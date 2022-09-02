Man sues Modi govt, SII, Bill Gates for Rs 1,000-cr after daughter allegedly dies of Covishield shot

Hyderabad, Aug 23: The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks aimed at the Prophet Muhammad.

Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controversial statements involving Muslims, was suspended by the party following protests against his comments leading to his arrest by the Telangana Police.

A statement from Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it. According to multiple reports, his remarks were similar to Nupur Sharma's and targeted Prophet Muhammed.

Several people belonging to community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.

Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh, party sources said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones. Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion.

An FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

During the arrest, the Goshamahal MLA told reporters that his video was pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded and that he will upload “part 2” of the clip after his release. “They removed my video from YouTube. I don’t know what the police are going to do. Once I am released second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for dharma. I am ready to die for dharma,” he said.

Singh sought to know why several complaints were lodged against him in various police stations. “Why there are complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita,” he said.

On August 19, Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police here when he tried to reach the venue of a show held to be held next day by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Faruqui performed the show on that day even as the police picked up 50 people who tried to reach the venue and protest.