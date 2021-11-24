  1. Home
  2. Most existing cryptocurrencies won’t survive, predicts Raghuram Rajan

News Network
November 24, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 24: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday said of the 6,000-odd cryptocurrencies in existence today, only one or two, or at most, only a handful would survive.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the former RBI governor said, “If things have value only because they because they will be pricier down the line, that’s a bubble.” 

“A lot of cryptos have value only because there is a greater fool out there willing to buy.” He compared the current mania in cryptocurrencies to the tulip mania in the Netherlands in the 17th century.

“Cryptos may pose the same problem as unregulated chit funds which take money from people and go bust, a lot of people holding crypto assets are going to be aggrieved,” he said.

According to Rajan, it was not as if cryptocurrencies had no value at all, just that most of them did not have permanent value. Also, some of them would survive to provide payments, especially cross border payments.

Rajan was not alone in voicing concerns over cryptocurrency dealings in India. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently has also issued warnings on cryptocurrency trading. Das in his address has opined for a strong and formal framework to regulate cryptocurrency dealings in India.  

The Centre is all set to introduce a Bill to regulate cryptocurrencies during the winter season of Parliament. A comprehensive Bill on the digital currencies is likely to be tabled for the Cabinet approval.  

Rajan also said, “In the US, crypto is a $2.5 trillion problem that nobody really wants to regulate,” adding that the problem was partly due to regulators not fully understanding this space and how to regulate it. What governments can insist on is getting information from crypto entities, when crypto entities get too big, government can examine them more closely to ensure there isn’t fraud. This is a situation where at best you can send warnings to the broader public,” he added. 

News Network
November 14,2021

enc.jpg

Mumbai, Nov 14: Top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde, absconding in the Bhima-Koregaon case, was among the 26 Naxalites killed in Saturday's encounter in Dhanora tehsil in the Gadchiroli district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Mumbai, Nov 14: Top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde, absconding in the Bhima-Koregaon case, was among the 26 Naxalites killed in Saturday's encounter in Dhanora tehsil in the Gadchiroli district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Milind, who is the brother of Dalit scholar and activist Prof Anand Teltumbde, carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head.

The Maoist commander, figured in the top list of Maoist hierarchy, was in his late fifties and had been absconding for several decades. Milind is an engineer by education, but he later became an outlaw. 

News Network
November 15,2021

New Delhi, Nov 15: India’s excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic could be as high as 49 lakh (4.9 million), according to a new study that provides further evidence that millions more may have died from coronavirus than the official tally.

Experts who have questioned India’s official covid-19 death toll of 4.63 lakh citing Civil Registry Service (CRS) data, seroprevalence studies and other sources, claimed that the country registered anywhere between 27 lakh and 49 lakh excess deaths during the pandemic till June 2021.

Indo-Canadian epidemiologist Dr Prabhat Jha, director of the Centre for Global Health Research, University of Toronto, said various data showed that Covid-19 is the main contributor to excess deaths in the pandemic months in both 2020 and 2021.

“The actual numbers are at least three million or substantially higher than what has been officially reported, and with the adjustments India’s Covid deaths per million are close or similar to Latin America,” he said.

Dr Jha and other experts, who spoke at a specially convened panel by the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), said the calculations were made using several sources: CRS data from states, data from the Consumer Payment Household Surveys (CPHS) and surveys by the polling agency CVoter (Since May 2020, the polling agency has been asking households if they have recorded a Covid death).

“In the first wave, there was a modest 1 per cent increase in the number of households reporting deaths but then it abated. Then from April to June, there was a colossal 6% increase in households reporting a death,” said Dr Jha.

According to Dr Arvind Subramaniam, Senior Fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University, the overall Indian “undercounting was somewhere between a factor of 7 and 10”.

Not all of these deaths were recorded as Covid-19 deaths, said Rukmini S, an independent data expert based in Chennai.

Rukmini said the Indian government's definition of a Covid-19 fatality “covered people who tested positive and then died soon after with a clear progression of the disease”.
Low medical certification

Most deaths in India remain without medical certification, which complicates matters.

Dr Jha, citing the United Nations, said there were about 10 million deaths a year in India out of which 3 million (30%) went unregistered. 

“They are just not counted but this is greater in women where close to 60% of women deaths are not counted. And of those seven million deaths registered, only about 13% have medical certification,” he said.

According to an under-review study on excess mortality in India, Bengaluru suffered an excess death ratio of 2.9 in the second wave.

Many of the excess deaths have since been disclosed in the daily Covid-19 bulletins, with one source in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) saying that “some deaths were held back during the second wave to avoid magnifying already high numbers and inducing greater panic in the public.”

This is borne out by data. During April and May, 4,033 Covid-19 deaths were made public. However, subsequent releases of backlog deaths, including some cases re-evaluated as Covid-19 fatalities by the death audit committee, show that 9,917 deaths actually happened during those two months.

Professor Dr Satyajith Mayor, Director of the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), and L S Shashidhara, co-organisers of the panel discussion, demanded data transparency from the government.

"These high numbers must figure in our response to the ongoing pandemic and also caution our citizens of the dire consequences of this disease,” said Mayor and Shashidhara in a joint statement.

News Network
November 11,2021

The Indian rupee depreciated by 20 paise to 74.54 against the US dollar (20.31 versus the UAE dirham) on Thursday morning, weighed down by a lacklustre trend in the Indian equity market and the firm American dollar.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.44, then lost further ground and touched 74.54 against the dollar in initial deals, registering a decline of 20 paise from Wednesday’s close.

Reliance Securities said the rupee opened weaker tracking strengthening dollar and US bond yields. "Globally worries over inflation persist and will weigh on sentiments," it said in a note released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.10 per cent to 94.94.

The US dollar surged after US consumer prices increased to their highest rate since 1990, fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected, the Reliance Securities note said.

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 420.68 points or 0.70 per cent lower at 59,932.14, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 129.50 points or 0.72 per cent to 17,887.70.

