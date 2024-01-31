  1. Home
  2. Meet Kalpana, Hemant Soren's wife who may be next Jharkhand CM

Meet Kalpana, Hemant Soren's wife who may be next Jharkhand CM

January 31, 2024

Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, might take over the top job if her husband gets arrested in an alleged money laundering case, sources in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Party have claimed.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had made a similar claim earlier this month, but was dismissed by the Chief Minister himself. Mr Soren had even ruled out the possibility of his wife contesting polls in near future.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question Mr Soren in the laundering case today, after which there are chances that he might get arrested. And if that happens, it was proposed at a meeting of MLAs that his wife Kalpana may be made the Chief Minister, the sources said.

Ms Soren is not an MLA, and if sworn in as the Chief Minister, she will have to become a member of the assembly by winning a by-election within six months. But there's a hurdle in this case: a bypoll may be ruled out since the term of the assembly ends in less than a year.

Kalpana, who is from Odisha's Mayurbhanj, got married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006, and has two children - Nikhil and Ansh.

She was born in 1976 in Ranchi. Her father is a businessman and her mother a homemaker. She did her graduation in engineering, followed by an MBA.

Kalpana Soren reportedly runs a school, is involved in organic farming and owns three commercial buildings that cost nearly ₹ 5 crore. She is also regular at programmes on women and children empowerment.

She made headlines in 2022 after former chief minister Raghubar Das accused Mr Soren of misusing his position to allot a plot in an industrial area to a company owned by his wife.

January 28,2024

Patna: JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday, January 28, resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Talking to reporters here after submitting his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Kumar, who is likely to form a new government by the evening, said: "I have submitted my resignation to the Governor. The government that was in place now comes to an end. I have let it go".

At the state BJP headquarters, the party's in-charge Vinod Tawde said: "We had gathered here to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat. After the programme. Later a proposal was moved to support the JD(U) and form an NDA government which was unanimously accepted by all MLAs".

Tawde also said that state BJP president Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha have been named as leader and deputy leader, respectively of the legislature party.

Both leaders, who are tipped to become Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government, thanked the top leadership for the opportunity and vowed to "protect Bihar from the jungle raj unleashed by Lalu Prasad's RJD".

Tawde and Choudhary later visited Kumar's residence from where they all went to the Raj Bhavan, staking claim to form the new government.

Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav was the Deputy CM in the outgoing government and the latter's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav was a cabinet minister.

In an apparent dig at Kuma, Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya said the "garbage has gone into the dustbin".

"Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Happy stinking garbage to the group", Acharya posted on 'X'.

The RJD, despite having the largest number of 79 MLAs in Bihar assembly, including Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who is the Speaker, seems unwilling to stake claim.

The party seems to have latched on to the opportunity to promote Tejashwi Yadav. Full-page advertisements saying "Dhanyawad (thank you) Tejashwi" were put out in newspapers here by the party which showered encomiums on the 34-year-old leader for having played his role well since becoming the Deputy CM in August 2022.

The CPI(ML) Liberation, which supported the 'Mahagathbandhan' government from the outside, launched a blistering attack on Kumar, accusing him of "betrayal". In an acerbic Facebook post, the party's general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya alleged that Kumar, "who has had the longest stint as CM", will be used by the RSS-BJP combine "as its pawn".

The 72-year-old leader indicated that he was not feeling happy with the way things were in the Mahagathbandhan in the state as well as the I.N.D.I.A bloc that he helped take shape but which failed to adequately recognise his efforts.

"You all know how I came to this alliance and also how I worked to bring together so many parties. But of late things were not working well. It was not going down well with those in my party as well", said Kumar.

He also made an indirect reference to the deafening silence he had maintained over the political turmoil that had engulfed the state for the past few days.

Kumar resigned after a meeting of the JD(U) legislature party, which authorised him to take any decision about the alliance.

According to the Raj Bhavan, Kumar has been asked to continue as caretaker Chief Minister till the formation of a new government.

The swearing-in is likely to be held in the presence of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is expected to arrive here around 3 pm.

Kumar had joined the Mahagathbandhan in August 2022, when he had snapped ties with the BJP accusing it of trying to "split" his JD(U). He formed a new government with a multi-party coalition that included RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

In the current 243-member Bihar Assembly, JD(U) has 45 MLAs and the BJP 78. Kumar also has the support of one Independent member. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha, which is already a part of the NDA, has four MLAs.

The RJD (79) along with the Congress (19) and the Left parties (16) have a combined 114 MLAs, eight short of a majority.
 

January 23,2024

Israel has killed at least 190 people in a time span of 24 hours in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed the death toll in the city of Khan Younis on Monday.

Israel targeted a house adjacent to Nasser Hospital.

Video footage showed people digging graves inside the hospital complex due to the large number of casualties.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the health ministry, said the Israeli troops were committing “horrific crimes.”

“Dozens of martyrs and wounded are still in the targeted places and roads. The Israeli occupation prevents the movement of ambulances to retrieve the martyrs and wounded west of Khan Yunis.”

Gaza’s media office says Israeli forces bombed the Al-Aqsa University shelter, the University College accommodation, the Khalidiya School shelter, the Mawasi School shelter and the Khan Younis Industry shelter. Virtually 30,000 displaced people are taking refuge in the shelters.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 25,000 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza. It has also displaced hundreds of thousands.

Despite the destructive genocidal campaign in Gaza, Israel has failed to achieve any objectives in the onslaught.

January 29,2024

A drone attack on a small US outpost in Jordan has left three American service members dead and at least 25 others injured.

The attack took place at Tower 22 in Jordan near the border with Syria on Sunday, marking the first US troops to have been killed in the region since the beginning of the Gaza war in early October.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that three American soldiers were killed and 25 injured in a one-way drone attack that “impacted at a base in northeast Jordan.”

"On January 28, three US service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack UAS that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border. 

The CENTCOM said, in accordance with DoD policy, the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

A US official told Reuters news agency that at least 34 service members were being examined for possible traumatic brain injury.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement claiming responsibility for the drone attack on Al-Tanf base at the Syria-Jordan border.

In December, US officials said that military bases housing American troops in Iraq and Syria had been attacked at least 97 times since October 17.

A message to US: Hamas 

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said the attack sent a clear message to the United States.

“The killing of three American soldiers is a message to the American administration that unless the killing of innocent people in Gaza stops, it must confront the entire Ummah,” Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The continuation of the American-Zionist aggression against Gaza is capable of setting the entire region ablaze,” he added.

‘Natural, legitimate response’

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad also reacted to the attack while condemning the US administration’s warning that it would lead to escalation of situation in the region.

“The operation that targeted American forces came as a natural and legitimate response to the US presence as an occupying force in our region,” the Palestinian movement said.

It added that the operation was also a response to the United States’ “shameless support” for the genocide waged by the Israeli regime “against our people in the Gaza Strip for nearly four months, which the American administration leads and provides cover for at all levels.”

The latest attack comes amid escalating tensions in the region as Israel continues its brutal war against the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 26,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

