  2. Modi govt gives green signal to IAS, IPS officers to retain ‘gifts’ received from foreign dignitaries

News Network
September 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India has amended over a 50-year-old rule to allow IAS, IPS and IFoS officers to retain gifts received from foreign dignitaries while being members of the Indian delegation, according to an official order.

Existing rules allowed these officers to accept gifts from their near relatives or from personal friends having no official dealings with them, on occasions such as weddings, anniversaries, funerals and religious functions when the making of gifts is in conformity with the prevailing religious and social practice.

But they shall make a report to the government if the value of such gift exceeds Rs 25,000, the rules say.

Gifts include free transport, free boarding, free lodging or any other service or pecuniary advantage when provided by a person other than a near relative or personal friend having no official dealings with the officer but does not include a casual meal, casual lift or other social hospitality.

"No member of the service shall accept any gift without the sanction of the government if the value of a gift exceeds Rs 5,000," says the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, applicable to the officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

Member of the service shall avoid accepting lavish hospitality or frequent hospitality from persons having official dealings with them or from industrial or commercial firms or other organisations, these rules say.

The Personnel Ministry has now amended these rules and inserted a new sub-rule under Section 11 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

"…a member of the service, being a member of the Indian delegation or otherwise, may receive and retain gifts from foreign dignitaries in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Acceptance or Retention of Gifts or Presentations) Rules, 2012, as amended from time-to-time," read the recently amended rule.

The Personnel Ministry had in March last year sought comments from state governments on the proposed rules.

"…presently there are no provisions under the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, with regard to receipt/retention of gifts from foreign dignitaries by members of the AIS being a member of Indian delegation or otherwise. Therefore, it has been decided with the approval of a competent authority to insert a new sub-rule…," it had said in a communiqué dated March 3 last year.

They were asked to send responses by March 31, 2020, positively failing which would be "presumed that the state government has no objection to the proposed amendments".

Gifts received from foreign dignitaries, from known or unknown sources, are usually deposited with the 'toshakhana' -- a repository of such articles -- in the Ministry of External Affairs.

News Network
September 8,2021

The Taliban has appointed Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a close aide to the group’s late founder Mullah Omar, as head of Afghanistan’s new caretaker government, weeks after it took control of the country in a rapid offensive.

The list of cabinet members announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday was dominated by members of the group’s old guard, with no women included.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political office, will be the deputy leader while Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani Network, has been named as interior minister.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, has been named as defence minister. Hedayatullah Badri will be the acting minister of finance, while Amir Khan Muttaqi, a Taliban negotiator in Doha, was named foreign minister.

“The Islamic Emirate decided to appoint and announce a caretaker cabinet to carry out the necessary government works,” said Mujahid, who named 33 members of “the new Islamic government” and said the remaining posts will be announced after careful deliberation.

Speaking at a news conference in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Mujahid stressed the cabinet was an “acting” government and that the group will “try to take people from other parts of the country”. 

Akhund, the acting prime minister, is on a United Nations sanctions list.

Hailing from Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, Akhund was previously the foreign minister and then deputy prime minister during the group’s last stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

News Network
September 9,2021

Bengaluru, Sep 9: In a major relief for the people, the government of Karnataka today issued a fresh order to end the weekend curfew imposed on Dakshina Kannada and other districts that share borders with other states. 

This decision has been taken as the positivity rate is decreasing in the state. The positivity rate in the state is 0.73% at present.

In districts where curfew imposed, the positivity rate is below 2%. Thus, the weekend curfew has been removed.

If the cases increases, the deputy commissioners of concerned districts can impose the weekend curfew.

It may be recalled, weekend curfew was placed in districts bordering Kerala namely Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar, and districts Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Kalaburagi bordering Maharashtra earlier in August due to high covid cases.

Meanwhile Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V clarified that night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue in the district.

News Network
September 21,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 21: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Legislative Assembly that the government is considering a law to regulate religious conversions after a BJP legislator said his mother had become a Christian due to inducements.

Hosadurga legislator Goolihatti Shekhar, raising the issue during zero hour, said “forced” religious conversions are rampant in the state.

“My mother has been converted by a Christian. She was brainwashed into not keeping vermilion on her forehead, abandoning idol worship and so on. Even her phone’s ringtone is a Christian song,” he said. “This has caused much embarrassment in the family.”

Apparently, nearly 20,000 people in his constituency have become Christians this way. “Before the anti-superstition law came, Hindus in rural areas would go to local deities to find cures for illnesses. That has stopped now. But Christian missionaries offer inducements by offering cure and other benefits,” he said.

Shekhar said Dalits, OBCs and even Muslims are being converted. “I agree that everybody is free to follow the faith of their choice. But if someone takes up Christianity, that person should forego SC/ST benefits,” he said. 

Former Speaker KG Bopaiah said religious conversion was “a serious problem” across the state, especially in SC/ST colonies. “We need an Uttar Pradesh-like law against religious conversions.”

Nagthan MLA Devanand Fulasing Chavan said Vijayapura is home to 3.5 lakh people belonging to the Banjara community. “Churches are coming up and people are being converted in tandas, which is leading to the division of the community,” he said.

In his reply, Jnanendra said the government is aware of religious conversions taking place. “It’s a punishable offence to get people to convert into a religion by way of inducement. There’s a widespread network not just in the state, but across the country. Should we introduce a Bill or do something else...we are discussing how to curb this,” he said.

The minister said conversions take place to add to the tally of a particular community. “It’s one thing for a person to voluntarily adopt a religion. But, offering a cure for illness or misusing religion in other ways is not right. This could also lead to communal disharmony,” he said.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri nudged the government to consider bringing in a law for this. “Other states have brought a law. Maybe it’ll help if that’s done here, too,” he said.

