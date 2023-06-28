  1. Home
  2. Muslim Law Board holds late-night meet after PM Modi push for Uniform Civil Code

Muslim Law Board holds late-night meet after PM Modi push for Uniform Civil Code

News Network
June 28, 2023

lawboard.jpg

New Deli, June 28: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, India's top Muslim body, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, held an emergency meeting last night.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing BJP workers in Bhopal yesterday, said two laws in the same country would not work, asserting that the Constitution mentions equal rights for all citizens and even Supreme Court rulings had called for uniform laws.

Muslims, he said, were being instigated by parties prone to vote-bank politics, adding that the BJP had decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement.

The Muslim law board's meeting was held virtually and lasted for about three hours. They discussed the legal aspects of the UCC in the context of PM Modi's remarks, which are seen to prioritise an agenda that has always been part of BJP manifestos.

The Muslim body has decided to submit a draft proposal to the Law Commission, taking into account the points made by lawyers and experts.  

The Law Commission launched a fresh consultation process on a Uniform Civil Code, seeking views from various stakeholders amid reports that the government plans to bring a draft bill soon.

A Uniform Civil Code refers to a set of overarching laws that apply to everyone in the country and replaces religion-based personal laws, rules of inheritance, adoption and succession. Article 44 of the Constitution calls upon the State to aim for a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.

In September last year, a private member's Bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code was introduced in Rajya Sabha in the face of great resistance from opposition parties. In the past, although similar bills were listed for introduction, they were not moved in the Upper House.

PM Modi's comments yesterday revived focus on the long-debated subject.

"You tell me, in a home, how can there be one law for one member and another law for another member? Will that home be able to function? Then how will the country be able to function with such a dual system? We have to remember that even in the Constitution, there is a mention of equal rights for all," the Prime Minister said.

"These people (opposition) level allegations against us but the reality is that they chant Musalman, Musalman. Had they really been (working) in the interests of Muslims, then Muslim families would not have been lagging in education and jobs," he added.

The comments sparked strong reactions from opposition parties, who accused the BJP of trying to crush the country's pluralism and diversity and diverting focus from pressing worries like poverty, unemployment and price rise.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 18,2023

joshi.jpg

Sullia, Jun 18: A master of business administration student of a private college in Mangaluru died of illness at his home at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Friday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Sharath Joshi (21), was the son of Subramanya Joshi, an entrepreneur. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

Sharath Joshi had appeared for examination in Mangaluru on Friday morning and returned home in the evening. He fell ill and breathed his last same night, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 19,2023

nijjar.jpg

New Delhi, June 19: Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, one of the most-wanted terrorists in India who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in the north American country, officials here said on Monday.

A resident of Bharsinghpur village in Punjab's Jalandhar, Nijjar was found dead inside a car with bullet wounds in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was the head, in Surrey around 8:27 pm (local time) on Sunday, they said.

Quoting preliminary information, the officials said Nijjar was shot by two unidentified assailants and died on the spot.

When his body was being moved from the scene by the Canadian police, a group of Sikhs raised pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans, according to the officials.

Nijjar was one of the most-wanted terrorists in India for his alleged involvement in terror activities in the country.

In July last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on information leading to Nijjar's arrest in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Jalandhar in 2021.

The reward announcement came nearly three weeks after the NIA filed a charge sheet against him and three others in connection with the attack.

According to the NIA, Nijjar was also promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of pro-Khalistan group 'Sikhs for Justice' in India.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 27,2023

womenactivists.jpg

Women activists were deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations by security forces in violence-hit Manipur, the Army said, urging people to help it in restoring peace in the Northeastern state.

Terming such "unwarranted interference" detrimental to the timely response by security forces, the Army's Spears Corps shared a video on Twitter late on Monday of some such incidents.

The statement came two days after a stand-off in Imphal East's Itham village between the Army and a mob led by women that forced the forces to let go of 12 militants holed up there.

"Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property.

"Indian Army appeals to all sections of population to support our endeavours in restoring peace. Help us to Help Manipur," it tweeted.

The stand-off in Itham went on throughout Saturday, and ended after a "mature decision" by the operational commander keeping in view the sensitivity of use of force against large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action, officials said.

Twelve members of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a Meitei militant group, involved in a number of attacks, including the ambush of a 6 Dogra unit in 2015, were holed up in the village, they said.

The security personnel left with seized arms and ammunition.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.