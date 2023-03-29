  1. Home
  2. Lok Sabha revokes disqualification of Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal ahead of SC hearing

News Network
March 29, 2023

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday restored the membership of NCP leader Mohammad Faizal P P, who was disqualified from the lower house in January following his conviction in a criminal case with a 10-year jail term.

Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala High Court against the sessions court order and obtained a suspension of his conviction and sentence.

"In view of order dated 25.01.2023 of the High Court of Kerala, the disqualification of Shri Mohammed Faizal P. P., notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(1)/2023/TO(B) dated the 13th January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," the Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said.

The restoration of Faizal's membership comes ahead of a Supreme Court hearing in the matter.

News Network
March 24,2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was suspended from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case joins an ignominious list of members of Parliament and assemblies who faced similar action in the past.

According to the Representation of the People Act, a person sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

Here are some of the lawmakers suspended upon conviction and sentencing in criminal cases:

Lalu Prasad:

The RJD supremo was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the fodder scam case in September 2013. He was an MP from Saran in Bihar.

J Jayalalithaa:

AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa was disqualified from the Tamil Nadu Assembly in September 2014 after she was sentenced to four years in jail in a disproportionate assets case. She was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at the time of her disqualification and had to resign from the post.

P P Mohammed Faizal:

Lakshadweep MP P P Mohammed Faisal of the Nationalist Congress Party stood automatically disqualified after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail in January 2023 in connection with an attempt to murder case. However, the Kerala High Court later suspended his conviction and sentence. According to the MP, the Lok Sabha Secretariat is yet to issue a notification revoking his disqualification.

Azam Khan:

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in October 2022 after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case. He represented Rampur Sadar in the Assembly.

Anil Kumar Sahni:

RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahni was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in October 2022 after he was sentenced to three years in jail in a case of fraud. He represented the Kurhani assembly seat.

He was held guilty of attempting to avail travel allowance in 2012 using forged Air India e-tickets without having undertaken the journeys. Sahni, who was a JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP at the time of the attempted fraud, had submitted claims of Rs 23.71 lakh.

Vikram Singh Saini:

BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly with effect from October 2022 after he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. Saini was an MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar.

Pradeep Chaudhary:

Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was disqualified from the Haryana Assembly in January 2021 after he was sentenced to a three-year jail term in an assault case. He was an MLA from Kalka.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar:

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February 2020 following his conviction in a rape case. Sengar, who was elected from the Bangarmau constituency in Unnao, was earlier expelled by the BJP.

Abdullah Azam Khan:

Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February 2023, days after a court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a 15-year-old case. He represented Suar in Rampur district in the Assembly.

The case against Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of Azam Khan, pertained to a dharna on a highway after his cavalcade was stopped by police for checking following an attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on December 31, 2007.

Anant Singh:

RJD MLA Anant Singh was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in July 2022 after being convicted in a case related to the recovery of arms and ammunition from his residence. Singh was an MLA from Mokama in Patna district.

News Network
March 18,2023

New Delhi, Mar 18: Food supply in India and across the globe will go down by at least 6 per cent by 2050 as water crisis and heat stress caused by climate change will hit productivity, the Global Commission on Economics of Water (GCEW) has warned.

The commission is convened by the Government of the Netherlands and facilitated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Its latest report used a large dimensional computable general equilibrium model to project impacts on global irrigated food production and food security.

Food supply decreases were projected for two climate change scenarios or representative concentration pathways (RCP) based on the intensity of the greenhouse gas emissions. The optimistic RCP 4.5 based on drastic cut in emissions and RCP 8.5 the worst-case scenario. The model used 2014 as base year.

"Even under the best-case climate change scenario of RCP4.5, most African countries experience an increase in people with severe food insecurity by more than one third," the report 'The What, Why and How of the World Water Crisis' said.

The "best case" scenario for India meant a 6.52 per cent fall in food supply while it was 16.1 per cent in the worst case scenario. In China, it was 8.97 per cent and 22.4 per cent, respectively while the fall in the US was pegged at 4.8 per cent and 12.6 per cent.

Food insecurity affects 72-81 crore people globally and is linked to water insecurity. The fall in production, the study said, will push 100 crore people into severe food insecurity, the report said.

In another report titled 'Turning the Tide', the GCEW issued a seven-point agenda for collective action: managing global water cycle with just and equity, adopt outcomes-focussed approach to water conservation, cease underpricing water, phase out subsidies in agriculture and water, establishing just water partnerships, fortifying freshwater storage systems and reshape the multilateral governance of water. 

News Network
March 27,2023

Jerusalem, Mar 27: Muslim worshipers have been forced out of the sacred al-Aqsa mosque as Israeli forces and extremists stormed the vicinity of the mosque on the fourth day of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Video footage circulating online showed that Israeli soldiers and extremist illegal settlers forced Muslims from the holy place late on Sunday.

The large groups of Israeli radicals – whose incursion on Sunday came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – were under Israeli forces’ protection.

According to Wafa news agency, the Palestinian foreign ministry called for forcing Israel to comply with its commitments and “halt violations of holy sites in al-Quds, including al-Aqsa Mosque, before it is too late.”

The ministry termed the Israeli assault on worshipers inside al-Aqsa as “a serious escalation” and held Tel Aviv fully responsible for its consequences.

For Muslims, al-Aqsa represents the world’s third-holiest site.

This violence comes after the Israeli police approved the storming of al-Aqsa at the instruction of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

On Thursday, the first day of Ramadan, almost 300 extremists raided the compound.

The head of the Islamic Supreme Committee in al-Quds, Sheikh Ekrama Sabri, warned of a campaign against the mosque.

He said that the campaign began late on Saturday with the storming and desecration of the al-Qibli prayer hall, urging a rally around al-Aqsa and for a stronger defense of the site.

Sheikh Sabri pointed out that the Israeli soldiers are trying to remove the worshipers from the holy site to pave the way in front of Israeli illegal settlers to storm the mosque and carry out their acts of violence and desecration.

Many Palestinians have called on worshipers to break their fast during Ramadan inside the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque and perform prayers in the mosque.

One of their goals is to intensify the presence of Palestinians in the mosque during the holy month to reassert their right to al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of al-Quds, in light of recurrent raids by settlers.

In previous years, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians during Ramadan, particularly around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

