fuel prices were hiked again on Saturday taking petrol price in f Mumbai beyond Rs 100/per litre while diesel rates stood at Rs 92.17, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

The fresh increase marks the 15th time the prices have gone up this month. Petrol witnessed a hike of 26 paise and diesel was up by 30 paise in metros across the country.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 93.94 and diesel is priced at Rs 91.87 per litre.

Kolkata's petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 93.97 and Rs 87.74 respectively.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 28,2021

khan.jpg

Bengaluru, May 28: Acclaimed educationist and humanitarian Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, known for founding the Al-Ameen Educational Society, passed away yesterday in Bengaluru. He was 86.

Khan was also a founder-trustee of an Urdu daily newspaper the Salar Daily. He was also Pro Chancellor and Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

Widely referred to as ‘Baba-e-Taalim’, Dr Khan founded the Al-Ameen Educational Society in 1966. The Al-Ameen group of Institutions now number more than 200 in Karnataka and all over the country. In Bengaluru, the Al-Ameen institution has various colleges catering to varied streams from pre-university, degree, post-graduation Institute of Management, College of Pharmacy, and Law College to the Al-Ameen College of Education.

Born on 6 September 1935 in Trichy in Tamil Nadu, Dr Khan did his MBBS at Madras University, Chennai in 1963. After getting married he continued his postgraduate studies, M.S. specializing in surgery at Stanley Medical College, Chennai. He moved to Bengaluru in 1965.

In 1966 at the age of 31, he started the Al-Ameen Educational Society also sometimes referred to as the Al-Ameen Movement, which was a pioneering effort to impart education, especially within the state’s Muslim community.

Dr Khan was one of the founders, trustees of ‘Salar’, an Urdu daily newspaper from Bengaluru since 1964; he was also Pro-Chancellor/Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

He is a recipient of several awards like Karnataka Rajyothsava award (1990), Kempegowda Award, Junior Jayees Award and Public Relation Society of India Award.

‘Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Award’ given every year in recognition of exemplary services by members of the community is named after him.

