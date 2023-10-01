Modi will take US-India ties to a different level; it will go to the Moon and beyond: Jaishankar

  1. Home
October 1, 2023

New Delhi, Oct 1: The India-US relationship is at an all-time high and the Modi government is going to take it to a different level, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, stressing that like the Chandrayaan, bilateral ties will go to the Moon and even beyond.

Jaishankar's remarks came as he addressed several hundred Indian-Americans gathered at the India House from various parts of the US to attend the 'Celebrating Colours of Friendship' event organised by the Embassy of India here on Saturday.

“There is one clear message today that our relationship is at an all-time high. But as they say in America, you ain't seen anything yet. So, we are going to take this relationship to a different level, to a different place,” he said at the largest-ever gathering of Indian- Americans at the India House.

Jaishankar said that the success of the G20 could not have happened without the support of the US.

“As the host, when things go well, the host always gets the credit. It's reasonable. But, the G20 could not have come together if all the members of the G20 did not work for its success," he said.

"I think particularly, I must say, because I'm in this country today, the contribution, the support and the understanding that we got from the United States to make a successful G20, I think that is something I would certainly like to recognise in public in Washington DC,” Jaishankar said amidst loud applause from Indian- Americans.

“So, it may have been our success in a literal way, but I think it was the G20 (nations) success. To me, it was also a success of the India-US partnership…please keep giving this partnership the support it needs, the support it deserves and the support it expects. And I can promise you that this relationship, like the Chandrayaan, will go to the moon, maybe even beyond,” he said.

Jaishankar said that the human bond between the two countries makes the bilateral relationship unique.

“Countries do business with each other. Countries do politics with each other. They have military ties, they do exercises, and they have cultural exchanges. But when two countries have that deep human bonding, that's a completely different ballgame. That is today the defining characteristic of our relationship,” he said.

He said the contribution of the diaspora in building the bilateral relationship is something fantastic.

"There are no words that can capture it. It is on that foundation that today we are looking ahead for...a new hope on the horizon...So, I think when we look at the horizon, we really see fantastic possibilities out there, and it's the community which is going to deliver on that,” Jaishankar said.

The minister said the India of today is different from what it was earlier.

“I want to share with you that this is truly a different India for which I speak. It is an India, which as you heard from others, is capable of the Chandrayaan-3 mission,' he said.

"It is an India which was able to pull off the most spectacular G20 and prove those who said that we will not be able to get 20 nations, I don't want to say quarrelling nations but 20 countries with different positions, to come to the table together," he said.

This is an India, which showed during Covid that it could not only look after its own people but could extend its hand to more than a hundred countries across the world, he said.

Today, the fastest rollout of 5G is happening in India.

"I want to say in many ways, if there is a spring in our step, a confidence in our voice, a sort of squaring of our shoulder, there are very good reasons for it,” he said.

"Because it is built today on 10 years of hard work...There are domains where our capacities have doubled or tripled," he said.

September 20,2023

United Nations, Sept 20: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the issue of Kashmir during his address to world leaders at the high-level 78th session of the UN General Assembly session.

"Another development that will pave the way for regional peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia will be the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Kashmir through dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan,” Erdogan said in his address to the General Debate Tuesday.

"As Turkiye, we will continue to support the steps to be taken in this direction,” he said.

His comment comes weeks after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi during which both the leaders discussed strengthening trade and infrastructure relations.

Erdogan said it was a matter of pride that India was playing a role at the United Nations Security Council. He said he favoured making five permanent and 15 'temporary' members as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"Those 20 (5+15) should be permanent members of the UNSC in rotation. But as you know, the world is bigger than five. When we say the world is larger than five, what we mean is that it's not only about the US, UK, France, China and Russia," he said.

In recent years, the Turkish leader has referred to the issue of Kashmir in his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session.

Last year, Erdogan raked up the issue of Kashmir during his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session here.

“India and Pakistan, after having established their sovereignty and independence 75 years ago, they still haven't established peace and solidarity between one another. This is much unfortunate. We hope and pray that a fair and permanent peace and prosperity will be established in Kashmir,” Erdogan had said.

In 2020, Erdogan in his pre-recorded video statement to the General Debate had made a reference to Jammu and Kashmir. India had at that time termed it as “completely unacceptable”, saying Turkey should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply.

September 30,2023

Udupi, Sept 30: Karnataka’s coastal district of Udupi, which is famous for its Hindu temples, is now one of the top districts with the maximum number of dog bite cases reported in the country.

In the first eight months of this year, i.e., between January and August 2023, the district has recorded as many as 11,407 cases of dog bites, according to official data. Two persons have also died in these eight months from dog bites in the district. 

The rise in dog bite cases can be attributed to increasing number of stray dogs, with local authorities, particularly in rural areas, indifferent to the predicament. 

Local urban bodies like CMC, TMC, town panchayat, and gram panchayat are yet to take up animal birth control (ABC) programmes in a sustained manner. 

According to Dr Shankar Shetty, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Udupi district, the sterilization and ABC programme should be conducted with the co-operation of local authorities like gram panchayat. 

The animal husbandry department is ready to cooperate by providing necessary technical support to the panchayats across the district, he said. 

Sources said though a tender was floated for sterilization and the ABC programme, not many NGOs came forward. The gram panchayats should set aside the necessary grant backed by a proper action plan to implement the ABC programme in a time-bound manner. 

Dr Nagabhushan Udupa, DHO Udupi, said people should take immediate treatment in case of a dog bite as the delay would lead to complex problems. The government health facility centres offer good treatment, he added.

September 18,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 18: In an elaborate dating scam, a woman claiming to be a divorcee trapped a divorced man from Bengaluru and cheated him of Rs 1.05 crore.

CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said the man, a HR professional at a private company, met the woman on a matrimonial site this year.

The woman, who goes by the name Prakathi Sreedharan on social media, is reportedly based in Kerala. She reached out to the man, aged between 35 and 40, on the matrimonial site after their profiles matched.

In the course of their chats, the woman told him she was divorced. The duo reportedly bonded over discussions on failed marriages and ongoing divorces and became close in three to four months.

Having gained the man’s confidence, the woman said she was investing in an online foreign exchange trading platform. She lured him into sharing his personal and financial details with her, promising big returns after describing how she had earned Rs 12 crore as returns on her investment.

Investing small amounts over time, the victim spent a total of Rs 1.05 crore on the trading platform. However, when he tried to contact her to recover his returns, she threatened him with serious repercussions, holding his personal information as leverage.

Without his knowledge, she had changed his pin and security information, logging him out of his bank account.

The man then lodged a complaint with the southeastern CEN police, who swiftly blocked the bank account and began the process of recovering the lost amount.

Cautioning people against falling victim to online fraud, Baba said, "Awareness is your shield against digital deceit. This is a reminder that trust should be earned and not bought at the cost of losing your hard-earned money."

Police advisory to those using dating/matrimonial platforms: 
1) Don’t share personal & financial information, address, or documents
2) Meet in public spaces a few times and verify their authenticity
3) Avoid intimate chats/calls through virtual platforms
4) Be wary of casual, quick declarations of love or personal details
5) Do not get into hasty investment decisions, especially online
6) Contact 1930 or 112 if you suspect fraud

