  2. At least 5 MBBS students, 1 PG resident doctor, wife of superspecialist dead when plane crashed into college complex

News Network
June 12, 2025

crash.jpg

New Delhi: At least five MBBS students, one PG resident doctor and the wife of a superspecialist doctor of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad were killed and over 60 medical students injured when an Air India plane crashed into the college complex, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) claimed.

The search operation at the crash site is still going on and many are feared buried in the debris, FAIMA national vice president Dr Divyansh Singh said. "Bodies that have been found were totally charred," he added.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into the medical college complex and burst into a ball of fire moments after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, possibly killing almost everyone on board in one of the country's worst air disasters.

There were 242 people on board, including 12 crew members. Of the 230 passengers on board, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national, Air India said earlier in the day in a statement.

"As of now, at least five medical students, one PG resident doctor and the wife of a superspecialist doctor from the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad have been killed and over 60 medical students have been injured," Singh said.

"As per the information I have received so far, the plane after losing its balance crashed over the boys hostel building of the BJ Medical College. And as it was a lunch time most of the students and resident doctors were there for lunch," he said.

There was no official count of those killed even hours after the the crash.

As rescuers struggled to find survivors in the charred wreckage and pull out the injured, many of them with grievous burns, officials tried to assess the human magnitude of the disaster. Unofficial reports said up to 25 people in the medical complex could also have died.

The search was also on for the aircraft's black box -- the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder -- for clues to understand what happened in the last crucial moments of the doomed flight to London's Gatwick airport.

The Indian Medical Association expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the plane crash at Ahmedabad.

"We extend our heartfelt prayers for the speedy recovery of all those injured," the IMA said in a statement.

A team of doctors from the IMA, Gujarat branch assisted by the IMA-Medical Student Network has been promptly deployed to the incident site and City Hospital, Ahmedabad to assist in emergency medical care.

"IMA stands in solidarity with the families of the victims during this difficult time. We are committed to providing all possible medical support and coordinating with local authorities for relief efforts.

"This tragedy reminds us of the importance of rapid response and unified support in moments of national crisis," it said.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 2,2025

Bantwal, June 2: All five individuals arrested in connection with the murder of Abdul Rahman have been remanded to police custody for further investigation. 

A group of persons on May 27 attacked Abdul Rahman and Kalandar Shafi, who were unloading sand from a pick-up truck at Ira Kodi, with lethal weapons resulting in the death of the former and serious injuries to the latter.

The Bantwal Rural Police are now conducting a deeper investigation with the accused in custody.

The arrested individuals are:

Deepak (21) from Mundrakodi, Kurniyal village

Pruthviraj (21) and Chinthan (19) from Shivajinagar, Ammunje

Sumith Acharya (27) from Tenkabellur

Raviraj (23) from Badagabellur

They were produced before the court and subsequently remanded to police custody.

Dakshina Kannada district police had formed five teams under the investigating officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bantwal, to crack the murder.

Police have indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that more accused may be detained and questioned in the coming days as part of the continuing probe.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 11,2025

Mangaluru, June 12: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader visited the home of Abdul Rahman, who was tragically murdered on May 27 in Kolathamajalu, Bantwal taluk, and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking during the visit on Wednesday, Khader expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said,

“I was on the Hajj pilgrimage when this devastating event took place. This is not just a murder—it is an attack on the peaceful and communal harmony of Dakshina Kannada. A civilised society cannot and will not tolerate such acts. No religion or community supports violence of this nature.”

Khader emphasized that the state government is committed to delivering justice.

“I have discussed the matter with the Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police, as well as the Chief Minister and Home Minister. The family and villagers have strongly demanded that all perpetrators be identified and brought to justice. The government will take firm action to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he assured.

When asked about possible compensation for Rahman’s family, the Speaker responded, “Matters like compensation cannot be discussed publicly. I will consult with the District In-charge Minister, and I am confident the government will act as per the legal provisions.”

Responding to questions about the transfer of senior police officials, Khader clarified that the decisions to replace the Commissioner of Police and the SP were already in progress prior to his departure for Hajj.

“The transfers had been planned earlier. Unfortunately, the incident occurred before they could be implemented,” he noted.

He further added that he had urged police leadership to act decisively in response to rising tensions on social media and provocative content:

“When threats and inflammatory posts began circulating online, I instructed both the Commissioner and SP to take immediate action. Since the provocations continued, I held discussions with the DGP and Home Minister to ensure that proactive and effective officers are appointed in Dakshina Kannada.”

Agencies
June 4,2025

RCBWIN.jpg

Bengaluru: Sounds of crackers and celebrations with the slogan ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ (this time the cup is ours) echoed in different parts of Bengaluru city on Tuesday night as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

While youngsters and cricket fans got onto the streets and celebrated by bursting crackers and shouting slogans, hailing RCB and its prominent players such as Virat Kohli, politicians cutting across party lines took to social media to congratulate the team.

RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Congratulations to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on a historic IPL triumph. The dream has finally come true – Ee Sala Cup Namde!" "From electrifying performances to unshakable spirit, this triumph has ignited the pride of Karnataka and thrilled fans across the world," he said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "This is more than a win - it’s an emotional moment for the entire RCB Army." "Ee Sala Cup Namde! Huge congratulations to RCB on this unforgettable, historic victory in the IPLFinals. 18 years of passion, loyalty, and never giving up - and tonight, it all came together!" Shivakumar said on X.

RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.

Stating that he was proud of the team for making history, Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said this win also belongs to every RCB fan who never gave up.

"What a moment for Bengaluru, Karnataka and cricket lovers across the nation! RCB emerges victorious a testament to grit, belief, and the spirit of Karnataka," he said.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra said, "This win is personal for every fan who stood by RCB through the ups and downs, who believed, cheered, and never gave up.

"What a stellar end to a stellar campaign by RCB. It took us 18 years to reach here, but we made it and that’s what truly matters…..Here’s to the spirit of Play Bold and the RCB family, this is just the beginning!" he posted on the microblogging platform.

BJP's R Ashoka, leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, said, "18 years of hope, heartbreak & hustle — the dream is finally real! Congratulations RCB! Champions at last!" Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot also congratulated the team and said, "Heartiest congratulations to the players, coaches, and loyal fans. Wishing RCB continued success in the journey ahead."

“Coming to Bengaluru”

Kohli had a message for fans during the post-match interview. Looking at ABD and Gayle, he smiled and said, "I hope these two are coming to Bengaluru tomorrow with us. It's going to be something special."

That short sentence was enough to send RCB fans into a frenzy. Within minutes, Star Sports confirmed it would be covering the homecoming celebrations, starting at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday. The victory parade through Bengaluru is expected to be a grand affair, with details of the route and timings to be announced soon.
 

