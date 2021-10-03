  1. Home
  2. Mamata Banerjee claims resounding win in bypoll to continue as Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee claims resounding win in bypoll to continue as Chief Minister

News Network
October 3, 2021

banerjee.jpg

Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur bypoll with a record margin of  58,832 votes, a massive feat for the feisty Trinamool Congress leader.

Bhabanipur is Banerjee's home turf, the seat from which she took the Bengal crown from the CPI(M) in 2011.

The TMC is also ahead in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies, where votes are being counted for the assembly elections.

TMC supporters hit streets across the state to celebrate.

On the other side, the state offices of the BJP and the CPI (M) wore a deserted look. Meanwhile, the Election Commission wrote to the chief secretary directing him to prohibit victory celebrations and processions to prevent any incident of post-poll violence.

Tibrewal, on Saturday night, wrote to the Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal, urging him to give orders to the police to take preventive steps to avoid incidents of violence after the declaration of the results.

After Banerjee's defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a state minister, vacated the Bhabanipur seat to facilitate her return to the assembly from there. The TMC had won the seat in the April-May assembly polls by a margin of around 28,000 votes.

Key points

1.    The Chief Minister won the seat in 2011 and 2016 as well. The seat was vacated for her by state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay,

2.    Mamata Banerjee, who lost the battle for Nandigram against her close aide-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari in the April-May assembly elections, had to win an assembly seat before the end of six months to continue as the Chief Minister.

3.    Priyanka Tibrewal - a lawyer and a long-time resident of the constituency - was fielded against Ms Banerjee by BJP.

4.    Although the 41-year-old lost the recent assembly polls and the 2015 municipal polls, she has become well-known as one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence case against the state government.

5.    Mamata Banerjee had contested from Nandigram -- where her agitation had catapulted her to power a decade ago -- as a challenge to Mr Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in the run-up to the election.

6.    The challenge was seen to have acted as a tonic for her party. Her defeat in Nandigram was the one big blot on Trinamool Congress's stupendous victory for a third term in face of the BJP's powerful election machine.

7.    The Trinamool is also in the lead at Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur seats, where by-elections were held after the deaths of two candidates.

8.    In Samserganj, Trinamool candidate Amirul Islam is leading by 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting. He secured 19,751 votes, while his nearest rival, Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress, got 15,983.

9.    Jangipur's Trinamool candidate Jakir Hossain is leading by 15,643 votes after the second round of counting. Mr Hossain secured 25,572 votes, and his nearest rival, the BJP's Sujit Das, got 9,929.

10.    After multiple instances of violence during and after the assembly polls, the Election Commission arranged for a three-tier security system, deploying 24 companies of Central forces at the counting centre. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 19,2021

dharmendra.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 19: A day after Hindu Mahasabha issued a veiled death threat against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the demolition of a temple in Mysuru, the police have arrested the outfit’s Karnataka unit General Secretary Dharmendra. 

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru Saturday, office-bearers of the Hindu Mahasabha accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of backstabbing Hindus, saying even “Mahatma Gandhi was not spared in a bid to protect Hindus”. 

“We didn’t spare Gandhi ji, what do you amount to then? If Gandhi ji could be assassinated to condemn atrocities on Hindus, do you think we won’t consider the same for you? Please remember it will become very difficult for you Basavaraj Bommai, B.S. Yediyurappa and Endowments minister Shashikala Jolle,” Dharmendra said.

Interestingly, soon after the press conference, Hindu Mahasabha state president Lohith Kumar had filed a complaint with the Barke police in the city against Dharmendra for misusing the outfit's name.

The police today confirmed the arrest of Dharmendra. However, the rest of the accused who were present at the press meet are yet to be apprehended.

Dharmendra, who had unsuccessfully contested on a Hindu Mahasabha ticket in 2018 assembly elections from Mangalore South constituency, was announcing a massive protest to be staged by the right wing outfit in Mysuru Wednesday condemning the demolition of the temple, before going on a tirade against the Karnataka government and leaders of the BJP.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 29,2021

New Delhi, Sept 29: The Taliban government has reached out to India seeking resumption of international flights to Afghanistan. The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requesting permission for Afghan national carriers to restart flights between the two countries.

