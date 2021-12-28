  1. Home
  2. Malegaon blast witness takes a U-turn, claims ATS forced him to take names of Yogi and RSS leaders

Malegaon blast witness takes a U-turn, claims ATS forced him to take names of Yogi and RSS leaders

News Network
December 28, 2021

Mumbai, Dec 28: A witness in the 2008 Malegoan blast case, whose statement had been recorded by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, today took a U-turn and claimed in a court that the ATS had threatened him to take the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four other RSS leaders.

Notably, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, currently facing multiple cases of extortion, was posted as additional commissioner of the ATS, when it probed the Malegaon blast case.

The witness deposed before the special NIA court on Tuesday. His statement had been recorded by the ATS when it probed the case, before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case.

During his deposition, the witness told the court that the then senior ATS officer Param Bir Singh and another officer had threatened him to take the names of Yogi Adityanath, the present UP CM, and four other Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, including Indresh Kumar. He claimed the ATS tortured him and made him sit (in the ATS office) illegally.

After his deposition, the court declared the witness hostile for making allegations against the ATS and denying that he made any statement before the anti-terror agency. As many as 220 witnesses have been examined in the case till now and 15 of them have turned hostile.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Nashik's Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai.

The accused in the case include Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Shudakar Diwedi, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni, all of whom are out on bail. They are facing trial under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 16,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka government’s proposed anti-conversion bill suggested up to 10 years of imprisonment and placed the “burden of proof” on the person who facilitated the conversion on the basis of force or coercion. 

The draft of the so called ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill-2021’, which official sources say is not yet finalised, aims to prohibit "conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage".

Offences registered under the proposed bill will be cognizable and non-bailable. Imprisonment "shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to five years" along with a fine of around Rs 25,000. However, for conversion involving a minor, woman or a person belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, jail term can go up to 10 years with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The accused person will have to prove that the religious conversion was voluntary and not by force. Further, the bill makes a provision for the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert. 

The bill requires people willing to convert to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days of the conversion under a specified format. 

After the conversion, the “authority concerned shall take steps in accordance with applicable laws with regard to entitlement of persons converted to enjoy social status or to receive economic benefits from the government (prior to conversion),” the bill says. 

This means that a Dalit who converts should forego benefits he or she is entitled to as a member of the SC community. 

Any institution or organisation violating the provisions of the proposed law will not be eligible for any financial aid or grant from the government, the bill says. 

The bill noted that by virtue of Right to Freedom of Religion all persons are free to profess, practice or propagate any religion of their choice. However, "...Supreme Court has held that 'Right to Propagate' under Article 25 does not include the right to convert another person,” the bill notes.

“In recent years the state has noticed many (instances) of conversion by means of 'allurement', 'coercion', 'force', 'fraudulent means' and also 'mass conversion'. These instances caused disturbances of 'public order' in the state,” the bill explains.

“The Law Commission of Karnataka, after studying the various laws on the subject and considering the situation in the state in its thirtieth report, has made the recommendation to the government to enact a suitable law on the subject," the proposed bill says.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 16,2021

New Delhi, Dec 16: Stepping up attack on Minister of State Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he is "a criminal" and demanded his immediate resignation.

Mishra's son, Ashish, is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident where four farmers were mowed down.

"The minister must resign. He is a criminal," Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha amid ruckus as Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding Ajay Mishra's resignation. Several MPS had served adjournment notices in both Houses calling for debates on the investigating police team's "planned conspiracy" remark.

Gandhi said the Opposition should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy. "The Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished," he said.

Opposition ministers held placards demanding "justice for Lakhimpur victims" and called on the government to "sack MoS Home".oth 

Houses were adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus and chaos.

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 22 Dec 2021

INDIA
The politicians with murderous credentials are unfit for the public service. Ajay Mishra is unfit to be a politician.
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 16,2021

riyadhcity.jpg

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched its bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Saudi media reports said.

The Kingdom took part in a virtual general assembly meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions held in Paris to start the candidature process, Arab News reported.

Fahd Al Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said that Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia are competing to host the global event.

“Riyadh will be the perfect manifestation of what the world expo aims to achieve, to bring together the world’s best minds, ideas and solutions in order to continue humanity’s path for progress,” Al Rasheed was quoted as saying.

“Expo 2030 will coincide with the year of the coronation of Saudi Vision 2030, and it will be an exceptional opportunity to showcase the achievements of the vision and exchange valuable lessons from this unprecedented transformation,” he told the 170 member states of the BIE.

The world expo will last six months, and enable the host and participating countries to display the latest developments in science and technology, their culture and heritage, and progress made in the environmental, social and economic sectors.

Al Rasheed took member states on a virtual tour, highlighting the rich biodiversity of Saudi Arabia, which includes vast deserts, the green mountains of the Asir region, the Red Sea coast and its rare coral reefs, and the historical sites of AlUla.

“As you can see, Saudi Arabia is not just a G20 country. It has natural resources, environmental diversity, ambitious youth, wise leadership, and a great vision. By 2030, Riyadh will be a prosperous and sustainable city for the future and the preferred destination for talent and companies,” Al Rasheed said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.