  1. Home
  2. 'My life is at stake; not being allowed to talk to lawyers', shouts Arnab while being shifted to jail

'My life is at stake; not being allowed to talk to lawyers', shouts Arnab while being shifted to jail

News Network
November 8, 2020

arnab.jpg

Mumbai, Nov 8: Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday said he was subjected to torture and was not being allowed to talk to his lawyers. A video released by the Republic Television showed him speaking to media from the police van which shifted him from Alibag primary school in Rajgad district to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

“I had requested them please let me talk (to my lawyers). But they denied. I am telling everyone my life is at stake. My police custody was rejected. They tried to shift me at night only. Today morning they have dragged me. Everybody is seeing what is happening to me. They want to delay the process and keep me in jail. Please give me bail, I am appealing to the Supreme Court,” the 47-year-old journalist could be seen saying with folded hands in the video.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residence in connection with 2018’s abetment to suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik who, in his suicide note, had blamed Goswami and two others for his and his mother’s suicide.Since November 4, he was lodged at the primary school which has been converted into a Covid-19 facility. Now, he will be kept for a few days in a quarantine centre inside Taloja jail before he is shifted to the barrack, Kaushtubh Kurlekar, superintendent of police (SP), Taloja jail, said.

Goswami was supposed to be moved to Alibag jail after he would have finished his quarantine period in the Covid-19 facility. But the decision to shift him to another jail was prompted after Goswami was allegedly found using someone’s mobile phone in the quarantine centre.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Sunday detained BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga and foiled their bid to hold a protest at Rajghat in support of Arnab Goswami.

Two hearings in the suicide abetment case are scheduled on Monday.

The Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on Goswami’s interim bail application. On Saturday, a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik after a day-long hearing in the pleas reserved its order without granting any immediate relief.A notice issued late Saturday night on the high court’s website said the bench would assemble at 3 pm on November 9 for pronouncement of the order.

The sessions court at Alibag will also hear the police’s plea challenging a magistrate’s order which denied them Goswami’s custody.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 7,2020

us.jpg

Moscow, Nov 7: The United States has registered over 128,000 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the epidemic, US media reported.

The country reports more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, The Washington Post newspaper reported.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 49.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.24 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of cases (over 9.7 million) and fatalities (more than 236,000).

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
October 31,2020

Allahabad, Oct 31: The Allahabad High Court has said in a case that conversion just for the sake of marriage is not valid.

The court made the remark while dismissing a plea by a newly married couple.

The couple had approached the court to direct police and the woman's father not to disturb their marital life.

Justice MC Tripathi passed the order last month in a petition filed by Priyanshi alias Samreen and her partner.

In the petition, it was stated that the couple got married in July this year, but family members of the woman were interfering in their marital life.

Dismissing the petition, the court observed, "The first petitioner has converted her religion on June 29, 2020 and just after one month, they have solemnised their marriage on July 31, 2020, which clearly reveals to this court that the said conversion has taken place only for the purpose of marriage."

The court referred to the case of Noor Jahan Begum in which the high court in 2014 held that conversion just for the purpose of marriage was unacceptable.

The petition was rejected by the Allahabad High Court in the case of Noor Jahan Begum praying to provide protection to the married couple as the girl was a Hindu in the case and married after converting to Islam.

In that case, the court had asked, "Whether conversion of religion of a Hindu girl at the instance of a Muslim boy, without any knowledge of Islam or faith and belief in Islam and merely for the purpose of Marriage (Nikah) is valid?"

The court at that time answered the question in negative while relying on teachings of the Quran.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2020

Bengaluru, Oct 27: Karnataka will go for its first elections on Wednesday for four legislative council seats amid the Covid-19 pandemic scare and the recent flood fury in several parts of the state.

The retirement of the four members of the legislative council necessitated the election.

The election should have taken place before June 30.

However, in the wake of the pandemic, it was postponed for an indefinite period. Subsequently, the Election Commission in September decided to conduct the elections on October 28.

These MLC elections are taking place for Karnataka South-East Graduates, Karnataka West Graduates', Karnataka North-East Teachers' and Bangalore Teachers' constituencies, which fell vacant due to the retirement of R Chowda Reddy Thoopalli, S V Sankanur, Sharanappa Mattur and Puttanna respectively.

Forty candidates are trying their luck in the elections in the four seats.

According to the Election Commission, Karnataka South-East Graduates constituency has 1.09 lakh voters who will cast their votes at 187 polling stations.

There are 15 candidates in the fray.

The BJP has fielded Chidanand M Gowda, Congress Ramesh Babu and JD(S) R Chowda Reddy Thoopalli.

In Karnataka West Graduates' constituency there are 11 candidates trying their luck and the fight is between S V Sankanur of BJP and R M Kuberappa of the Congress.

The constituency has 74,268 voters and 146 polling booths.

The Karnataka North-East Teachers' constituency has 29,234 voters who will vote at 147 polling stations.

Five candidates are contesting the elections there but the fight is primarily between Shashi G Namoshi of BJP, Sharanappa Mattur of Congress and Timmaiah Purle of JD(S).

The Bangalore Teachers' Constituency has 22,089 voters who will exercise their franchise at 69 polling booths. The fight is mainly between Puttanna of BJP, Praveen Peter of Congress and A P Ranganath of JD(S).

The election is crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it lacks a majority in the state Legislative Council.

In the council with a strength of 75 members, Congress has 28 members, BJP -- 27 members, Janata Dal (Secular) -- 14 members, one independent, one chairman and four vacant seats.

All those who retired from the council are in the fray again.

The counting of votes will be held on November 2.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.