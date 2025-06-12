  1. Home
  Many MBBS students feared dead as BJ Medical College hostel hit in Air India flight crash

Many MBBS students feared dead as BJ Medical College hostel hit in Air India flight crash

News Network
June 12, 2025

crash.jpg

Ahmedabad, June 12: In a devastating tragedy, many MBBS students are feared dead after an Air India flight crashed into the undergraduate hostel mess at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The hostel was reportedly occupied by numerous students at the time of the crash, raising fears of significant casualties among medical undergraduates.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London with around 242 passengers on board, crashed just two minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport. The aircraft reportedly struck the BJ Medical College hostel building in the Meghani Nagar area, causing widespread destruction and panic.

Although the exact number of casualties among students remains unconfirmed, early reports and social media updates suggest many were either killed or seriously injured. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) posted on social media: "We are deeply shocked about the news of AI crashing in Ahmedabad. News has become more gruesome after finding out that the flight crashed into BJMC Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!"

Horrific footage from the crash site has surfaced online, showing thick black smoke rising from the hostel and wreckage strewn across the area. Rescue operations are underway, with multiple fire trucks, ambulances, and emergency teams working at the scene to assist the injured and search for survivors.

There are also unconfirmed reports that former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani may have been aboard the ill-fated flight. Authorities have yet to provide official confirmation.

Further updates are awaited as the situation continues to develop.

News Network
May 29,2025

New Delhi: In what many view as yet another blow to the Muslim community, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government has decided to exclude unregistered waqf properties, including those classified as ‘waqf by user’, from its upcoming Central Waqf Portal — a move that critics say could lead to the erasure of lakhs of historic Muslim endowments across India.

Expected to be launched in early June, the new portal will replace the existing Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI). But unlike WAMSI, which allowed broader inclusion, the Central Waqf Portal will enforce a rigid three-tier verification process (maker-checker-approver), requiring fresh registration of all existing entries — a bureaucratic maze that may disproportionately affect small waqf caretakers and historically recognized waqf lands maintained by usage over centuries.

The move will particularly affect over 4.2 lakh ‘waqf by user’ properties, which have been preserved through generational community use and are often unregistered due to colonial and post-colonial neglect — not due to any illegitimacy. Denying them recognition under the new system raises concerns about a deliberate effort to delegitimize Muslim community assets.

Under the new process:

•    The mutawalli (caretaker) must now act as the ‘maker’, entering data into the system;

•    A Waqf Board official will serve as the ‘checker’;

•    A government-appointed authority — not necessarily from the community — will act as the final ‘approver’.

This centralized control and discretionary power at the “approver” level opens the door to biased rejections and political interference, critics warn.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, now tightly controlled by the central government, claims the process will ensure “transparency” — yet it provides no clarity on how traditional waqf lands will be protected or what redressal mechanisms will be in place for unjust exclusions.

Experts argue this move fits into a larger pattern of state-led encroachment on Muslim institutions — from the demolition of madrasa structures in Assam to the targeting of Urdu schools and the UCC narrative.

According to government figures, over 8.7 lakh waqf properties exist in India, spread across 39 lakh acres. With the exclusion of unregistered properties, vast swathes of Muslim community land may effectively become unprotected, opening them up to state acquisition or corporate takeover.

Even while claiming “digital modernization,” the Modi government’s Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 appears to be a tool for institutional disempowerment of Muslim endowments, critics say. The move comes amid rising concerns over the shrinking space for minority rights, and the increasing use of bureaucratic measures to weaken Muslim self-governance in religious and community affairs.

Waqf Board officials from various states participated in a training session recently — but several raised concerns informally about the lack of consultation with grassroots Muslim stakeholders.

Observers warn: “The new portal doesn’t just register properties — it redraws the legal boundary between community ownership and state control.”

News Network
June 10,2025

indpopulation.jpg

New Delhi: India’s population is projected to reach 1.46 billion in 2025, maintaining its status as the world's most populous nation, according to a new UN demographic report. However, the report highlights a significant demographic shift: India's total fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level.

The 2025 State of World Population (SOWP) Report, titled The Real Fertility Crisis, published by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), urges a shift from concerns about declining fertility rates to addressing unmet reproductive goals. 

It asserts that millions of people cannot achieve their desired fertility outcomes, which poses a greater challenge than underpopulation or overpopulation. The solution, the report suggests, lies in greater reproductive agency—ensuring individuals have the freedom to make informed choices about sex, contraception, and family planning.

Key Findings

•    India’s total fertility rate has declined to 1.9 births per woman, below the replacement level of 2.1. This indicates that, on average, women are having fewer children than needed to maintain population levels over generations, without migration.

•    Despite this trend, India’s youth population remains significant, with:

o    24% aged 0-14
o    17% aged 10-19
o    26% aged 10-24

•    The working-age population (15-64 years) constitutes 68% of the total population, presenting a potential demographic dividend—provided it is met with adequate employment opportunities and policy support.

•    The elderly population (65 and older) currently stands at 7%, and is expected to rise as life expectancy improves.

•    As of 2025, life expectancy at birth is projected to be 71 years for men and 74 years for women.

India's Demographic Transition

According to UN estimates, India's current population is approximately 1.463 billion. While India is now the world's most populous country, projections indicate that the number will continue to grow to around 1.7 billion before gradually declining—a shift expected in about 40 years.

The report highlights how demographic change is influenced by the choices and constraints experienced by millions of couples. While some families actively decide to start or expand their households, others face limited autonomy in reproductive decisions.

In 1960, India's population was 436 million, and the average woman had nearly six children. At the time, fewer than 25% of women used contraception, and less than half attended primary school (World Bank Data, 2020). Over the following decades, educational attainment increased, healthcare access improved, and more women gained decision-making power over their reproductive lives. Today, the average fertility rate is approximately two children per woman.

However, the report emphasizes that despite progress, women in India—and across the globe—still face barriers in achieving full reproductive autonomy. The nation remains part of a group of middle-income countries undergoing rapid demographic shifts, with its population doubling time now estimated at 79 years.

Expert Insights

"India has made remarkable strides in reducing fertility rates—from nearly five children per woman in 1970 to about two today, thanks to better education and expanded reproductive healthcare, leading to significant reductions in maternal mortality," said Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative.

"This progress means millions more mothers are alive today, raising children and strengthening communities. Yet, deep inequalities persist across states, castes, and income groups.

"The real demographic dividend comes when individuals have the freedom and resources to make informed reproductive choices. India has a unique opportunity to demonstrate how reproductive rights and economic prosperity can advance in tandem," Wojnar added.

Agencies
June 12,2025

crashAI.jpg

airindiacrash.jpg

