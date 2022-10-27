  1. Home
  2. Modi moots ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for police, asks to uproot both 'gun-totting', 'pen-wielding' Naxals

Modi moots ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for police, asks to uproot both 'gun-totting', 'pen-wielding' Naxals

News Network
October 28, 2022

modikiller.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the next 25 years will focus on the creation of an ‘amrit peedhi’ following the resolutions of 'Panch Pran'. The PM also spoke about "uprooting naxals with guns and pens".

Addressing a Chintan Shivir of state home ministers, Modi said, "The next 25 years will be for the creation of an ‘amrit peedhi’. This ‘amrit peedhi’ will be created by imbibing the resolutions of ‘Panch Pran’ - creation of a developed India, freedom from all colonial mindset, pride in heritage, unity and most importantly, citizen duty."

He also mooted the idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police, saying it is just a suggestion and he is not trying to impose it on the states. "'The One Nation, One Uniform' for police is just an idea. I am not trying to impose it on you. Just give it a thought. It may happen, it may happen in 5, 50, or 100 years. Just think over it," Modi said.

The prime minister said he thinks that the identity of the police across the country could be identical.

In his nearly 45-minute video address, the Prime Minister also referred to naxals "with guns or the one with pens" and said they have to be "uprooted to prevent them from misleading the youth of the country".

Warning that such forces were "increasing their intellectual sphere to pervert the minds of coming generations", Modi said such forces get significant help internationally and India cannot allow any such forces to flourish in the country.

He said the reform measures taken by the government in the past few years have helped in strengthening the law and order system and maintaining a peaceful environment in the country. 

PM Modi also advocated close cooperation among the states to tackle crimes and criminals. He said cooperative federalism was not only the feeling of the Constitution but also the responsibility of the states and the Centre.

He also urged the state governments to review old laws and amend them to the current context as he batted for coordinated action by all the agencies to meet the emerging challenges of law and order.

Modi said it was "very important" to maintain a good perception of police and the "wrongs here" should be addressed.

He said police and intelligence agencies should cooperate with each other to ensure efficiency, better outcome and protection to the common man.

The prime minister said the good old system of generating human intelligence by the police and security agencies should be strengthened for achieving better results. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 20,2022

modi.jpg

The rupee hit a new record low of 83.08 against a resurgent dollar early on Thursday, October 20, after breaching the 83-mark for the first time ever in the previous session as investor concerns about an impending recession reduced risk appetite.

Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 83.0925 per dollar after opening at 82.9825 and hitting a new record low of 83.1212.

PTI reported that the rupee fell 6 paise to a new all-time low of 83.06 against the US dollar in early trade.

In the previous see-saw session, the domestic currency had reversed sharp gains from earlier on Wednesday to close at its weakest level of 83.02 per dollar, driven by the Reserve Bank of India likely buying dollars at about 82 in currency futures to buffer up its capacity to intervene. 

"After consolidating in the range of 82 to 82.70 for 8 trading sessions, the rupee all of sudden jumped to 83 levels, making the uneventful day an eventful one. The show began in the last one and a half hours when it depreciated by 60 paise from 82.43 to 83.03," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director of CR Forex Advisors.

The rupee's slide was amplified by broad dollar strength and stop losses at 72.40, a level the RBI probably wanted to protect.

"Yesterday, the rupee's weakness was caused by probable dollar buying at 82.02 by the RBI in currency futures and outflows of large size of about $500 million from Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"The RBI did not protect 82.40, and short covering of the pair took it to 83.00, with stop losses triggered between 82.40 to 83.50," he added.

Reuters quoting traders reported that a sell-off in the currency had occurred in the last 1.5 hours of trading on Wednesday due to significant corporate dollar and custodian outflows.

The domestic currency's "saving grace" following "yesterday's disaster" is that it stayed largely unchanged at about the 83 levels after regular trading hours, a Currency Dealer at a Mumbai-based bank told Reuters.

"In initial trades, traders will be looking to assess how sticky this new big figure proves," added the trader.

Separately, more indications that elevated inflation will keep major central banks in rate-hike mode after British inflation rose to 40-year highs boosted the dollar's appeal.

A rise in US Treasury yields on predictions that the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates aggressively hurt global risk assets' recent rebound rally.

The scorching inflation data released this week by Canada, Britain, and New Zealand also showed that central banks throughout the world are still struggling to rein in decades-high inflation, even at the cost of stunting economic growth, fanned recession worries, and rising demand for safe-haven assets.

The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday and the yen fell to a new 32-year low on Thursday, keeping markets on high alert for any indications of an intervention.

"You still can't write off the US dollar, I'm still not convinced that we've necessarily seen the highs for this cycle," Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB), told Reuters.

The Japanese yen hit a fresh trough of 149.96 per dollar, with the brittle Japanese currency losing ground for 11 successive sessions, including 32-year lows six times.

"Looks like it's the rabbit caught in the headlights at the moment," said NAB's Mr Attrill.

"Given that Treasury yields have moved decisively above 4 per cent, were it not for the threat of intervention, then I think dollar/yen would already be trading north of 150."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 19,2022

Yadgir, Oct 19: Hitting back at the Congress for its 'SayCM' campaign, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called the grand old party "jobless". 

He said the BJP government in the state led by him believes in the fact that its work should speak for itself and is working for the welfare of the people.

"Let them do, let them do more. They are jobless, so they are doing such things, but we have a responsibility to run the government and do public welfare work. We are reaching out to people through our work. We believe that our work should speak rather than us speaking, and are doing our work," Bommai said.

He was responding to a question on Congress' 'SayCM' campaign. The Congress in Karnataka today announced the launch of 'SayCM.com' campaign, with 'SayCM QR code', targeting Bommai and the BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the governing party in its 2018 poll manifesto.

The 'SayCM' campaign follows the Congress’ recent 'PayCM' campaign targeting Bommai and his government over graft allegations. The 'SayCM' QR code that has been launched looks similar to 'PayCM' with CM Bommai's face, but will take the user to 'SayCM.com'. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 26,2022

volvoKSRTC.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 26: The Karnataka state road transport corporation (KSRTC) will resume its bus services from the Bejai terminus here to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from Thursday. 

Another bus from Manipal in Udupi will travel to the airport via Kavoor, KSRTC sources said. The services, which were operated a few years back, were suspended on the ground that there was not enough revenue. They are being reintroduced on a directive from state Transport Minister B Sriramulu, responding to request from passengers.

Four Volvo buses have been brought here from Mysuru to run the services and the permit of the regional transport officer is awaited, the sources said. 

The morning bus will commence service at 6.30 am on the Lalbagh, Kuntikan-Kavoor route and the fare has been fixed at Rs 100. The fare for the service from Manipal to MIA is fixed at Rs 300. Besides passengers to the airport, others can also utilise the facility.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.