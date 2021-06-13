  1. Home
  2. ‘Massive corruption in land purchase for Ayodhya's Ram temple’

‘Massive corruption in land purchase for Ayodhya's Ram temple’

News Network
June 14, 2021

Lucknow, June 14: Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai was on Sunday accused by two opposition leaders of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra.

The allegation, strongly refuted by Rai, was made by two opposition leaders — AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and a former minister in the Samajwadi government, Pawan Pandey.

Terming it a case of money laundering, Singh and Pandey both sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the land purchase for the temple premises. Both the leaders alleged that Rai purchased the land, measuring 1.208 hectares and located in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district for a price of Rs 18.50 crore from the first purchaser, who had bought it minutes earlier on March 18 this year from its original owners for a sum of Rs two crores.

"Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust with the help of Trust’s member Anil Mishra bought the land worth Rs 2 crore at Rs 18.5 crore. This is a case of money laundering and the government should get it probed by the ED and CBI," Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

SP’s former Ayodhya MLA Pandey reiterated the same allegation in the temple town. Quoting entries of the registered sale deed of the land, Singh explained that the land was first purchased by Sultan Ansari on March 18 this year from its original owner Kusum Pathak, wife of Harish Kumar Pathak alias Baba Hardas for a sum of Rs 2 crore. Minutes later, the same land was purchased by Trust's general secretary Rai for a sum of Rs 18.50 crore from Ansari, Singh said, again quoting entries of the second sale deed showing the transaction between Ansari and Rai.

Trust member Anil Mishra and Ayodhya mayor Hrishikesh Upadhyay testified the land sale deed as witnesses and were witnesses to the purchase of the land by Rai as the Trust’s general secretary, Singh alleged. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government must initiate a thorough probe by the CBI and ED, and the corrupt persons should be sent to jail, as it is the question of faith of crore devotees of Lord Ram, who have given their hard-earned money for the construction of the Ram temple," Singh said.

He also said in any trust, the board makes a proposal for the purchase of land. "How come in five minutes, this proposal was passed and the land was immediately purchased?" he asked. Though Mishra could not be contacted for his comments over the allegations, Rai refuted them in a statement. "Allegations of even assassinating Mahatma Gandhi were levelled on us. We do not fear allegations. I will study the allegations levelled on us, and probe them," he said, in a statement. 

News Network
June 8,2021

Meanwhile, 15 states reported a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

Overall recovery has increased to 94.3 per cent (both home isolation and medical infrastructure) and the positivity rate has decreased by 6.3 per cent overall between June 1 and June 7. 

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new Covid-19 cases, which is an almost 79 per cent fall in the figure as compared to the peak of May 7.

India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases was registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,89,96,473.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in 47 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

News Network
June 8,2021

Bengaluru, June 8: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29.

"The CET exam will take place on August 28 and 29. Each subject will carry 60 marks," Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second day. Registration will commence from June 15, he said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account. Narayan further said students will be required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 7,2021

MAkhan.jpg

Bengaluru, June 7: Professor-turned-politician Mumtaz Ali Khan, who was once the Muslim face of BJP in Karnataka, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru today. 

The 94-year-old was suffering from age related multiple ailments for past few years. He is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

Khan was a cabinet minister under B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in Karnataka over a decade ago. He was Minister for Haj, Waqf and Minority welfare. He was also a writer and columnist. 

However, in 2013, he quit the BJP in protest against saffron party’s decision to project Narendra Modi as its Prime Ministerial candidate in 2013. 

He was a professor of Sociology in Bengaluru’s Krishi University for several years. Despite taking voluntary retirement he continued his service in the field of education. 

He was running an unaided Primary and High School named after his late son Noor Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru’s R. T. Nagar for last three decades. He was providing the poor children with free education along with mid-day meals, books and uniforms.

