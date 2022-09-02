  1. Home
  Man sues Modi govt, SII, Bill Gates for Rs 1,000-cr after daughter allegedly dies of Covishield shot

News Network
September 3, 2022

billgatesSII.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 3: The Bombay High Court has sought response from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and others on a petition filed by a man who blamed Covishield for his daughter's death and demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the Indian vaccine-maker.

Petitioner Dilip Lunawat has also made Microsoft founder Bill Gates whose foundation had partnered with the SII, the Union government, the Maharashtra government, and Drug Controller of India (DCGI) respondents to the plea. A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and Madhav Jamdar on August 26 issued a notice to all the respondents in the petition. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 17.

The petitioner claimed that his daughter Snehal Lunawat, a medical student, was compelled to take the anti-coronavirus Covishield vaccine made by the SII at her college in Nashik on January 28, 2021, as she was a health worker. A few days later, Snehal suffered severe headache and vomiting and was taken to a hospital where doctors said she had bleeding in her brain, the petition said. Snehal died on March 1, 2021, and side-effects of the vaccine were the cause, it claimed.

The petition relied on a report submitted by the Central government's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2, 2021, which purportedly admitted that his daughter's death was due to the side-effects of Covishield. The petition demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the SII. 

August 22,2022

Udupi, Aug 22: A man lost a huge amount from his bank account after he clicked the link of a message sent from an unknown person on his mobile phone. 

Subramanya Krishna Naika, 34, a resident of Parkala, has filed a complaint with CEN police station after losing Rs 93,804. 

In his complaint, Naika stated that he received a message on his mobile phone to update KYC. He thought that the message was sent by the bank itself and opened the link and updated the OTP. 

An amount of Rs 12,803 got debited immediately from his SBI bank account held at Eshwarnagar, Manipal branch. In addition, several other withdrawals happened and he lost Rs 93,804 in total.

A case has been registered and investigations are on. 

August 23,2022

rajasingh.jpg

Hyderabad, Aug 23: The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks aimed at the Prophet Muhammad.

Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controversial statements involving Muslims, was suspended by the party following protests against his comments leading to his arrest by the Telangana Police.

A statement from Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it. According to multiple reports, his remarks were similar to Nupur Sharma's and targeted Prophet Muhammed.

Several people belonging to community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.

Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh, party sources said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones. Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion. 

An FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

During the arrest, the Goshamahal MLA told reporters that his video was pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded and that he will upload “part 2” of the clip after his release. “They removed my video from YouTube. I don’t know what the police are going to do. Once I am released second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for dharma. I am ready to die for dharma,” he said.

Singh sought to know why several complaints were lodged against him in various police stations. “Why there are complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita,” he said.

On August 19, Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police here when he tried to reach the venue of a show held to be held next day by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Faruqui performed the show on that day even as the police picked up 50 people who tried to reach the venue and protest. 

August 28,2022

pope.jpg

Vatican City, Aug 28: Pope Francis on Saturday created 20 new cardinals picked from the four corners of the world, most of whom could one day end up choosing his successor.

Francis has raised the possibility of retiring due to his declining health, a path taken by his predecessor Benedict XVI. If he were to do so, a conclave involving all cardinals aged under 80 would be called to pick a successor.

Sixteen of the 20 cardinals created Saturday would be eligible for that conclave based on their ages.

The ceremony at St Peter's Basilica was the 85-year-old pope's eighth since being elected in 2013 and included clergy known for their pastoral work and, in some cases, progressive views.

All parts of the globe were represented in his selection, including new cardinals from Brazil and Nigeria, Singapore and East Timor, among others.

They each knelt before the pontiff, who presented them with the red square cap and ring typical of their new station.

"A cardinal loves the Church... by dealing with the big issues as well as the small ones, by meeting the great people of this world as well as the smallest, who are great before God," said the pope, who arrived in a wheelchair but seemed in good shape.

All new cardinals attended the ceremony, except for Ghana's Richard Kuuia Baawobr who had to be hospitalised over a cardiac issue.

After this weekend, Francis will have chosen 83 out of the 132 cardinals currently qualified to elect a new pope.

That is nearly two-thirds of the total and precisely the percentage needed for any proposed name to pass.

In recent months, the pope has been forced to rely on a wheelchair due to knee pain, which he has said is inoperable.

He also suffers from sciatica, a chronic nerve condition that causes pain in his hip.

The new cardinals are always scrutinised by Vatican observers for clues as to the future direction of the Church and its 1.3 billion faithful.

Experts caution, however, that cardinals named by one pope do not necessarily choose successors in their likeness.

The Argentine pontiff has this year completed a major shake-up of the Vatican's powerful governing body, the Roman Curia, which makes winning new converts a priority.

In keeping with his focus on making the Church more inclusive, transparent and responsive to the needs of the poor and marginalised, Francis has chosen two Africans and five Asians, including two cardinals who hail from India.

Vatican expert Bernard Lecomte told AFP the pope's choices are "representative of the Church today, with a large spot for the southern hemisphere", where 80 percent of the world's Catholics live.

Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva, the archbishop of Dili, will on Saturday become the first cardinal of tiny East Timor, an overwhelmingly Catholic nation in Southeast Asia.

The pope has also felt free to bypass the archbishops of major cities to choose those from less powerful seats, such as Robert McElroy, the 68-year-old bishop of San Diego, California.

McElroy has supported gay Catholics and criticised moves to deny Communion to US politicians -- like President Joe Biden -- who support abortion.

The pope will also create the youngest cardinal in the world, 48-year-old Italian missionary Giorgio Marengo, who works in Mongolia.

The new crop of cardinals also includes Nigeria's Peter Okpaleke, the bishop of Ekwulobia, and Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, archbishop of Manaus, Brazil.

The 80-year-old bishop emeritus of Ghent, Lucas Van Looy, had been nominated but asked to be exempted following criticism of his handling of child sexual abuse by priests in Belgium.

Saturday's ceremony at the Vatican will be followed by the traditional "courtesy visit," in which the general public is invited to greet the new cardinals. 

