Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition horror

Mangaluru, Aug 14: The Mangaluru International Airport is coordinating with Indian carriers to introduce new international flights to Jeddah and Sharjah, with additional frequency planned for Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait.
The MIA spokesperson said that bilateral limitations to overseas destinations have affected moves by Indian carriers to introduce additional flights.
The MIA handled the highest number of passengers—domestic and international—for the current fiscal in July. The airport handled a total of 16,26,67 passengers in July, and this included 10,74,55 domestic and 55,212 international passengers.
The MIA spokesperson stated that this is the second-highest number of passengers that the airport has handled since commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020. The airport in May 2022 had handled 16,71,80 passengers, which is the highest since COD.
The airport in the first four months of fiscal year 2023-24, handled 24,037 more passengers at 62,05,53 passengers, compared to 59,65,16 passengers it handled in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. This includes 14,06,33 passengers in April (14,60,80 passengers in April 2022), 16,18,57 in May (167180), 15,53,96 in June (13,93,31) and 16,26,67 in July (14,39,25). The buoyancy in passenger movement in July 2023 during monsoon, has helped boost numbers, the airport spokesperson added.
