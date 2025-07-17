  1. Home
NCERT drops Tipu Sultan; Mughals branded brutal: Fresh class 8 textbook sparks saffronisation row

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17, 2025

In a move that has reignited concerns over historical revisionism, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a new Class 8 Social Science textbook that erases Tipu Sultan, Haider Ali, and the four Anglo–Mysore Wars, while portraying Muslim rulers in a sharply negative light and glorifying Hindu powers.

The textbook, titled Exploring Society: India and Beyond (Part 1), conspicuously omits the fierce Mysorean resistance to British colonialism—led by Tipu Sultan, famously known as the "Tiger of Mysore"—from its account of India’s colonial past. No mention is made of the Anglo-Mysore Wars, which played a crucial role in the 18th-century power struggle between Indian states and the British East India Company.

Instead, the narrative elevates uprisings like the Sannyasi–Fakir rebellion and the Anglo–Maratha Wars, with the text claiming that “the British took India more from the Marathas than from the Mughals or any other power.” Critics say such selective emphasis attempts to marginalize Muslim rulers' contributions and resistance.

Further controversy arises from the book's depictions of Mughal emperors as violent invaders, especially in a dedicated “Note on Some Darker Periods in History.” Babur is described as a “brutal and ruthless conqueror who slaughtered entire populations,” while Akbar’s rule is framed as a “blend of brutality and tolerance.” Aurangzeb is characterized mainly by his demolition of temples and gurdwaras—a reduction many historians deem politically motivated.

NCERT’s textbook development committee chair, Michel Danino, defended the changes, saying the goal was to avoid rote memorization and keep the curriculum concise. He confirmed that Tipu Sultan and related events will likely remain absent in Part 2 of the series as well. “If we include every war, we go back to cramming,” Danino told India Today.

Yet, many academics and civil society voices see this as part of a broader trend under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is being used to recast Indian history through an ideologically Hindu nationalist lens. Tipu Sultan, who fought valiantly against British forces using advanced military tactics like iron-cased rockets, now risks being erased from mainstream memory. 

News Network
July 15,2025

Kozhikode, July 15: Last-minute efforts to halt the scheduled execution of an Indian nurse in Yemen on July 16 are underway, under the leadership of a Sufi scholar there, at the behest of influential Sunni Muslim leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, informed sources said here on Tuesday.

A meeting between representatives of Musliyar and Sufi leader Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, and the family of Talal Abdo Mahdi -- the Yemeni national allegedly killed by nurse Nimisha Priya in 2017 -- is expected to be held at Dhamar on Tuesday, they said.

The development follows after the 94-year-old Musliyar, who is officially known as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad and holds the title of Grand Mufti of India, held talks with religious authorities in Yemen.

The meeting with the family will take place on Tuesday at 10 am, Yemeni local time.

Kanthapuram's office said a close relative of the deceased Talal -- who is also the Chief Justice of the Hodeidah State Court and a member of the Yemeni Shura Council --has arrived in Dhamar, Talal's hometown, to take part in today's talks, following the advice of Sheikh Habib Umar.

"The fact that he is a follower of Sheikh Habib Umar's Sufi order and the son of another prominent Sufi leader offers great hope. Along with persuading the family, he is also expected to meet the Attorney General to initiate urgent efforts to postpone the execution scheduled for tomorrow," it said.

"We see the agreement of the family to hold talks with representatives of the Sufi spiritual leader as a positive signal towards our efforts to halt the scheduled execution for the time being," a source said.

Sources said Talal's murder is not just an emotional issue for the family, but also among the tribes and the residents of the Dhamar region.

This is why no one had been able to establish contact with the family until now. "It was only through Kanthapuram's intervention that communication with the family became possible for the first time," they said.

The family agreed to the talks following the advice of Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz.

"Today's discussion is focused on reaching a final decision regarding the acceptance of blood money. As efforts continue to convince the family, Kanthapuram has also requested the Yemeni authorities to temporarily defer the execution scheduled for July 16 --a request the Yemeni administration is expected to consider today," a source said.

