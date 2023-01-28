  1. Home
Lynching of Muslim techie while returning from Masjid: All 20 radical Hindutva activists acquitted

News Network
January 28, 2023

Pune: A local court in Pune has acquitted all accused, including Hindu Rashtra Sena chief Dhananjay Jayram, in the case of lynching of Mohsin Shaikh, 28, in 2014. The court of additional Sessions judge SB Salunkhe, acquitted all accused in the case, defence lawyer Sudhir Shah said.

As many as 21 activists of the Hindu Rashtra Sena, a radical outfit, were booked in the case. Twenty of them were arrested by the police while one of them turned out to be a minor. All accused were later released on bail.

The case dates back to June 2, 2014, when Mohsin, an engineer by profession, was attacked while he was returning after offering prayers at a mosque in Hadapsar. The attack came in the wake of tensions prevailing in the city after certain objectionable images of Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray were circulated on social media.

As per the FIR lodged by Mohsin’s brother at the Hadapsar police station in Pune, the assailants, allegedly owing allegiance to the HRS, intercepted Mohsin and his friend Riyaz Ahmed at Satav Plot in Unnati Nagar around 9.15 PM. “As Mohsin had a beard, a skull cap and was wearing a light green Pathani shirt, they attacked him with hockey sticks and banged a cement block on his head,” the FIR reads.

Mohsin died after a few hours while being treated at a hospital.

Initially, senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam was appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case on the request by Mohsin’s family to then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan. However, Nikam’s appointment was opposed by Anjum Inamdar of the Rashtrapremi Kruti Samiti on June 12, 2014, citing Nikam’s links to right-wing groups.

Nikam’s appointment as the SPP was also opposed by Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai in July 2014. Eventually, Nikam requested that his appointment be cancelled, which the government accepted in 2017. The case was subsequently argued by Ujjwala Pawar and later by Dhaigude Patil.

“It is unfortunate that all the accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence. We will support Mohsin’s family in the legal battle further,” Inamdar said.

News Network
January 14,2023

Bhatkal, Jan 14: A Hindu activist, who had threatened to blast the Bhatkal Town police station in a letter, was remanded in four days police custody by a local court. 

The accused, identified as Hanumanthappa, a resident of Hospet, was arrested in Chennai by Tamil Nadu police, earlier this month. He had allegedly sent a postcard to Bhatkal town police station on December 25, warning that “it will be bombed’’. 

The postcard, according to an official, was written in Urdu and English. The letter read, “Next target Happy New Year 2023. He had reportedly posted the card from Dharmasthala. 

Hanumanthappa was taken into to custody by Bhaktal police on January 13 and was produced before a local court. 

A similar letter had also reached Chennai police. Getting into action immediately, a Chennai police team arrested him on January 5. 

“He stole a laptop from a shop and tried to get its Id. When he could not, he wrote a letter using the phone number of the store owner, from where he stole the hardware,” the Chennai police said. 

The Chennai police team used the number and traced the store owner who turned out to be a victim. His number was misused by the miscreant. On further inquiry, the police arrested Hanumanthappa. Later the Bhatkal police sought his body warrant to investigate the reason for targeting Bhatkal. 

News Network
January 17,2023

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has alleged that they are being pestered by the Ministers and ruling BJP MLAs to pay them bribe.

The Association members released before reporters here a purported conversation on WhatsApp and the audio of the conversation with the MLAs seeking money.

According to them, at least 14 MLAs and three or four Ministers were involved in the alleged extortion.

The Association working president Manjunath accused an MLA with arm-twisting an assistant executive engineer to collect bribe from the contractors.

He claimed that he paid money to the MLA directly and also through engineers. “I’ve been giving the bribe to the BJP MLA in installments since 2019,” Manjunath alleged.

The contractor claimed that he had paid Rs 20 lakh for a hospital construction work, Rs 12.5 lakh for PWD work, Rs 10 lakh during the COVID first wave and Rs 12 lakh during the second.

This apart, he paid Rs 22 lakh for the formation of a residential layout and for its approval from a competent authority in Chitradurga.

Manjunath charged the said MLA with demanding Rs 30 lakh as ‘advance commission.’ The Association’s charges come at a time when the Congress mounted an attack on the BJP accusing it of running an alleged 40 per cent commission government.

The Congress has been referring to an incident wherein a contractor committed suicide accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per commission.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations by saying there were no credible evidences to act on its partymen. 

News Network
January 21,2023

New Delhi, Jan 21: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal, who on Thursday claimed she was harassed and dragged by a drunk man outside AIIMS after her hand got stuck in his car window as he tried to flee, has hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party, which alleged that the encounter was staged to show Delhi police in a bad light. Calling the allegations "dirty lies", she posted an impassioned tweet saying the attacks won't deter her.

"Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me. I have done many big things in this short life, with a shroud on my head. I was attacked many times, but did not stop. With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger. No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive!" she said.

The BJP had on Friday raised questions over Ms Maliwal's molestation claims, alleging that the person she accused is an AAP member and her "drama" was part of a conspiracy which has now been "exposed".

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that 47-year-old Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, who was accused of harassing Ms Maliwal, is a prominent AAP activist in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

Mr Sachdeva released a photo in which the accused is seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. He said with the revelation of the photo and Suryavanshi's background, "it has become clear that the incident was a conspiracy of AAP to defame Delhi internationally by showing the city as an unsafe city for women". 

Several BJP leaders have accused Ms Maliwal, who was appointed by the AAP, of staging the incident to demoralise the Delhi Police and attack the Centre.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been on the offensive against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, a Centre appointee, over alleged interference in the state government's functioning, referred to Ms Maliwal's allegations to slam Mr Saxena again, asking him to concentrate on fixing the law and order situation in the city instead of interfering in the functioning of the AAP government.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi claimed that the DCW chief, a news channel, and the AAP together hatched a conspiracy to defame the Delhi police but were "exposed". 

"@AamAadmiParty and... did a sting to defame Delhi and its police and serious questions arise on its credibility. Is cheap politics legitimate on the serious issue of women safety?" she tweeted.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also released a video zooming in on a picture where the accused could be seen posing beside the AAP MLA. Praising the Delhi police for acting swiftly to arrest the accused, he called the incident a 'fake sting'. 

Mr Tiwari said the case should be thoroughly investigated, and the accused's call records should be checked to find out who he was in touch with.

