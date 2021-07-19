  1. Home
  2. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed deputy leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed deputy leader of House in Rajya Sabha

News Network
July 19, 2021

New Delhi, July 19: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been named as the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, sources said on Monday.

Naqvi succeeds Piyush Goyal, who has been appointed as the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha.

The minority affairs minister is known for his wide knowledge of parliamentary affairs and had also served as the minister of state for parliamentary affairs during the first term of the Modi government.

The appointment of Naqvi, who is known for having cordial relations with leaders of parties across the political spectrum, assumes significance as it comes at a time when the Opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues, including handling of the second wave of COVID-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers' stir.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 15,2021

Jerusalem, July 15: Several Palestinian resistance factions have condemned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for opening an embassy in Tel Aviv, only weeks after Israel massacred over 120 Palestinians in the long-besieged Gaza Strip.

Wednesday’s opening of the Emirati embassy, which is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, came two weeks after the inauguration of Israel’s mission in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed normalization pacts with the Israeli regime during an official ceremony hosted by former US president Donald Trump at the White House in September 2020. Palestinians slammed the deals as a treacherous "stab in the back" of their cause against the Israeli occupation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement said the UAE’s move signaled its continued insistence on the “great sin” it committed against Palestinians and all the people of the region who fully reject all forms of normalization with Israel.

“What is even more dangerous is the fact that this behavior of the UAE comes right after the terrorist Zionist aggression on our people and its sacred sites, in which it committed massacres against defenseless civilians and destroyed their houses” as the whole world watched, it added.

“This represents a dangerous downturn in the UAE’s political perspective, which would not only provide an official cover for the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people but would also encourage it to commit even more crimes and to move forward with its extremist racist Judaization projects.”

Hamas said the UAE and other Arab countries that normalized their relations with Israel will soon “discover the size and gravity of their crime,” urging them to “correct this wrong path and end all dealings and normalization with Israel.”

“We stress the need to stop this dangerous deterioration in the Emirati policies and to spare no effort in setting the course straight,” the movement added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 16,2021

siddiqui.jpg

Kabul, July 16: Acclaimed journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, the official told Reuters.

Siddiqui had been embedded as a journalist since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and had been reporting on fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region," Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

"Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

Siddiqui told Reuters he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday while reporting on the clash. He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

Siddiqui had been talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again, the Afghan commander said.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official, who asked not to be identified before Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry made a statement.

Siddiqui was part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

A Reuters photographer since 2010, Siddiqui's work spanned covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees crisis, the Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes.

Taliban fighters had captured the border area on Wednesday, the second-largest crossing on the border with Pakistan and one of the most important objectives they have achieved during a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 7,2021

New Delhi, July 7: At least eight ministers, including Dr Harsh Vardhan and Sadananda Gowda, on Wednesday tendered their resignations ahead of the reshufle of the NDA government.

Besides Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Gowda, who held the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Ministers of State Raosaheb Danve, Sanjay Dhotre, Babul Supriyo and Debarshree Chaudhari have also quit from the council of ministers.

The first ever reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Council of Ministers of Modi 2.0 is expected to see the inclusion of senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlage among others.

The swearing in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Danve, a former Maharashtra BJP chief, was the minister of state for Food & Consumer Affairs, Dhotre was the Minister of State for Education and Communications, while Chaudhari was the minister of state for Women and Child Development.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.