The letter, dated September 7, was signed by Afghanistan's acting Civil Aviation Minister Alhaj Hameedullah Akhunzada.

Addressed to DGCA chief Arun Kumar, the letter reads, "As you are well informed that recently the Kabul Airport was damaged and dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal. By technical assistance of our Qatar Brother, the Airport became operational once again and a NOTAM in this regard issued on 6 September 2021."

Akhunzada said that the intention of this letter is to keep the smooth passenger movement between the two countries based on the signed MoU.

"Our National Carriers (Ariana Afghan Airline & Kam Air) aimed to commence their scheduled flights. Therefore, Afghanistan Civil aviation authority requests you to facilitate their commercial flights," he added.

Earlier, Taliban's foreign affairs ministry had urged airlines to resume international flights, promising full cooperation and saying that problems at Kabul airport had been resolved.

Commercial services have largely remained shut since the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of foreigners and vulnerable Afghans that followed the Taliban's seizure of the capital.

While some airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines, have been offering limited services and some people have been able to get places on flights, prices have been reported to be many times higher than normal.

Foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the suspension of international flights had left many Afghans stranded abroad and also prevented people from travelling for work or study.

"As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the IEA assures all airlines of its full cooperation," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 19,2021

charanjitsingh.jpg

Chandigarh, Sept 19: Charanjit Singh Channi - a Dalit Sikh and the outgoing Technical Education Minister - will be the new Chief Minister of Punjab, the Congress said Sunday evening, after Amarinder Singh's resignation yesterday triggered three days of high drama in the poll-bound state.

The choice of Mr Channi as leader of the Congress' state legislature party, and the head of its government, was confirmed by state-in-charge Harish Rawat, who tweeted: "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab."

News of Mr Channi's appointment came as something of a surprise after sources, just a few hours earlier, appeared to confirm that another outgoing minister - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa - would be named to the top post.

Mr Randhawa's name, however, was reportedly met with doubts by some party MLAs and the Congress high command - keen to ensure the new Chief Minister has the maximum internal support - quickly switched tack.

"I am happy with high command's decision.... I want to thank all the MLAs who have supported me. Channi is my brother..." Mr Randhawa said soon after Charanjit Channi was announced as Chief Minister.

Months of sniping and hostility between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu came to a head late Friday after a sudden meeting of Congress MLAs. Sources said around 50 of the party's 80 MLAs wrote to Sonia Gandhi and asked for Mr Singh to be replaced.

A furious Mr Singh then spoke to Mrs Gandhi and told her he had had enough. "I was humiliated three times by Congress leadership..." he said. He wrote to Mrs Gandhi declaring himself "anguished" and to defend his administration's track record.

The Captain also said that though he had resigned, "... for the sake of my country, I'll oppose his (Navjot Sidhu) name for Chief Minister. It's a matter of national security... is an incompetent man... a total disaster..." Of further worry for the Congress, perhaps, was Mr Singh's response to staying with the party; "I can't answer right now."

This morning's meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was postponed after Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni - believed to be the party's first choice - declined the offer. Ms Soni said "no" at a late-night meeting with Rahul Gandhi; she stressed on the "ramifications" of a non-Sikh Chief Minister, particularly with an election due.

The Singh-Sidhu feud dates to the 2017 election; Mr Sidhu had hoped to be Deputy Chief Minister but was reportedly denied by Mr Singh. He was instead made a minister but quit two years later. After a sulk he re-emerged, targeting Mr Singh and becoming a hard-to-ignore problem, forcing the party into a mediation attempt that soured after Mr Singh voiced disapproval at Mr Sidhu being made Punjab Congress chief.

The rift escalated sharply in recent weeks and a tenuous truce unravelled after statements by Mr Sidhu's advisers. Last month, four ministers and around 24 MLAs raised fresh complaints against Mr Singh, setting the stage for the weekend's drama.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.