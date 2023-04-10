Muslim population growing in India; Pakistan not protecting minorities: FM defends Modi govt in US

New Delhi, Apr 11: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Muslims in India are doing much better than those living in neighbouring Pakistan, saying that the country is home to the second-largest Muslim population in the world, which is only growing.

"If there is a perception, or if there's in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will this happen in India, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?" she said during an event at Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in the US.

She said Pakistan declared itself an Islamic nation and vowed to protect minorities, which is far from the truth. "Violence prevails against Muhajirs, Shia and every other group you can name which is not accepted by the mainstream. I don't know, Sunnis probably. Whereas in India you would find every strand of Muslims doing their business, their children getting educated. Fellowships are being given by the government," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

A US State Department report released in March had flagged "significant human rights issues" in India, including unlawful and arbitrary killings, declining freedom of press, and violence targeting religious and ethnic minorities.

When asked if this negative perception by western nations affects investment or capital inflow in India, the finance minister said, "I would think the answer for that lies with those investors who are coming to India and they have been coming. As somebody who is interested in receiving investments, I would only say, come have a look at what's happening in India, rather than perceptions being built by people who have not even visited on the ground and who produce reports."

Sitharaman is in the US to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank and chair the second G20 finance ministers' meet.