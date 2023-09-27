  1. Home
  2. Manipur killing: Many injured as RAF fire tear gas shells on students marching to CM’s bungalow

News Network
September 27, 2023

Imphal, Sept 27: Several students were injured on Wednesday after security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse a stone-pelting mob in Imphal's Moirangkhom, about 200 metres from the CM's secretariat.

The students were participating in a rally which started from Hau grounds of the state capital protesting the kidnapping and killing of two youths, who went missing in July and whose photographs went viral on social media recently.

The students, raising slogans of 'we want justice', were heading towards the Chief Minister Biren N Singh's bungalow, officials said.

Lanthengba, a student leader leading the rally told reporters, "We demand that the killers of the two students be arrested within 24 hours and their bodies be recovered for their last rites. We also want to meet the chief minister to address our grievances. How can we continue with our studies when our friends and classmates are being murdered in cold blood."

Police tried to cool down tempers by announcing that 'arrangements are being made to allow student representatives to meet both the chief minister and the governor.'

However, the situation suddenly turned ugly and some students started pelting stones prompting the security forces including RAF personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse them, officials said.

This comes a day after a clash between RAF personnel and locals left 45 protesters, mostly students, injured. 

Agencies
September 27,2023

Mosul (Iraq) Sept 27: A raging fire seemingly caused by fireworks set off to celebrate a Christian wedding consumed a hall packed with guests in northern Iraq, killing at least 110 people and injuring 150 others as authorities warned on Wednesday the death toll could still rise.

Authorities said that flammable building materials also contributed to the latest disaster to hit Iraq’s dwindling Christian minority. The fire happened in the Hamdaniya area of Iraq’s Nineveh province, authorities said.

That’s a predominantly Christian area just outside of the city of Mosul, some 335 kilometres (205 miles) northwest of Baghdad.
There was no official word on the cause of the blaze, but the Kurdish television news channel Rudaw aired footage showing fireworks shooting up from the floor of the event and setting a chandelier aflame.

In the blaze’s aftermath, only charred metal and debris could be seen as people walked through the scene of the fire, the only light coming from television cameras and the lights of onlookers’ mobile phones.

Survivors arrived at local hospitals in bandages, receiving oxygen, as their families milled through hallways and outside as workers organised more oxygen cylinders.

Some of those burned included children. Ambulance sirens wailed for hours after the fire as paramedics brought out the injured.

Other footage shown on other local television networks appeared to show the bride and groom on the dance floor when the fire began Tuesday night, stunned by the sight of the burning debris. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were among those hurt.

“There were about to do a slow dance and then they lit up this thing for the dance which caught fire,” one injured woman told Rudaw from a hospital gurney.

Another man injured in the fire at the hospital similarly told Rudaw that the blaze started as the couple prepared for their slow dance.

“They lit up fireworks,” he said. “It hit the ceiling, which caught fire.” 

He added: “The entire hall was on fire in seconds.”

Health officials in Nineveh province raised the death toll to 114, though federal officials did not immediately update their figure of at least 100 killed.

Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr put the number of injured at 150 in that earlier statement carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

“All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident,” al-Badr said.

Ahmed Dubardani, a health official in the province, told Rudaw that many of those injured suffered serious burns.

“The majority of them were completely burned and some others had 50 to 60 per cent of their bodies burned,” Dubardani said. “This is not good at all. The majority of them were not in good condition.”  Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation into the fire and asked the country’s Interior and Health officials to provide relief, his office said in a statement online.

Najim al-Jubouri, the provincial governor of Nineveh, said some of the injured had been transferred to regional hospitals.

He cautioned there were no final casualty figures yet from the blaze, which suggests the death toll still may rise.

Hamdaniya is on Iraq’s Nineveh Plains and under the control of its central government, though it is close to and claimed by Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish regional government.

Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdish region, ordered hospitals there to also help those hurt in the blaze.

Father Rudi Saffar Khoury, a priest at the wedding, said it was unclear who was to blame for the fire.

“It could be a mistake by the event organizers or venue hosts, or maybe a technical error,” Khoury told The Associated Press. “It was a disaster in every sense of the word.”       Civil defense officials quoted by the Iraqi News Agency described the wedding hall’s exterior as decorated with highly flammable cladding that is illegal in the country.

“The fire led to the collapse of parts of the hall as a result of the use of highly flammable, low-cost building materials that collapse within minutes when the fire breaks out,” civil defense said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why authorities in Iraq allowed the cladding to be used on the hall, though corruption and mismanagement remains endemic two decades after the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

While some types of cladding can be made with fire-resistant material, experts say those that have caught fire at the wedding hall and elsewhere weren’t designed to meet stricter safety standards and often were put onto buildings without any breaks to slow or halt a possible blaze.

That includes the 2017 Grenfell Fire in London that killed 72 people in the greatest loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II, as well as multiple high-rise fires in the United Arab Emirates.

