  1. Home
  2. Modernisation in agriculture need of the hour: Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Modernisation in agriculture need of the hour: Modi in Mann Ki Baat

News Network
March 28, 2021

mod.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 28: Modernisation in the agriculture sector is the need of the hour as already a lot of time has been lost, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi also hailed the world's largest vaccination programme being carried out in India against Covid-19 and stressed on "dawai bhi, kadai bhi" (medicines as well as strict preventive measures).

Asserting that adopting modern practices in the agriculture sector is imperative, he said in every aspect of life newness, modernisation is essential.

"In India's agriculture sector, modernisation is the need of the hour. It has been delayed and we have already lost a lot of time," the prime minister said in his 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

"In order to create new employment opportunities in the agriculture sector, to increase farmers' income, it is equally important to adopt new alternatives, innovations along with traditional agricultural practices," he said.

The country has witnessed this during the white revolution and bee farming is also emerging as one such alternative, he said.

The prime minister's call for embracing modern practices in agriculture comes at a time when hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The government has maintained that these reform laws will boost farmers' income by bringing investment, modern practices and allow them to sell their produce anywhere across the country at the best prices.

During his radio broadcast, Modi also recalled that in March last year the nation first heard about the Janata curfew.

The Janata curfew was imposed on March 22 last year on the prime minister's appeal.

"From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against Covid-19," he asserted.

Noting that around this time last year, the question was whether there would be a vaccine for Covid-19 and by when would it be rolled out, Modi said it was a matter of pride that the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India.

Modi also said that India's 'Nari Shakti' is excelling in the sports field and lauded the recent sporting feats of cricketer Mithali Raj and shuttler P V Sindhu.

On Mann Ki Baat completing 75 episodes, Modi said it seems like just yesterday when in 2014 "we began this journey" and thanked all the listeners.

"During Mann Ki Baat, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered," he said.

Mann Ki Baat completes 75 episodes at a time when India is looking forward to marking our 'Amrut Mahotsav', Modi said underlining the importance of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence.

"The sacrifices of our great freedom fighters must inspire us to think about our duties as a citizen. This is something Mahatma Gandhi talked about extensively," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

academy1.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 26: Despite the economic hardship, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy will continue to honour and reward those who strive to nurture language and culture. Including the new media award, awards will be presented in five categories, said Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy President Dayananda G. Kathalsar.

During his presidential speech after the inauguration of the new office for the Tulu Postgraduate studies centre at University College Mangaluru here on Thursday, he added, “It is challenging to pay remuneration to Tulu teachers, however, the academy's program will continue to promote the language.” The program was jointly organised by the Mangalore University Tulu PG Study Centre and University Evening College. 

In his inaugural speech, Senior Physician Dr. Vamana Shenoy said that along with pride, continues learning can develop a language.  Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy President Dr. Jagadish Pai declared that Konkani Sahithya Academy fully supports the process of adding Tulu to the eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution. Udupi Tulu Koota Honorary President Dr.  Bhaskarananda Kumar promised to provide all assistance, including books for the study centre.

Entrepreneur Sunil Achar, Mangalore University's Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Tulu Peetha Advisory Council Member Praveen Kumar, Bhaskarananda Kumar, and Prasad Rai of Kallimaru Guthu were felicitated. Mangalore University Syndicate Members Dr. Mohan Padiwal, K Ramesh, Ravichandra PM, Ravindranath Rai, Vivekananda Paniyala, Evening College Principal Dr. Subhashini Srivatsa were present among others.

Tulu Postgraduate Centre Coordinator Dr. Madhava M K welcomed the guests. Student Pradhyoth Hegde introduced the activities of the department. Tulu teacher Subhashchandra Kanvatheertha offered the vote of thanks. Prashanthi Shetty mastered the event.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 19,2021

Dubai has issued Covid-19 precautionary measures for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

According to the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, during Ramadan:

> Hosting large social gatherings should be avoided, especially to prevent the elderly and people with chronic diseases to the risks of Covid-19

> Ramadan tents as well as Iftar and donation tents are prohibited

> Taraweeh prayers can be performed in mosques in Dubai on the condition that precautionary measures are strictly observed.

> The maximum duration of prayers (Taraweeh and Isha) will be capped at 30 minutes

The Committee further noted that a decision regarding the Qiyam-ul-layl prayer performed during the last 10 days of Ramadan will be announced later, based on an evaluation of the situation.
 
The measures are aligned with the guidelines announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 24,2021

Mumbai, Mar 24: Genome sequencing by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has shown variants of concern and a novel variant in India. The novel SARS-CoV-2 variant has been found in the India state of Maharashtra with double mutation.

"The analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations.  Such mutations confer immune escape and increased infectivity. These mutations have been found in about 15-20 per cent of samples and do not match any previously catalogued variants of concern (VOCs)," INSACOG said in a statement.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) is a grouping of 10 National Laboratories that was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that carries out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating Covid-19 viruses, and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants.

"771 variants of concerns have been detected in a total of 10,787 positive samples shared by States/UTs. These include 736 samples positive for viruses of the UK (B.1.1.7) lineage. 34 samples were found positive for viruses of the South African (B.1.351) lineage. 1 sample was found positive for viruses of the Brazilian (P.1) lineage. The samples with these VOCs have been identified in 18 states of the country," INSACOG's statement read.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.