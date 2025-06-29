  1. Home
  Many killed and injured after reactor blast at chemical factory in Telangana

June 30, 2025

Hyderabad, July 30: At least six workers were feared killed and 20 others injured in a massive reactor blast at an industrial unit at Pashamailaram near Hyderabad on Monday.

The incident occurred at a chemical factory in the industrial area in Sangareddy district around 9 a.m.

The explosion triggered a huge fire, which engulfed the premises of Sigachi Chemicals. Firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Eleven fire engines were pressed into service to control the fire.

Police, fire services and other personnel launched rescue and relief operations. Ambulances were also seen at the spot to shift the injured to hospitals.

The injured were admitted to government and private hospitals. The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.

Six of the workers were feared killed on the spot while an injured worker reportedly succumbed at a hospital. Officials have not yet confirmed deaths.

According to eye-witnesses, such was the impact of the explosion that workers were tossed in the air and fell several meters away. The manufacturing unit in the factory collapsed under the impact of the blast, while fire spread to the adjoining building within the factory premises.

Several workers were working near the reactor when it exploded. Migrant workers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and other states were employed in the industrial unit.

The explosion and fire sent panic among the employees in the chemical unit and the adjoining factories. They ran out of the premises.

The rescue workers were also using earthmovers to remove the debris of the demolished structure, as there are apprehensions that some workers may be trapped under it.

Sangareddy District Collector P. Pravinya and Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj also rushed to the spot and were supervising rescue and relief operations.

Personnel from various industrial units and staff of different departments also joined the rescue operation.

June 17,2025

Mangaluru, June 17: In a heartbreaking tragedy that has left the medical community and residents in shock, a 29-year-old physiotherapy doctor lost his life in a horrific car accident late Monday night on the Nanthoor–Pumpwell stretch. The victim, Dr Mohammad Amal, had only recently begun his professional journey, brimming with dreams and compassion for healing others.

The fatal accident occurred near Taretota around 11:45 pm on June 16, when Dr Amal was driving his Maruti Ciaz in rainy conditions. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to high speed on the slick road, causing the car to hit the central divider and somersault multiple times before landing in a mangled state on the road.

Dr Amal, a native of Alappuzha, Kerala, had recently completed his physiotherapy degree and had joined duty at a private medical college hospital in Deralakatte. He was accompanied at the time by a female friend, a fellow Keralite and a medical student at Kanachur Medical College. She sustained minor injuries and is currently under treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that moments after the crash, vehicles behind came to a screeching halt. In the panic, a heavily loaded lorry approaching at speed lost control and overturned while attempting to brake, adding to the chaos and triggering a heavy traffic jam along the already treacherous Nanthoor–Pumpwell road.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly, but Dr Amal had already succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital. Police sources confirmed that the crash’s intensity left little chance of survival.

Dr Amal’s untimely death has cast a pall of gloom over his colleagues and the local medical fraternity, many of whom remembered him as a kind and dedicated young man with a bright future.

Kadri traffic police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Meanwhile, calls for better safety measures and awareness around driving during monsoons are growing louder.

What should have been the start of a promising career ended in a cruel twist of fate — a grim reminder of how unforgiving the roads can be, especially during the rains.
 

June 23,2025

New Delhi, June 23: In a major political upset, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has defeated the BJP in Visavadar, Gujarat, while the Congress has reclaimed its stronghold in Nilambur, Kerala, in the latest round of Assembly bypolls across the country.

Gujarat: AAP's Big Comeback in Modi's Home State

In a symbolic victory, AAP candidate Gopal Italia won the Visavadar by-election by over 17,500 votes, dealing a blow to the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. This seat was originally won by AAP in 2022, but the party lost it after its MLA Bhupendra Bhayani defected to the BJP.

Though Bhayani didn’t contest this time, the BJP fielded Kirit Patel, hoping to reclaim the seat it hasn't held since 2007. However, Patel failed to make a mark. Celebrating the win, AAP Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi declared, “If there is any party that can defeat the BJP, it is AAP… we are going to form the government in 2027.”

Meanwhile, the BJP retained the Kadi seat, with Rajendra Chavda defeating the Congress' Ramesh Chavda by nearly 40,000 votes.

Kerala: Congress Reclaims Nilambur After a Decade

In Nilambur, Aryadan Shoukath, son of former Congress veteran Aryadan Mohammed, secured victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) by defeating CPI(M)'s M Swaraj with a margin of over 11,000 votes.

This win marks the Congress' return to a seat it last held in 2011 and provides a morale boost ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. The seat became vacant after independent MLA PV Anvar, who had won in 2016 and 2021, stepped down following his party’s merger with the Trinamool Congress.

Importantly, Nilambur falls within the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by Priyanka Gandhi, further raising the political significance of the Congress’ win.

Other Key Results

•    In Punjab, AAP retained Ludhiana West, with Sanjay Arora defeating Congress’ Bharat Ashu by over 10,000 votes. The seat was vacated after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi.

•    In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress is set to retain Kaliganj, where Alifa Ahmed, daughter of the late MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, is leading the BJP’s Ashish Ghosh by over 50,000 votes. The constituency has a 54% Muslim population, a factor likely to influence the 2026 election dynamics.

June 16,2025

New Delhi, June 16: The Narendra Modi-led government has officially notified plans to conduct India's 16th national census in 2027 — the first in 16 years since the last full enumeration was carried out in 2011. This upcoming census will, for the first time, include caste-based data collection across the country.

According to the notification issued on Monday, the census will be conducted with two different reference dates:

•    October 1, 2026 for snow-bound and non-synchronous areas such as Ladakh, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

•    March 1, 2027 for the rest of the country.

The government plans to deploy around 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, supported by 1.3 lakh census functionaries, all equipped with digital devices to streamline the massive data collection exercise.

A significant update for the 2027 exercise is the inclusion of caste enumeration, a move that has long been debated in policy circles and public discourse. Additionally, the census will provide an option for self-enumeration, allowing citizens to submit their data digitally.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for the exercise on Sunday in a high-level meeting attended by Union Home Secretary, Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, and other senior officials.

Two-Phase Operation

The census will be conducted in two distinct phases:

1.    House Listing Operation (HLO): This phase will record housing conditions, household assets, and amenities.

2.    Population Enumeration (PE): This phase will capture detailed information on demographic, socio-economic, and cultural aspects of each individual in every household.

This will be India’s 16th decennial census since the first one in 1872, and the eighth since Independence in 1947.

The government has also assured that robust data security protocols will be implemented to safeguard information during collection, transmission, and storage, addressing concerns around privacy and digital vulnerabilities.

