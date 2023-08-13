  1. Home
  2. Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition horror

Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition horror

News Network
August 14, 2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to those who lost their lives during India's partition and recalled the sufferings of people in that period on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He said it is an occasion to remember the Indians who lost their lives during the partition, a reference to the large-scale communal violence at that time.

This day is also a reminder of the tribulation and struggle of those who were forced to migrate, he said, paying tributes to them.

Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2023

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 14: The Mangaluru International Airport is coordinating with Indian carriers to introduce new international flights to Jeddah and Sharjah, with additional frequency planned for Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait.

The MIA spokesperson said that bilateral limitations to overseas destinations have affected moves by Indian carriers to introduce additional flights.

The MIA handled the highest number of passengers—domestic and international—for the current fiscal in July. The airport handled a total of 16,26,67 passengers in July, and this included 10,74,55 domestic and 55,212 international passengers.

The MIA spokesperson stated that this is the second-highest number of passengers that the airport has handled since commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020. The airport in May 2022 had handled 16,71,80 passengers, which is the highest since COD.

The airport in the first four months of fiscal year 2023-24, handled 24,037 more passengers at 62,05,53 passengers, compared to 59,65,16 passengers it handled in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. This includes 14,06,33 passengers in April (14,60,80 passengers in April 2022), 16,18,57 in May (167180), 15,53,96 in June (13,93,31) and 16,26,67 in July (14,39,25). The buoyancy in passenger movement in July 2023 during monsoon, has helped boost numbers, the airport spokesperson added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 4,2023

TN.jpg

Imphal, Aug 4: In a fresh incident of arms looting, a mob comprising the majority community broke into a police armoury and stole weapons, including AK and 'Ghatak' series of assault rifles, and over 19,000 bullets of various calibres, officials said.

The incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district. A crowd had gathered there to march towards Churachandpur where tribals were planning to carry out a mass burial of their people killed in ethnic clashes that broke out in the state on May 3, they said.

More than 19,000 rounds of bullets of different calibres, an AK series assault rifle, three 'Ghaatak' rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, 16 9mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines, 124 hand grenades among others were looted by the mob, officials said.

The mass burial programme by the tribals had sparked fresh tension in the strife-torn state with the majority community opposing the move.

More than 25 people were injured in clashes as the Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas in Bishnupur district on Thursday to stop processions on their way to the proposed burial site in violation of restrictions on gatherings, officials said.

The majority community had also attempted to loot two other armouries located in the state capital but the attempts were foiled.

The Manipur High Court, in an extraordinary hearing held on Thursday morning, had stayed the proposed mass burial even though the Kuki community claimed that they had postponed the programme after discussions with the Union home ministry.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 12,2023

Kolkata, Aug 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Centre has not taken any action against those involved in unleashing atrocities in Manipur.

She also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t speak on corruption as his government is 'surrounded by issues like PM Care fund, Rafale deal and demonetisation'."

Her comments come hours after PM Modi said India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption while addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet here via video conferencing.

The feisty TMC supremo said the PM was 'blaming the opposition without any evidence as the BJP doesn't want the country's poor people to survive'.

'The prime minister is misleading the nation. He is speaking without any evidence. The BJP doesn't want any poor people in the country to survive. He cannot speak on corruption, as there are several allegations of corruption against the BJP government, be it a Rafale aircraft deal or demonetisation,' Banerjee said in an audio message.

In an apparent reference to the PM's allegation that the opposition didn't want a discussion on Manipur in Parliament, Banerjee said the "BJP has not taken any action against those involved in atrocities in the northeastern state".

"In West Bengal, too, 15-16 people have been killed by them (BJP) during rural polls. They are giving indulgence," she alleged. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.