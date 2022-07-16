  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru’s Margaret Alva is Opposition’s vice presidential candidate

News Network
July 17, 2022

New Delhi, July 17: Opposition parties announced Sunday that former Union minister and governor Margaret Alva is their candidate for the vice-presidential election scheduled to be held next month.

Opposition parties on Sunday met to choose the Vice Presidential candidate at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Many senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and TRS's K Keshava Rao were in attendance.

The winner of the Vice Presidential election is clear though, if MPs vote as per their party affiliations. The Opposition candidate will not poll even half of what the ruling NDA’s nominee Jagdeep Dhankar will get.

Announcing the decision, Pawar said that 17 Opposition parties have unanimously decided on Margaret Alva’s name.

Alva, a five-term Member of Parliament, has served as a minister at the Centre and as the governor of Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

She has formerly served as the Cabinet Minister. She took over in Rajasthan from the Punjab governor, Shivraj Patil, who had been holding an additional charge of that state. Before being appointed governor, she was a senior figure in the Indian National Congress and was Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee. Her mother-in-law, Violet Alva, was Second Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha in 1960s.

Margaret Alva was born Margaret Nazareth on 14 April 1942in a Roman Catholic family at Mangaluru, Karnataka. She obtained a BA degree from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore and a law degree from Government Law College in the same city.[3] She was a keen and appreciated debater during her time at college and had some involvement in students' movements.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 7,2022

Mangaluru/Udupi, Jul 7: Educational Institutions in twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi would remain shut for fourth and fifth consecutive days on July 8 and 9, as heavy rains continued to batter the region. 

The fresh holidays were declared by the authorities after the India Meteorological Department issued fresh red alert for the coastal districts for next two days.

As part of precautionary measures, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for two more days for all the educational institutions including schools and colleges.

Initially, the district administrations had declared holiday on July 5 due to heavy rains. Then they started extending holidays as rains continued to intensify. 

An orange alert is also issued by the meteorological department on July 10 and 11 in the twin districts. 

News Network
July 9,2022

Colombo, July 9: Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades in Colombo and barged into the president's official residence today, the latest expression of public anger in the nation of 22 million people battling an unprecedented economic crisis.

Latest Developments

>> Beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound.

>> "The President was escorted to safety," the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace.

>> Gotabaya Rajapaksa was moved to the Army headquarters last night following intelligence reports that the situation at Saturday's planned rally "would go out of control", a top government source said. On Friday, three judges refused police requests to outlaw Saturday's protests.

>> Thousands of protesters -- many of whom packed into buses, trains and trucks from several parts of the country to reach Colombo -- surrounded the president's official residence this morning after breaking barricades set up by the police. Several military personnel have also joined citizens as they demand the resignation of President Rajapaksa.

>> The police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the building, a witness was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

>> "We have told Gota over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us," said Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman who took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45 km (30 miles) north of Colombo, to join the protest. The protesters even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said.

>> "The curfew was not a deterrent, in fact it encouraged more people to get on the streets in defiance," a top defence official was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. 

>> "In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace," Sanath Jayasuriya, a former cricketer, tweeted with #GoHomeGota.

>> Sixteen MPs from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have requested the president to resign immediately.

>> Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who would assume the presidency in the event of Mr Rajapaksa's resignation, has called an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss a "swift resolution" to the political crisis, his office said.

>> Sri Lanka is facing severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited supplies of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.

>> The country has sought a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund to ease the dollar drought.

News Network
July 8,2022

New Delhi, July 8: The Supreme Court today granted five-day interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with a controversial FIR lodged in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshari issued notice on Zubair’s plea and listed it for further hearing before a regular bench.

It clarified that its interim bail order is with respect to the FIR lodged in Sitapur and has nothing to do with a case registered against him in Delhi.

The Alt News co-founder was granted bail on the condition that he will not post any fresh tweets on the issue related to the case and not leave jurisdiction of the Sitapur Magistrate's court.

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC Section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and Section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 after an unknown self proclaimed ‘hanuman bhakit’ on twitter claimed that Zubair hurt his sentiments by tweeting a screenshot of Hindi movie. 

