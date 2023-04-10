  1. Home
  2. Muslim population growing in India; Pakistan not protecting minorities: FM defends Modi govt in US

Muslim population growing in India; Pakistan not protecting minorities: FM defends Modi govt in US

News Network
April 11, 2023

nirmala.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 11: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Muslims in India are doing much better than those living in neighbouring Pakistan, saying that the country is home to the second-largest Muslim population in the world, which is only growing.

"If there is a perception, or if there's in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will this happen in India, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?" she said during an event at Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in the US.

She said Pakistan declared itself an Islamic nation and vowed to protect minorities, which is far from the truth. "Violence prevails against Muhajirs, Shia and every other group you can name which is not accepted by the mainstream. I don't know, Sunnis probably. Whereas in India you would find every strand of Muslims doing their business, their children getting educated. Fellowships are being given by the government," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

A US State Department report released in March had flagged "significant human rights issues" in India, including unlawful and arbitrary killings, declining freedom of press, and violence targeting religious and ethnic minorities. 

When asked if this negative perception by western nations affects investment or capital inflow in India, the finance minister said, "I would think the answer for that lies with those investors who are coming to India and they have been coming. As somebody who is interested in receiving investments, I would only say, come have a look at what's happening in India, rather than perceptions being built by people who have not even visited on the ground and who produce reports."

Sitharaman is in the US to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank and chair the second G20 finance ministers' meet.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 27,2023

satyamev.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 27: Wearing black clothes, several Opposition MPs on Monday took out a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest against the government over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The protesters, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government.

Holding a huge Satyamev Jayate banner and placards with "save democracy" written on them, the MPs proceeded towards Vijay Chowk where they staged a sit-in.

"How has Adani's wealth multiplied so much in the last few years? When you are going to foreign countries how many times have you taken the industrialist with you? The PM has not been able to give answers to questions raised against Adani," Kharge told reporters at Vijay Chowk.

"We want a JPC on the Adani issue. Why is the government not agreeing to this? Why are you scared of a JPC probe...? It means 'dal mein kuchh kala hai' (something is wrong)," he said.

The Opposition has been seeking a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

Kharge also raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP after a Surat court convicted and sentenced him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

"You want to defame Rahul Gandhi that is why you transferred the case to Gujarat even as the comments were made in Kolar in Karnataka. Today is a black day for democracy," Kharge said.

Kharge said Opposition MPs were dressed in black as the prime minister is "finishing" democracy.

Trinamool Congress, which has so far stayed away from opposition protests, joined the sit-in on Monday.

Earlier, MPs of various opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BRS, and SP, met at the Parliament complex to discuss a strategy to take forward the Adani issue as well as Rahul Gandhi's disqualification matter in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 9,2023

police.jpg

Uttar Pradesh Police have revealed that some of the senior members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha slaughtered cows themselves to incite communal violence in Agra during the Ram Navami procession. Regional police said that the names of several office-bearers of the Bharat Hindu Mahasabha have also surfaced in the cow slaughter plot. 

Four men of the Hindu Mahasabha have been arrested after they slaughtered cows in Agra in an apparent bid to implicate Muslim men against whom they had a grudge.

Uttar Pradesh has a stringent anti-cow slaughter law, providing a maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh for the offence.

The cow slaughter allegedly took place at Gautam Nagar which is within the jurisdiction of the Itimad ud Daulah police station area of Agra, on the eve of Ram Navami, March 29.

Members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha reached the area on the day, claiming that beef had been recovered from the caves. A police complaint was filed by one Jitendra Kushwaha.

Locals Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nakim and Mohammad Shanu were named in the FIR.

Hindutva activists gheraoed the police station to demand the arrest of the accused. Two of the men – Imran Qureshi, a fourth suspect, and Shanu – were arrested the next day.

However, police said that during interrogation it was revealed that the arrested had had nothing to do with the slaughter of cows and that the national spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Sanjay Jat, was the main conspirator.

Police said that Shanu, Imran and others were in a dispute with Nakeem, Bijjo and Rizwan. The last three are brothers. Nakeem is a Municipal Corporation employee and had earlier allegedly conspired to send some of them to jail.

Holding a grudge against Nakeem, Shanu and Imran had allegedly conspired to ensnare him in a cow slaughter case. They allegedly collaborated with the original complainant Khushwaha, along with several others and the Mahasabha spokesperson Jat who pointed fingers at Nakeem and the others.

“Jitendra was found to have lied to us during the interrogation. He, Sanjay and a few others were near the spot of the cow slaughter, call records suggest, not those they named in the police complaint. Call records also show that the accused persons had not gone to that spot in over a month,” a police officer said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 28,2023

Scotland.jpg

Edinburg: Humza Yousaf has been elected the first minority ethnic leader of the Scottish National party in a narrow victory that confirmed deep divisions over policy within his party, according to a media report.

Yousaf is almost certain to be confirmed as Scotland’s next first minister in a nominal vote at Holyrood on Tuesday, but he now has to bridge the divides by bringing the SNP’s warring wings together, The Guardian reported.

Widely seen as Nicola Sturgeon’s preference as her successor, Yousaf defeated his closest rival, Kate Forbes, by a narrower than expected 52 per cent to 48 per cent after second preference votes cast by supporters of the third candidate, Ash Regan, who came last in the first round, were counted. The turnout was 70 per cent, The Guardian reported.

Yousaf, who has become the first minority ethnic leader of the Scottish government, has had the advantage and the curse of being seen as the continuity candidate and Nicola Sturgeon’s unacknowledged favourite, The Guardian reported.

Of all the three candidates, Yousaf (37) was the only enthusiast for Sturgeon’s approach and earned by far the most endorsements from SNP parliamentarians and ministers, notably including Sturgeon’s deputy and closest political friend, John Swinney, himself a former leader of the party.

In many ways, Yousaf represents the “new Scotland” that Sturgeon and her predecessor, Alex Salmond, have sought to project through the SNP and he is seen as the role model of an inclusive, multiracial country and an inclusive nationalism, The Guardian reported.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.