  2. Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet; CM Kejriwal accepts

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet; CM Kejriwal accepts

News Network
February 28, 2023

New Delhi, Feb 28: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, who are in custody in corruption cases, resigned from the Cabinet of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted the resignation of the two ministers. The national capital is likely to get two new ministers.

Manish Sisodia has been handling 18 of 33 departments in the Delhi government. He had taken over nine from Jain when he was arrested.

It is to be seen whether Kejriwal, who doesn't have any ministry under him, will take up some departments.

Speculation is that MLAs like Aatishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj may be inducted to the ministry. 

After Jain's arrest in May last year, Sisodia was also allocated former's health portfolio in addition to the ones he was handling. His arrest comes at a time of presenting the Delhi government budget.

Before the duo's resignation, the Delhi government had a total of six ministers with Sisodia handling 18 portfolio. Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Raj Kumar Anand are the other ministers.

News Network
February 16,2023

New Delhi, Feb 16: The Income Tax department's 'survey' at the BBC office in New Delhi continued for the third straight day on Thursday as officials gathered financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation.

The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 am on Tuesday has clocked more than 45 hours now, officials said.

The survey is going on, they added.

Authorities had said on Wednesday that the exercise would continue for some more time, saying the "exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground".

The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials have said.

The survey teams are seeking answers on financial transactions, the company structure and other details about the news company, and are copying data from electronic gadgets as part of their task of collecting the evidence, tax officials had said.

Opposition parties have denounced the I-T department action against the London-headquartered public broadcaster, terming it "political vendetta".

On Tuesday, the ruling BJP had accused the BBC of "venomous reporting" while the Opposition had questioned the timing of the action that came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary "India: The Modi Question" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

While there has been no official statement from the Income Tax department on the action, the BBC has said it was cooperating with the authorities.

A BBC staffer in Delhi said they were broadcasting their news like usual.

The Supreme Court last week dismissed a plea seeking the imposition of a complete ban on the BBC in India in the wake of the controversial documentary, terming the petition "entirely misconceived" and "absolutely meritless".

Another set of petitions challenging the government's decision to block the documentary's access on social media platforms will be heard in April. 

On January 21, the government had issued directions to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary. '

News Network
February 16,2023

Koppal, Feb 16: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel stoked a controversy by saying the people of Koppal district who sing devotional songs on Rama and Hanuman should stay here, and not those who love 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Kateel was speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election, which is less than three months away.

"We are the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya (Hanuman). We do the work of Anjaneya. We are not the children of Tipu Sultan. We are the ones who will drive home Tipu's children," Kateel said.

He then asked the cheering crowd, "I want to ask the people of Yalaburga – whether you worship Anjaneya or sing praises of Tipu Sultan. Won't you drive away those singing praises of Tipu to the forest?"

The BJP leader invoked the name of Anjaneya in Koppal district, which is believed to be 'Kishkindha Kshetra', the monkey kingdom as mentioned in the Hindu epic Ramayana. The place is also believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman at Anjanadri – the hill of Hanuman's mother Anjana.

"Take oath whether you want Tipu's children or the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya in this state. I am asking you this question in the holy town of Anjaneya that those who love Tipu should not stay in this land. Only those who sing Rama Bhajan (devotional songs) should remain here," the BJP leader said.

News Network
February 20,2023

Udupi, Feb 20: BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said his is the only party in the country which has the ideological background, cadre base, and the mass following.

He said, almost all the other political parties in the country, including the Congress are family or dynastic parties, while for the BJP, the party itself is a family.

"We are the privileged ones that we are karyakartas of the BJP...with my political experience I can say, BJP is the only party in the country which has the ideological background, cadre base and has the mass following," Nadda said.

Addressing the District Booth Committee Convention here, he said, the BJP is the only party which has ideological conformity and continuity.

"Our ideology that was prescribed by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, following the same ideology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 of 2019 abrogated Article 370, this is the ideological strength of the BJP," he added. Further stating that no political party in this country has associated with one ideology for long, the BJP president said all political parties have become family or dynasty parties.

"Take the name of any party, you will see that they are a family party. Congress party too is a family party, as mother, son and daughter all the three are its working committee members," he alleged while listing out the names of political parties that are "dynastic".

"While all parties are family parties, for the BJP- party itself is the family," he added.

Nadda earlier in the day visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Math and offered prayers.

At the Booth Committee Convention, he was accompanied by state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, national General Secretary C T Ravi, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje among others.

Noting that Udupi has a special place as far as the history of BJP goes, Nadda said, "when we speak about the origins of the BJP in Karnataka and its success as far as the public support is concerned, the first Udupi Municipal Council was won in 1968 and that was the gateway of South India for the party, at that point of time."

He also recalled his association with BJP veteran leader and former Minister late V S Acharya, who was from Udupi.

Claiming that the BJP is the only party that is proactive, responsible, pro-responsive, and has responded to the difficulties of the people, Nadda highlighted initiatives taken by the party's government at the Centre like Covid vaccination drive, efforts taken in getting back Indian students from war-affected Ukraine, and India emerging as fifth largest economy, among others.

Highlighting that India today is manufacturing 97 per cent of mobile phones, has become the pharmacy of the world, second in steel manufacturing, he highlighted initiatives like industrial corridors, and Vande Bharat Express among others that will benefit Karnataka. Mentioning various initiatives of the state BJP government like quota hike to SC/STs, Raita Vidya Nidhi Scholarship Scheme, the party President said, the government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has implemented "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas" in letter and spirit.

He urged the party workers, "Go to the grass root, inform people on the ground about the programmes of the government, you are political leaders, set the agenda for election, take everyone together."

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.

