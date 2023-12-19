  1. Home
  2. Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge as I.N.D.I.A bloc’s PM face; let’s win first and then decide, he responds

December 19, 2023

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, MDMK leader Vaiko said after the meeting of the grouping.

However, the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later.

Significantly, while Vaiko said Kharge's name was proposed by Banerjee and Kejriwal, other leaders, on the condition of anonymity, maintained that there was no final decision on the issue during the meeting.

After his name was proposed as a candidate to become the country's first Dalit prime minister at a meeting attended by 28 opposition leaders here, Kharge said, "I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything."

"First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will decide democratically," Kharge when asked if he could be the PM candidate for the opposition alliance.

Banerjee after her arrival in the national capital on Monday, had told reporters that any decision on the prime ministerial face of the alliance will be taken after the election.

"When so many political parties are together, it is a democracy, with different states, different views and different opinions, but ultimately I.N.D.I.A is a platform where we are fighting together," said Banerjee.

"The BJP doesn't have any allies. The NDA is gone. We are not like that. It will be better, after the elections, we have to see the results, and then announce the PM candidate. All parties will decide that," she had said.

"You can decide how a party can do better for the people and motherland. You have to give priority to the people of India. What is going on right now is autocracy, which is not desired by anyone," she said. 
 

December 14,2023

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) says at least 288 displaced people in its shelters in Gaza have been killed amid the ongoing Israeli war on the besieged strip.

The UNRWA in a post on X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday estimated that in total at least 288 internally displaced persons (IDPs) sheltering in UNRWA installations in Gaza have been killed and at least a further 998 injured since October 7.

Moreover, 271 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, including 69 children, in the occupied West Bank, the report said, marking it as “the deadliest year for Palestinians killed in the West Bank since the UN began recording casualties.”

People of Gaza ‘running out of time and options’: UNRWA chief

On Wednesday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said at the Global Refugee Forum that the people of Gaza are “running out of time and options,” as they face Israeli bombardment, deprivation, and disease in an ever-ever-shrinking space.

Lazzarini, who has described the situation in Gaza as “hell on earth,” warned that people in the Palestinian territory are “facing the darkest chapter of their history since 1948, and it has been a painful history.”

He said the people of Gaza are now crammed into less than one-third of the original territory, near the Egyptian border, and “it is unrealistic to think that people will remain resilient in the face of unlivable conditions of such magnitude.”

The city of Rafah, according to Lazzarini, is now hosting well over a million people while it used to be home to 280,000 people.

He also pointed out that the UN agency is very far from an “adequate humanitarian response,” adding that when aid is delivered, it is often not more than a can of tuna or beans and one bottle of water for a large family to share.

While most aid delivery in Gaza depends on the UNRWA, the agency’s capacities are “now on the verge of collapse,” he said.

“We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the siege to let in sufficient aid. I welcome here the overwhelming support of 153 UN member states at the General Assembly calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” Lazzari added.

The UNRWA has said that it is still operating 8 health centers, out of 22 in Palestinian territories, and more than a million people are sheltering in its schools and other facilities.

This is while 130 UNRWA staff are confirmed to have been killed since the beginning of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza.

The UN estimates that 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced and are receiving goods from only around 100 aid trucks per day.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and more than 50,594 injured in Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

December 14,2023

Puttur, Dec 14: A young scientist has allegedly ended his life under mysterious circumstances at his residence at Kallarpe in Aryapu village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased is Bharath (24), who had landed a job at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad, couple of months ago.

It is learnt he had returned home a week ago and had tendered his resignation to his job. However his resignation was reportedly not accepted.

Last night Bharath had reportedly received a call from the DRDO office. Later he hanged himself, it is learnt. The exact reason for the suicide is not known.

A case has been registered at the Puttur Rural Police station and investigations are on.

December 19,2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appreciated the contribution of the Christian community to health and education in the state and said that their service in both fields was commendable.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Linear Accelerator Radiation Therapy Service at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, on Monday, December 18, Siddaramaiah said, "Christian community's service towards the fields of education and health in the era of social inequality is commendable."

"The Christian community has done excellent work in the field of education and health. This community has laid a good foundation for quality education in Udupi and Mangalore. The majority of people in Indian society were deprived of literacy," he said.

"If cancer is detected in the early stages, the patient can be cured. However, if cancer is detected at a later stage, the advanced linear oscillator radiation therapy service treatment will help prevent the disease from progressing," he added.

He further said that since more rural people come to this hospital, it will be more convenient for the patients if the doctors here speak in Kannada.

Adding ahead, he said that rich people visit good and expensive private hospitals, but the Baptist Hospital will provide health services at low rates to poor people who struggle for daily life and believe in public service."

"Baptist Hospital has been providing treatment to poor people at affordable rates. The Baptist Hospital provides quality treatment to poor patients just like a government hospital. The government will provide all kinds of cooperation to this hospital," the CM said.

The linear oscillator radiation therapy service, a state-of-the-art treatment method for cancer treatment was inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru.

Earlier on December 16, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that farmers and workers build the nation as they create wealth in the country.

He was speaking in a program organized by the Labour Department at the Karnataka College ground in Dharwad.