Although the Nineveh Plains, the historic homeland, was wrested back from the Islamic State group six years ago, some towns are still mostly rubble and lack basic services. Many Christians have left for Europe, Australia or the United States. 

News Network
September 26,2023

Kollam, Sept 26: A soldier was taken into custody today by the Kerala Police along with his friend on charge of giving false statement in which he said that he was assaulted by six persons near his home in this southern Kerala district and 'PFI' was written on his back.

A senior police officer of the district said that no arrests have been recorded in the case so far and the statements of the soldier -- Shine Kumar -- and his friend were being recorded.

"Further action would be taken after verifying the contents of their statements," the officer said. The soldier friend has confessed that Shine Kumar wanted to become famous and that is why this entire act was carried out.

Police also recovered the green paint, brush and tape allegedly used in the incident from the friend's home. Giving details of what allegedly transpired, the friend claimed that Kumar asked him to write 'PFI' on his back and to beat him up. 

"I was drunk, so I initially wrote DFI, but he (Kumar) said to write PFI. So I made it PFI. Then he asked me to beat him up, but I said I couldn't because I was drunk. "Then he asked me to drag him on the ground and lay down, but I could not in my intoxicated state. So he asked me to tape his mouth and hands and then to leave. So I did that," the friend claimed.

The soldier in his complaint had claimed that he was allegedly beaten up near his home on Sunday night by six persons and 'PFI' was written on his back with green paint. The alleged incident occurred near his home at Kadakkal in Kerala.

Earlier the soldier, who is posted in the Indian Army's Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) Corps, had claimed that he saw some persons standing near his home while he was returning on his bike. On asking them why they were there, they said somebody was lying drunk in the nearby rubber plantation and asked the soldier whether he knew that person, he had said. He had claimed in his complaint that he accompanied the men to the rubber plantation and on reaching there, someone kicked him from behind and then the assailants tied his hands and beat him up. They then wrote PFI on his back with green pain, he had alleged.

The alleged incident occurred on the last day of the vacation of the soldier hailing from Kerala, police had said and had added that he was set to return to his unit at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Monday. Based on his complaint, police on Monday had lodged an FIR under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC was lodged during the day against six identifiable persons. At the same time police had also said that there were no injuries on the soldier. PFI generally refers to the Popular Front of India, an organisation that was banned by the central government last year.

News Network
September 17,2023

Riyadh: The Indian Engineers Forum – Saudi Arabia (IEF KSA) has announced the results of the elections held on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Er. Mohammad Sayeeduddin, for the Position of Chairman (IEF KSA) and Er. Farhan Ahmed Hashmi – for the position of General Secretary (IEF KSA), have been elected unopposed.

The election process for these positions was conducted in strict adherence to the guidelines and procedures outlined in IEF Charter. We ensured that every member's voice was heard, and that the elections were fair, transparent, and conducted with utmost integrity. First and foremost, we would like to express deepest gratitude to all the candidates who participated in this election. 

Er. Mohammad Sayeeduddin shall be replacing Er. Amir Khan, who led the IEF successfully as Chairman for the last 15 years. During his tenure IEF expanded its chapters in five major cities of the Kingdom, namely Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Yanbu and Jubail. It is a unique and only organization in Kingdom representing Indian Engineers and Technical Manpower of India.

Er. Mohammad Sayeeduddin is an Electrical Engineer worked in Saudi Electricity Co for 23 years is an active social activist. He was also the President of Jeddah Chapter.

While Er. Farhan Ahmad Hashmi is a Computer Engineer and a Business Coach with an MBA from UK, he has been working in management positions in the Kingdom for the last 18 years. He was also the President of IEF Riyadh Chapter.

Under the leadership of above Team, IEF shall continue to fulfil its mission of Building a Better Tomorrow.

The IEF KSA also wants to emphasize that its strength lies in its democratic values and the active participation of its members. The IEF KSA’s continued success depends on the continued involvement and dedication of its members to its shared goals.

The IEF KSA thanks all of its members for their support and looks forward to working with them to achieve even greater things in the future.

About the Indian Engineers Forum – Saudi Arabia

The Indian Engineers Forum – Saudi Arabia (IEF KSA) is a non-profit organization operating under the patronage of the Embassy of India and is dedicated to promoting the interests of Indian engineers in Saudi Arabia. The IEF KSA provides a forum for engineers to network, share knowledge, and advocate for their professional interests. The IEF KSA also organizes a variety of events and activities to support the professional development of its members.

IEF Chapter Presidents

Riyadh: Er. Syed Faisal; Jeddah: Er. Mustafa Khan; Dammam: Er. MZ Nadeem; Jubail: Er. Tasneem Akhtar; Yanbu: Er. Quadeer Baig

Er. Masood Ali,
Head Election Committee, IEF

