  Miracle rescue: 4-year-old pulled out after 19 hours under rubble at collapsed Raigad house

August 26,2020

Mumbai, Aug 26: A four-year-old boy was on Tuesday pulled out from the rubble of a five-storeyed building that collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said.

The joy was shortlived as the lifeless body of his 30 -year-old mother NaushinNadim Bangi was recovered from the same spot less than half an hour later.

The bodies of the boy''s sisters Ayesha (7) and Rukaiya (2) were also recovered soon afterwards, an official said.

The boy, Mohammed Nadim Bangi, looking bewildered after his 19-hour ordeal amid the rubble, was taken by NDRF personnel to a waiting ambulance.

The boy''s father Nadim Bangi works in Dubai and reached Mahad on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A video shared by NDRF showed the rescuers taking out the boy from the rubble on a stretcher amid claps by onlookers.

NDRF Director General S N Pradhan termed the rescued boy as god''s child.

"Miracle child rescued alive - Gods Child. @NDRFHQ teams find 4 year old Boy. Ops will continue, canines used. Lets all pray for more miracles," Pradhan tweeted.

A police official said the death toll after Monday''s Tarek Garden building collapse in Mahad, around 170 km from Mumbai, has reached 12.

The NDRF, police, locals, and dog squads are working relentlessly to rescue people trapped under the debris, he said, adding 13 heavy duty excavators and other vehicles were engaged in removing it.

As the operation was underway, the rescue team spotted the boy under the debris, after which it started clearing the structure with help of gas cutter and other machines.

Local residents, who were watching the operation with baited breath, cheered with joy after the boy was rescued.

As the Ganesh festival is on, the locals chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya" after the child was lifted onto a stretcher.

The boy has minor injuries on his body, the official said.

The child''s aunt said she was happy after seeing him safe, adding she is praying that everybody who lived in the building is safe.

India bans 47 more Chinese apps; over 250 under scanner: Report

coastaldigest.com web desk
July 27,2020

New Delhi, Jul 27: A month after banning 59 Chinese applications, the government of Indian has now reportedly banned 47 more apps of Chinese origin in the country. According to sources, the 47 banned Chinese apps were operating as clones of the earlier banned apps. 

The list of the 47 Chinese applications banned by the Indian government will be released soon.

India has also prepared a list of over 250 Chinese apps, including apps linked to Alibaba, that it will examine for any user privacy or national security violations, government sources said. The list also includes Tencent-backed gaming app PUBG.

Some top gaming Chinese applications are also expected to be banned in the new list that is being drawn up, sources said. The Chinese applications, that are being reviewed, have allegedly been sharing data with the Chinese agencies.

Today's decision follows after a high-profile ban of 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, as border tensions continued in Ladakh after a violent, fatal face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies. The government said these apps were engaged in activities that were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of India.

A government press release announcing the ban stated: "The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it's power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

A day later, Google said it has removed all the banned applications from the Play Store. Following the ban, TikTok refuted the claims that suggest it will pursue legal action against the Indian government for banning the app in India.

Reacting to the 59 apps banned by India, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the country is "strongly concerned regarding the decision of the Indian government".

“China is strongly concerned, verifying the situation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We want to stress that the Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international and local laws-regulations. The Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones," Zhao Lijian said.

Covid-19 | Tamil Nadu extends complete lockdown, ban on public transport till Aug 31

Agencies
July 30,2020

Chennai, Jul 30: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended the Covid-19 lockdown till August 31, giving only a few relaxations like allowing delivery of non-essential goods by e-commerce sites. The ban on public transport has been extended till August 31, while availing of e-pass for inter-district and inter-state travel will continue to be in force.

In a detailed statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a “complete lockdown” during which only essential services would continue to be in force on all Sundays during the month of August across the state.  

In Chennai, restaurants will be allowed to open dine-in facilities at 50 percent of its total capacity from 6 am to 7 pm from August 1, while vegetable shops, grocery outlets and standalone commercial establishments will also be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 7 pm.

E-commerce sites have been allowed to begin delivery of non-essential goods from August 1, while the ban on public transport, temples in urban areas and towns, cinema halls, shopping malls, and gyms would continue till August 31.

It also said companies or factories in Chennai that have been allowed to function with 50 percent of staff can increase their strength to 75 percent from August 1.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The government also asked companies to encourage its employees to work from home and advised commercial establishments to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as advised by it. Inter-state or inter-district travel will be allowed only with e-pass, while ban on metro and suburban trains continues.

The decision to extend the lockdown till August 31 comes as Tamil Nadu continues to grapple with an increasing number of coronavirus cases. The prevalence of the virus is no more limited to one city or region of the state with almost all districts reporting fresh cases, some of them over 200 new patients, every day.

On Thursday morning, Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally was 2,34,114 including 1,72,883 discharges and 3,741 deaths. The active cases stood at 57,490.

Concern over arrest of innocent men, children in Aug 11 Bengaluru violence case

coastaldigest.com news network
August 16,2020

Bengaluru, Aug 16: A fact finding committee formed by the Indian National Congress to look into the August 11 Bengaluru violence has expressed concern over the arrest of innocent people including “boys as little as 10-12 years”. The committee is headed by former home minister G Parameshwara.

“Nearly 400 people have been arrested, including boys as little as 10-12 years of age. One father died three hours after the boy was arrested,” Parameshwara told a news conference. “One Moulvi was arrested from KJ George’s constituency (Sarvagnanagar). Why are innocents being arrested? Not just minorities, everybody is living in an atmosphere of fear,” he added.

Parameshwara said the violence was “an absolute failure of intelligence and the police”. “Wouldn’t (the government) have the information if a police station was going to be burnt? You had no clue that people would gather?” he said. 

Earlier in the day, the committee members visited riot-hit areas and held talks with stakeholders there. “We are yet to talk to many more people, after which we will submit a report to the KPCC president,” he said. “Prima facie, it looks like the violence was triggered by a social media post on Prophet Mohammed by one Naveen.” 

Parameshwara also took exception to some ministers blaming the Congress for the incident. “On what basis are they saying all that? Why will we burn down the house of our own MLA? Nobody is saying action should not be taken against those involved in arson. We’ll be the last ones to protect them,” he said, demanding a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge. 

“The BJP is talking about a Dalit MLA being attacked. A Dalit MLA should’ve been given protection by the BJP government,” Parameshwara said.