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Palakkad district in Kerala, is facing execution on July 16 for the murder of Mahdi, her Yemeni business partner.

She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen.

The Centre on Monday had informed the Supreme Court that the government could do "nothing much" in the case.

Attorney General R Venkataramani had informed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the government was doing "utmost possible".

"The Government of India is trying its best," Venkataramani said, "and has also engaged with some sheikhs who are very influential people there."

News Network
July 8,2025

Mangaluru, July 8: The Tulupara Horata Samiti (Tulu Movement Committee) has urged the Karnataka government to rename Dakshina Kannada district as 'Mangaluru District' to reflect its historical and cultural identity.

Addressing a press conference today, committee leader Dayananda Kattal Sir stated that a non-partisan committee has been formed to spearhead the movement for renaming, uniting individuals across political lines. No specific office-bearers have been appointed to maintain neutrality and inclusiveness.

He emphasized that the region traditionally known as Tulu Nadu encompasses present-day Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and parts of Kasaragod. This cultural and linguistic zone has been historically recognized in ancient Tamil Sangam literature, particularly in verse 13 of the poetic anthology Agananooru, dating back nearly 2,000 years.

Dayananda highlighted that successive dynasties—Alupas, Pallavas, Hoysalas, Vijayanagara kings, and the Keladi rulers—have all historically referred to this region using names like Tulu Vishaya, Tulu Desa, and Tulu Rajya.

During the Vijayanagara Empire, the area was administratively divided into the Mangaluru State and Barkuru State, further affirming the historical importance of the name Mangaluru.

Adding to this legacy, several foreign scholars and historians have mentioned Mangaluru in their writings. He also recalled that in 1931, when noted leader S. U. Paniyadi proposed the name Tulu Nadu District in the District Council, a counter-suggestion arose from fellow members to name the district Mangaluru instead.

The committee believes it is now time to recognize the historic and cultural continuity of the region by officially renaming Dakshina Kannada as Mangaluru District.

News Network
July 10,2025

Bengaluru has cemented its status as one of the world’s top 10 technology talent hubs, standing shoulder to shoulder with global giants like Beijing and Tokyo, according to Colliers’ latest report, "Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025."

The report analyzed over 200 cities worldwide on key indicators such as talent acquisition, venture capital (VC) funding, labor quality, talent pipeline, and sectoral composition. The findings reveal a dominant presence of Indian and Chinese cities in the global tech talent landscape — with India shining particularly bright.

India’s top six cities have secured positions among the top 10 in the Asia-Pacific region for tech talent acquisition, reflecting the country’s vast skilled workforce and thriving innovation ecosystem. Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to lead the pack, offering a strong combination of deep talent pools, advanced IT infrastructure, and cost-effective operations — a combination highly attractive to global tech firms.

“India is a powerhouse of tech talent and a key player in the global innovation ecosystem,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers. “Bengaluru and Hyderabad alone accounted for nearly half of the conventional office space leasing in H1 2025.”

During the first half of 2025, tech companies leased over 10 million sq. ft. of office space across India’s top seven cities, representing 40% of total demand for conventional office spaces. In flexible workspaces too, tech occupiers made up nearly 50% of leasing activity.

This surge is backed by India’s competitive advantages — from a large base of young, highly skilled professionals to an ever-expanding startup ecosystem. The report highlights a key trend: tech workforces are getting younger. Between 2014 and 2022, workers under 25 in the tech sector grew by 9%, a rate more than 20 times higher than the all-industry average. This demographic shift is fueling interest in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jakarta.

Globally, demand is also surging for specialized roles like AI experts, data scientists, and cybersecurity professionals, as traditional IT job postings decline. Bengaluru's deep talent pool in these emerging areas is further reinforcing its appeal to international employers.

With high-quality office infrastructure, a robust digital backbone, and unmatched talent scalability, India’s tech cities are not just competing globally — they’re leading the way.

