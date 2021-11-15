  1. Home
Modi govt extends ban on Dr Zakir Naik’s IRF for 5 more years

News Network
November 16, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 16: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi –led government of India has extended for five years the ban imposed on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), headed by India-born preacher Dr Zakir Naik, currently based in Malaysia.

The Islamic Research Foundation was first declared an unlawful organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) by the central government on November 17, 2016.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said that the Islamic Research Foundation has been indulging in activities which are prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential of disturbing peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country.

The central government is of the opinion that the Islamic Research Foundation and its members, particularly, the founder and president, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, it said.

The Home Ministry of India said the statements and speeches made by Naik are objectionable and subversive and through them he has been promoting enmity and hatred among religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.

Dr Naik also makes radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV network, Internet, print and social media, it said.

The central government is further of the opinion that if the unlawful activities of the IRF are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists who are still on a run, it said.

The ministry said Dr Naik's activities will disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony, propagate anti-national sentiments, escalate secessionism by supporting militancy and some people may undertake activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The notification said that the central government is also of the opinion that with regard to the activities of the Islamic Research Foundation, it is necessary to declare it an unlawful association with immediate effect.

Considering all these aspects, the Home Ministry said, it has decided to extended the ban imposed on the Islamic Research Foundation under the UAPA for another five years.

News Network
November 11,2021

The Indian rupee depreciated by 20 paise to 74.54 against the US dollar (20.31 versus the UAE dirham) on Thursday morning, weighed down by a lacklustre trend in the Indian equity market and the firm American dollar.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.44, then lost further ground and touched 74.54 against the dollar in initial deals, registering a decline of 20 paise from Wednesday’s close.

Reliance Securities said the rupee opened weaker tracking strengthening dollar and US bond yields. "Globally worries over inflation persist and will weigh on sentiments," it said in a note released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.10 per cent to 94.94.

The US dollar surged after US consumer prices increased to their highest rate since 1990, fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected, the Reliance Securities note said.

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 420.68 points or 0.70 per cent lower at 59,932.14, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 129.50 points or 0.72 per cent to 17,887.70.

News Network
November 15,2021

New Delhi, Nov 15: India’s excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic could be as high as 49 lakh (4.9 million), according to a new study that provides further evidence that millions more may have died from coronavirus than the official tally.

Experts who have questioned India’s official covid-19 death toll of 4.63 lakh citing Civil Registry Service (CRS) data, seroprevalence studies and other sources, claimed that the country registered anywhere between 27 lakh and 49 lakh excess deaths during the pandemic till June 2021.

Indo-Canadian epidemiologist Dr Prabhat Jha, director of the Centre for Global Health Research, University of Toronto, said various data showed that Covid-19 is the main contributor to excess deaths in the pandemic months in both 2020 and 2021.

“The actual numbers are at least three million or substantially higher than what has been officially reported, and with the adjustments India’s Covid deaths per million are close or similar to Latin America,” he said.

Dr Jha and other experts, who spoke at a specially convened panel by the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), said the calculations were made using several sources: CRS data from states, data from the Consumer Payment Household Surveys (CPHS) and surveys by the polling agency CVoter (Since May 2020, the polling agency has been asking households if they have recorded a Covid death).

“In the first wave, there was a modest 1 per cent increase in the number of households reporting deaths but then it abated. Then from April to June, there was a colossal 6% increase in households reporting a death,” said Dr Jha.

According to Dr Arvind Subramaniam, Senior Fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University, the overall Indian “undercounting was somewhere between a factor of 7 and 10”.

Not all of these deaths were recorded as Covid-19 deaths, said Rukmini S, an independent data expert based in Chennai.

Rukmini said the Indian government's definition of a Covid-19 fatality “covered people who tested positive and then died soon after with a clear progression of the disease”.
Low medical certification

Most deaths in India remain without medical certification, which complicates matters.

Dr Jha, citing the United Nations, said there were about 10 million deaths a year in India out of which 3 million (30%) went unregistered. 

“They are just not counted but this is greater in women where close to 60% of women deaths are not counted. And of those seven million deaths registered, only about 13% have medical certification,” he said.

According to an under-review study on excess mortality in India, Bengaluru suffered an excess death ratio of 2.9 in the second wave.

Many of the excess deaths have since been disclosed in the daily Covid-19 bulletins, with one source in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) saying that “some deaths were held back during the second wave to avoid magnifying already high numbers and inducing greater panic in the public.”

This is borne out by data. During April and May, 4,033 Covid-19 deaths were made public. However, subsequent releases of backlog deaths, including some cases re-evaluated as Covid-19 fatalities by the death audit committee, show that 9,917 deaths actually happened during those two months.

Professor Dr Satyajith Mayor, Director of the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), and L S Shashidhara, co-organisers of the panel discussion, demanded data transparency from the government.

"These high numbers must figure in our response to the ongoing pandemic and also caution our citizens of the dire consequences of this disease,” said Mayor and Shashidhara in a joint statement.

News Network
November 4,2021

New Delhi, Nov 4: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said people "will not get any real relief" from the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel announced by the Centre and that petroleum prices will be raised again after assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that reduction in excise duty on petrol, diesel was inadequate.

The RJD leader reached Delhi on Wednesday for a routine check-up and tests.

He alleged that the Modi government has "done drama" of reducing petrol prices by ₹ 5.

"If the prices are reduced by ₹ 50 per litre, then it will bring relief. Petroleum prices will be increased again after UP elections," the RJD leader said.

The Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol by ₹ 5 and that on diesel by ₹ 10.

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav said that the price of petrol should be brought down below ₹ 70 per litre.

"Earlier, BJP felt that ₹ 70 per litre petrol was costly and now they have raised the prices above ₹ 100 per litre. They should bring the price of petrol under ₹ 70 per litre at least," he said.

