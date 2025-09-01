  1. Home
  2. Modi, Putin, Xi huddle leaves Shehbaz Sharif sidelined; SCO states including Pak condemn Pahalgam terror

September 1, 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the stage of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council Summit on Monday to deliver a blunt message against terrorism, with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seated in the hall. Modi stressed that terrorism is not the problem of a single nation but a challenge to humanity, warning that “double standards” on the issue will not be tolerated.

In a significant diplomatic outcome, SCO member states, including China, strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The joint declaration extended support to India’s fight against cross-border terrorism. Pakistan, long accused of harbouring terror groups, too endorsed the statement.

The summit also offered striking geopolitical optics. Modi was seen warmly greeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the three leaders sharing smiles and animated exchanges. Their camaraderie underscored India’s ability to maintain strategic balance with Moscow and Beijing, despite mounting pressure from Washington. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, was left exchanging awkward glances.

Addressing the plenary, Modi called the Pahalgam attack “an open challenge to every country believing in humanity” and reminded members that peace, security and stability are essential for progress. Without naming Pakistan, he asked: “Can the open support of terrorism by some countries be acceptable to us? So many mothers have lost their children, and so many children became orphans. Recently, we saw a very disgusting form of terrorism in Pahalgam.”

He reiterated that India has long opposed terror outfits such as Al-Qaeda and its affiliates, and continues to resist terror-financing. “In the fight against terrorism, India stands firm on unity, and the SCO has an important role. Any kind of double standard is not acceptable,” he said, thanking nations that supported India after the Pahalgam attack.

The SCO declaration mirrored India’s stance, condemning terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations” and demanding that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of the Pahalgam massacre be brought to justice. It also stressed that using terrorist, separatist or extremist groups for mercenary purposes is unacceptable, and warned against “double standards” in counter-terrorism.

Diplomatically, the declaration is seen as a major win for India and a setback for Pakistan, which had to endorse the condemnation while its prime minister sat at the table.

By making terrorism the central theme of his address and ensuring that SCO adopted India’s language in the joint statement, Modi reinforced New Delhi’s global standing and turned the Tianjin summit into a stage where India’s voice on security and stability resonated loud and clear.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan respected the sovereignty and integrity of all members of the bloc and its neighbours. 

Addressing the SCO summit today, the premier said: “Pakistan has always believed in the power of multilateralism, dialogue and diplomacy, and shunning unilateralism. And yet, to our shock and deep disappointment, the region witnessed extremely disturbing developments during the last few months. “Pakistan supports and respects the sovereignty and integrity of all SCO members and its neighbours,” he added.

August 28,2025

New Delhi, Aug 28: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday cited conversion and illegal migration as key reasons behind what he termed “demographic imbalance” and said while the government is trying to curb illegal immigration, society also needs to do its part.

Responding to a question during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat asserted that religion is by individual choice and there should be no allurement or force in this.

"Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims," he said.

The RSS sarsanghchalak was asked about the Sangh’s view on illegal infiltration.

"The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part. Religion is by individual choice; there should be no allurement or force in this," he said.

August 25,2025

Dharwad, Aug 25: A 22-year-old MTech student of the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT-Dharwad died of a heart attack.

The deceased has been identified as Asthitva Gupta, a native of Bihar.

According to IIT sources, Asthitva suddenly collapsed while participating in NCC selection trials.

He was immediately rushed to the campus clinic, where staff managed to stabilise him. He was then shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

However, while undergoing treatment in the ICU, he suffered a second cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

August 26,2025

Washington/Seoul, Aug 25: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he is open to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year, even as he pressed South Korea on trade and defense issues during a White House visit by President Lee Jae Myung.

“I’d like to meet him this year,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I look forward to meeting Kim Jong Un at the appropriate time.”

The remarks came as Trump hosted Lee for their first summit. Despite a trade deal in July that shielded South Korean exports from tougher U.S. tariffs, the two leaders remain divided over nuclear energy, defense spending, and implementation of Seoul’s pledge to invest $350 billion in the United States.

Following the talks, Lee attended a business forum with senior U.S. officials and corporate leaders. To coincide with his visit, South Korea’s flag carrier Korean Air announced its largest-ever aircraft order — 103 planes from Boeing.

Kim Unresponsive to Outreach

North Korea has so far ignored Trump’s calls to resume the direct diplomacy pursued during his 2017–2021 term, which ended without a nuclear deal. Its state media on Monday criticized ongoing U.S.–South Korea military exercises, calling them proof of Washington’s intent to “occupy” the peninsula.

In contrast to past high-profile visits by leaders of Ukraine and South Africa, Lee adopted a conciliatory tone, praising Trump’s leadership and even his office décor. He told reporters he had read Trump’s 1987 memoir The Art of the Deal to prepare for the meeting.

“I hope you can bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, the only divided nation in the world,” Lee said, adding that he wished Trump could one day build a real estate project in North Korea where the two could play golf together.

